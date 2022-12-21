Read full article on original website
Frosty Weather Sticks Around Alabama During the Holiday Weekend
Alabamians are experiencing one of the coldest Christmas holiday weekends in a very long time. At sunrise this morning in Tuscaloosa it was 13 degrees. The coldest Alabama town was Tuckers Chapel at 4 degrees and the warmest was Mobile at 20 degrees. Holiday Weekend Outlook. James Spann, ABC 33/40,...
West Alabama County-by-County Christmas Weekend Temperature Guide
Many Alabamians are bundled up this holiday weekend as we are experiencing brutal temperatures. Here is the outlook on the highs and lows for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Also, make sure you are aware of the wind chill values. West Alabama County-by-County Temperature. Bibb. Saturday: High of 30 –...
Overturned Lumber Truck Blocks Highway 69 in Northport Tuesday
State Troopers have closed part of Highway 69 in Northport Tuesday morning after a lumber truck overturned and blocked the highway. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said the commercial vehicle was in a single-vehicle accident at 12:27 a.m. Tuesday. King said both lanes of...
BREAKING: USDA Warns Of Contaminated Sausage In Alabama
Well now that Christmas is over, we prayed the recalls were also…well, unfortunately, they are not. This recall affects everyone! Anyone who eats is affected! What kind of recall would affect everyone you ask? Well, keep reading to find out. It’s a type of food! We all eat, and...
Hard Freeze Warning Issued Ahead of Arctic Blast Alabama Arrival
Sub-freezing temperatures are expected in Alabama soon which has prompted an upgrade to a Hard Freeze Warning. You are encouraged to stay weather aware and be prepared. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said to expect “temperatures as low as 10 to 15 degrees will be possible in southern portions of Central Alabama and 5 to 12 degrees will be possible in northern portions of Central Alabama.”
Wind Chill Watch: Alabamians Brace for Dangerous Subzero Values
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a “Wind Chill Watch.” The watch is set to go into effect on Friday, December 23, 12:00 a.m. through Saturday, December 24, 12:00 p.m. Expected Wind Chill Values. It is expected that dangerously cold wind chills are possible in the...
Sub-Freezing Temps Expected in Alabama Prompts Hard Freeze Watch
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a "Hard Freeze Watch." This watch starts on Friday, December 23 at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, December 25 at 9:00 a.m. Dangerously cold air is on the way to the Deep South including Alabama. This “Hard Freeze Watch” truly means “stay watchful” and “be prepared” for conditions to impact your area. There is the potential for sub-freezing temperatures to take place over a prolonged period.
Warrior Met Coal Miner Airlifted, 2 Others Hurt After Ice Falls in Elevator Shaft
Three Warrior Met Coal miners were hurt on Christmas Day when ice fell and crashed into the elevator they were inside, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a TCSO spokesperson, said they were called just before 7 p.m. on Christmas by Northstar dispatchers who were en route to No. 7 Mine in Brookwood.
Alabama Parents Beware Of This Blanket Causing Death In Children
Here’s another recall from Target…What’s going on with this retailer and the dangerous goods they have been selling lately? This is a tragedy that could have been avoided. Children have died and that is cause for alarm! Target is recalling weighted children’s blankets! Two girls, ages 4...
Arctic Blast: Alabamians Gear Up for Coldest December Since 1989
An Arctic Blast is shaping up to cause some major impacts across the United States ahead and during the Christmas holiday. According to CNN, this will be the “coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years for millions.”. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that “for...
West Alabama Buys Supplies For Upcoming Bitter Cold Christmas
The simple facts this Christmas in West Alabama are, well, Baby, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE!. Low temps in the TEENS over the next several days in the region. Friday and Saturday night lows are 13 and 18 degrees. Ok, that's cold for Alabama. I would argue that is cold for any...
Tips to Help Keep Alabama’s Furry Friends Safe this Winter
As we prepare for the winter season, you shouldn’t forget about keeping your furry friends safe. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said that “when frigid weather is in the forecast, don't forget to make your animal friends part of your game plan just as you would during severe weather. Some pets may take the cold in stride but others not so much.”
Is Warming Up Your Car Really Illegal In The State Of Alabama?
Temperatures are dropping in the state of Alabama and many are searching for ways to stay warm. Inside your home, of course, you can use your heating system, and even lighting candles around the house will help create some form of warmer air indoors. What about whenever you leave home?
This Alabama City Named Was Named The Most Unhappiest in America
If you're trying to convince a family or friend to move to the state of Alabama, the results of this new study might not help your case. Can you believe, an Alabama city has been named the most unhappiest city in the whole United States?!. I'm not saying Alabama has...
BREAKING: Dangerous Christmas Toy Recalls For Alabama
With Christmas just around the corner, should parents be concerned with toy recalls? The answer is yes. Toys get recalled for various reasons. So I did some digging and found that there are current recalls, and we want to keep Alabama's children safe. Recalls range from choking hazards to falls...
Senator’s Final Gift to Tuscaloosa May be $100 Million, Six-Lane Replacement for Woolsey Finnell Bridge
Outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby has long been celebrated for his ability to bring unprecedented amounts of federal dollars back home to Alabama, but the statesman may have saved his best gift to the city of Tuscaloosa for last. Shelby did not seek re-election and will be replaced in the...
Tuscaloosa Delays All Trash and Recycling Collection to Observe Christmas, New Year
The city of Tuscaloosa will delay the collection of garbage, trash and recycling routes for the next two weeks to allow municipal workers to observe Christmas and New Year's Day. Since both holidays fall on Sundays, the city's employees will be on holiday on the Mondays that follow. As such,...
Meet the Hollister Family- Winners of the 2022 Light Up Tuscaloosa Christmas Lights Display Contest
Congratulations are in order for the Hollister family of Northport, the 2022 Light Up Tuscaloosa Christmas Lights Display winners. Michael Hollister, a lifelong landscaper and his wife, Rhonda, the assistant principal at Tuscaloosa County High School, have been decorating their home for 20 years, making each year grander with their decorations.
Tuscaloosa Police Make Arrest in 1996 Cold Case Murder
Police in Tuscaloosa have arrested a man believed to be responsible for a murder committed more than 25 years ago. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police have been looking for answers since October 1996, when Joseph Todd Jowers was fatally shot while leaving the Classics Lounge on 37th Street in Tuscaloosa.
Several Local Groups Collecting Christmas Items for Tuscaloosa Children in Need
Organizers of the 4th Annual True Meaning of Christmas event, hosted by Integrity Financial Solutions and several community partners, are collecting clothing and toys for several Tuscaloosa families for Christmas. According to one such organizer, Tre Lanier, the event previously raised funds to assist families with paying bills to relieve...
