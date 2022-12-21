Calvin E. Chatman, 84, of Garrison, passed away at his home December 26, 2022, after an extended illness. He was surrounded by his family. Calvin was born in Lewis County on August 30, 1938, a son of the late Riley and Abby Martin Chatman. He worked for C&O Railroad and CSX Railroad for 48 years. He also worked for Bertram Lumber Company. Calvin loved being outdoors gardening and especially fishing with his son Eugene. He was a member of Vanceburg Church of God.

GARRISON, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO