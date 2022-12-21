Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ), B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS), and Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Mondelez International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.385 on 1/13/23, B&G Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 1/30/23, and Thor Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of MDLZ's recent stock price of $67.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Mondelez International Inc to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when MDLZ shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for BGS to open 1.63% lower in price and for THO to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

13 HOURS AGO