Kayla Prather
Kayla Renee Middleton Prather, 35, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, as the result of injuries sustained in a automobile collision in Brown County, Ohio. She was born in Rowan County on February 7, 1987, a daughter of Jeffery Wayne and Paula Middleton Messer. Kayla was of...
Calvin Chatman
Calvin E. Chatman, 84, of Garrison, passed away at his home December 26, 2022, after an extended illness. He was surrounded by his family. Calvin was born in Lewis County on August 30, 1938, a son of the late Riley and Abby Martin Chatman. He worked for C&O Railroad and CSX Railroad for 48 years. He also worked for Bertram Lumber Company. Calvin loved being outdoors gardening and especially fishing with his son Eugene. He was a member of Vanceburg Church of God.
