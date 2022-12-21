ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Voices: How would the UK be doing if it were still in the EU and the Brexit referendum had never happened?

By Sean O'Grady
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19yaFl_0jpvclWl00

Not that it’s the most important consequence of the pandemic or the war in Ukraine , but these successive financial shocks, as large and unusual as they are, have made the impact of Brexit on the economy extremely hard to ascertain.

Indeed, in terms of what passes for public debate on the issue, they have effectively destroyed the potential for rational argument. On balance, these inadvertent alibis for inflation and the coming recession tend to favour the pro-Brexit, Leave side of the argument. It’s the status quo, now – and anything that seems detrimental can be attributed to Vladimir Putin, or the Coronavirus and its after-effects .

Sometimes that will be true: the spike in gas, electricity and food costs globally is indeed largely down to the disruption caused by Putin’s war . The UK’s vastly inflated national debt has a lot to do with the costs of the Covid furlough scheme. Cars and electronic goods are in shorter supply, and their prices are higher, because of a severe shortage of semiconductors from China and Taiwan.

So a good deal of the sort of stats that get kicked around on social media don’t really tell us much. The UK had the fastest-growing economy in the G7 this year – based on change over the most recent 12 months of data – in part because it fell further during the pandemic. This was due not just to the UK having a large hospitality sector, but also to the additional, unique problems caused for exporters by Brexit.

In the next couple of years, the UK may suffer the worst recession of all the G7 countries – which is probably more to do with Brexit, but certainly not exclusively. Inflation is higher in Germany than in the UK, but that is because Germany has been so dependent on Russian energy compared with the UK.

Britain has very low unemployment – the lowest since 1974 – but the flip side of that comes in labour shortages, strikes and higher wage bills. Interest rates on the UK debt are higher than they might be, which is more to do with the lingering effect of the Truss-Kwarteng dash for growth than with Brexit (as such). Economics is a tricky business even at the most stable of times – and these times are not stable.

The best way to analyse Brexit is not necessarily to compare the UK with other countries, or even with past British trends pre-Brexit: there are too many different special circumstances surrounding these comparisons for them to provide anything more than some toothless debating points.

If economic growth was higher in the mostly benign economic environment of the New Labour years (and it was) – well, so what? Those were very different times, when, for example, the web was starting to revolutionise business, and China was powering into the global economy. No longer true.

The best approach is actually to go hypothetical. You have to try to ask yourself how the UK would be doing if it were still in the EU, and either the referendum had never happened or we’d voted Remain.

So, for example, if food inflation is higher in the EU than the UK, that may be down to differentials in energy, fertiliser and transport costs. But UK food-price inflation might be rather lower if the additional costs of doing business with the EU post-Brexit hadn’t been imposed. One model estimates that these have added around £6bn to UK food bills in the two years to the end of 2021. In terms of inflation, Brexit is estimated to have increased it by 6 per cent over the two-year period, ie 3 per cent per annum. Such inflation hits poorest households hardest , of course.

The further away from the 2016 referendum we get, the more hazardous such exercises become; but given that the end of the bulk of the transition to full Brexit was only completed on 1 January this year, it’s still possible to have an idea.

Fortunately, lots of clever economists have created “doppelganger” models of the UK economy to tease out the effects of Brexit – and they are all negative. The one undertaken by the independent-but-official Office for Budget Responsibility predicts a 4 per cent drop in UK productivity , which basically equates to a 4 per cent drop in GDP. That, in turn, amounts to a real-terms 4 per cent cut in your living standards on average – and you can do the maths on that.

If you lose your job, your loss will be closer to 100 per cent. If you have bargaining power, then your reduction in earnings might be lower, or, if you’re in a shortage occupation, your wages might edge ahead. Nonetheless, it’s bad news for most, and also for public services.

Others are more pessimistic still. The Centre for European Research (CER), for example, puts the loss in national income at a chunky 5.2 per cent . That’s output and money lost every single year – say, £125bn a year. If we had held on to those funds, we would not have needed the squeeze in the autumn statement.

According to the CER , investment is 13.7 per cent lower than it would have been if the UK had stayed in the EU. This matters a lot for the long term, because investment in new technology, new processes and working practices increases productivity, and productivity is the basis for a sustained increase in real-terms wages and living standards.

Without such investment, Britain will gradually become less competitive – and poorer. It is a pernicious downward cycle, and disturbingly reminiscent of what happened during the 1970s.

As the CER concludes: “A smaller economy means higher taxes are needed to fund public services and welfare. The Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts that the scarring effects of Brexit will be larger than those of Covid. Our own estimates are in accord with that view.”

Brexit isn’t rocket science, though it is economic science. Everything in the models and forecasts accords with common sense. Adding trade barriers adds costs, and makes exporting more difficult. Some sectors, such as Scottish shellfish , have lost significant markets because of port delays.

If you end the free movement of European workers and there’s also an exodus, a labour and skills shortage is virtually guaranteed. If you lose easy access to the EU single market, you’ll see less investment, both home-grown and from abroad. It doesn’t matter what corporation tax rates are if you can’t sell your goods and services into the nearest (huge) marketplace. And so on.

In fairness, if the Brexit deal had done all that was promised, it might have benefited the UK in the long term. Advantageous free-trade deals with large and/or fast-growing economies such as America, China, Brazil, India and Russia might have ameliorated the loss of EU trade.

But they have not as yet materialised – and the prospect, in some cases, looks remote (though a deal with India may arrive soon). The net positive impact of the new trade deals with Japan, Australia, New Zealand and others is negligible.

