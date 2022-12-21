ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Overturned Lumber Truck Blocks Highway 69 in Northport Tuesday

State Troopers have closed part of Highway 69 in Northport Tuesday morning after a lumber truck overturned and blocked the highway. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said the commercial vehicle was in a single-vehicle accident at 12:27 a.m. Tuesday. King said both lanes of...
NORTHPORT, AL
BREAKING: USDA Warns Of Contaminated Sausage In Alabama

Well now that Christmas is over, we prayed the recalls were also…well, unfortunately, they are not. This recall affects everyone! Anyone who eats is affected! What kind of recall would affect everyone you ask? Well, keep reading to find out. It’s a type of food! We all eat, and...
Hard Freeze Warning Issued Ahead of Arctic Blast Alabama Arrival

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected in Alabama soon which has prompted an upgrade to a Hard Freeze Warning. You are encouraged to stay weather aware and be prepared. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said to expect “temperatures as low as 10 to 15 degrees will be possible in southern portions of Central Alabama and 5 to 12 degrees will be possible in northern portions of Central Alabama.”
Sub-Freezing Temps Expected in Alabama Prompts Hard Freeze Watch

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a "Hard Freeze Watch." This watch starts on Friday, December 23 at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, December 25 at 9:00 a.m. Dangerously cold air is on the way to the Deep South including Alabama. This “Hard Freeze Watch” truly means “stay watchful” and “be prepared” for conditions to impact your area. There is the potential for sub-freezing temperatures to take place over a prolonged period.
Tips to Help Keep Alabama’s Furry Friends Safe this Winter

As we prepare for the winter season, you shouldn’t forget about keeping your furry friends safe. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said that “when frigid weather is in the forecast, don't forget to make your animal friends part of your game plan just as you would during severe weather. Some pets may take the cold in stride but others not so much.”
BREAKING: Dangerous Christmas Toy Recalls For Alabama

With Christmas just around the corner, should parents be concerned with toy recalls? The answer is yes. Toys get recalled for various reasons. So I did some digging and found that there are current recalls, and we want to keep Alabama's children safe. Recalls range from choking hazards to falls...
Tuscaloosa Police Make Arrest in 1996 Cold Case Murder

Police in Tuscaloosa have arrested a man believed to be responsible for a murder committed more than 25 years ago. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police have been looking for answers since October 1996, when Joseph Todd Jowers was fatally shot while leaving the Classics Lounge on 37th Street in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
