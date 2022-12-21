ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Magic of Christmas continues beyond the big day as carriage rides are postponed

 6 days ago
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The Magic of Christmas continues through December in downtown Lewisburg, and it is now or never.

There is still time to get your last-minute gifts. However, due to the cold temperatures, Friday’s and Saturday’s carriage rides have been postponed.

Horse drawn carriage rides will take place on Friday, Dec. 30, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 31, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. What a wonderful way to ring in the new year!

On Friday, Dec. 23, Piggy Back Donuts will be set up in the alleyway between Harmony Ridge Gallery and Serenity Now Outfitters from 4-6 p.m., and evening shopping continues with shops having late hours.

Check individual stores for Saturday, Dec. 24, shopping hours.