A radical cut to UK tariffs would have produced a one-off cut to “imported” inflation. If the EU trade deal had allowed the UK to shred labour and environmental rules, then costs might be lower and growth higher – albeit at a cost to workers’ rights and the net zero targets.

But now, “Brexit means Brexit” – and Brexit actually means not what we would like it to mean, but the hard reality of the UK-EU withdrawal agreement, the Northern Ireland protocol , and the trade and cooperation agreement, with its “level playing field” clauses.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

The “Festival of Brexit” was a symbolically costly flop . The real monuments to Brexit are all around us – but are largely invisible. They are the office buildings that didn’t get built, the car factory extensions that were cancelled, the phantom lorries full of UK exports that might have been pounding down the M6 and the M1 on their way to Dover.

You can’t see the damage Brexit has done, but you will surely feel it at the supermarket till, in your tax demand, and in your payslip.

So that is why it is imperative that, under one government or another, the UK moves closer once more to the single market, and that in due course it contemplates rejoining the European Union.

That, of course, is some distance in the future, and the terms of entry would still need to be advantageous – especially in relation to joining the single currency (the euro). But Keir Starmer is foolish to deny that leaving the EU single market has made little difference to growth, or that rejoining the single market would give the British economy an immediate boost. Some things are economic truths that are politically unpalatable, but that doesn’t stop them being true.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK democracy still recovering after another turbulent year, says Speaker

The Speaker of the House of Commons has acknowledged that the political turmoil of the last year left Britain an international laughing stock.Sir Lindsay Hoyle also suggested that British democracy was still trying to recover from the divisions of Brexit, as he reflected on a year which saw Boris Johnson’s administration collapse and Liz Truss forced from office after only a few weeks in Number 10.Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s PM programme, he also insisted that Parliament is a safe place for young women and men, despite allegations of sexual assault, harassment and inappropriate behaviour against various MPs.Asked if he...
The Independent

Tory turmoil made UK ‘laughing stock’ in 2022, says Speaker Lindsay Hoyle

The “bizarre” turmoil which saw three Tory prime ministers in a matter of months made British democracy an international laughing stock, the Commons speaker has said. Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the country is still “struggling to recover” from the damage done by the collapse of two governments in 2022.The Commons speaker told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme that the “revolving door” of changing ministers made him feel like the only point of “continuity” in parliament.Asked if the upheaval had made the UK a laughing stock, Sir Lindsay said: “It did,” before adding that it left people wondering “what...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin ally predicts war between EU nations in bizarre tirade

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has predicted war between Germany and France next year and a civil conflict in the United States that would lead to Elon Musk becoming president.In his list of outlandish predictions for 2023, published on his personal Telegram and Twitter accounts, he also foresaw Britain rejoining the EU, which in turn would collapse.Mr Medvedev, deputy head of Mr Putin’s advisory security council, served as president during a four-year spell when Mr Putin was prime minister. The bizarre thread captured the attention of Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who responded to Vladimir Putin‘s ally by calling his...
The Independent

Labour calls for new Magnitsky sanctions amid Iranian crackdown

New sanctions should be placed on those involved in the suppression of protests in Iran, Labour has said.Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said Magnitsky sanctions, which target human rights violations, should be used against organisations or individuals involved in the crackdown.It comes after Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it had arrested seven individuals involved in the protests with a “direct link” to Britain.Without elaborating, it said some members of the network had dual nationality.The IRGC is sanctioned by the UK in its entirety. We will hold the tyrants in Iran to account. pic.twitter.com/fgEWOEvjT8— James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) December 27, 2022Tehran has...
The Independent

Elon Musk reacts to bizarre comments by top Putin ally predicting ‘Fourth Reich’: ‘Epic thread!’

Elon Musk responded to former Russian president and Vladimir Putin ally Dmitry Medvedev’s prediction for a 2023 US civil war by calling it “epic”.Among many outlandish predictions for the next year, the former Russian president predicted that “civil war will break out in the US” and that Elon Musk will “win the presidential election in a number of states”.The Tesla boss and multi-billionaire wrote: “Epic thread!!”Mr Medvedev on Monday, in a thread on Twitter, doled out his predictions for the following year. He said: “On the New Year’s Eve [sic], everybody’s into making predictions. Many come up with futuristic...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Putin says Russia ‘ready to negotiate’ as Ukrainian soldiers enjoy Christmas dinner

Russia is ready to negotiate over the war in Ukraine but Kyiv and allies have refused to engage in talks, Vladimir Putin said on Sunday in a new interview.“We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them – we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are,” the Russian president told Rossiya 1 state television.However, he accused Ukraine and the West of trying to pull “historical Russia” apart, signalling he still wants control of Russian-speaking territories invaded by his forces – a non-starter for any serious peace negotiations.It came as...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Tory MP who said food bank users ‘can’t cook properly’ voted backbencher of year by party members

Conservative party members have crowned Lee Anderson “backbencher of the year” after he said people only use food banks because they are unable to cook or budget “properly”.The MP for Ashfield beat 180 other backbenchers put forward by Tory voters for the accolade – earning 54 of 553 total votes.The annual Conservative Home survey saw former prime minister Boris Johnson win 35 votes, ex-Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg earn 32, former PM Theresa May and MP John Redwood gain 29 respectively, and Sir Graham Brady win 22.Mr Anderson, a former Labour councillor who defected to the Tory party in 2018,...
The Independent

More than one million thefts left unsolved last year, says Labour

More than one million thefts went unsolved last year, Labour has said, as it branded the figures “disgraceful”.An analysis by Labour of crime statistics found that 1,145,254 cases of theft were dropped last year because the police failed to find a suspect.It said that on average a domestic burglary costs victims £1,400, with the party warning that families were losing millions due to unsolved crimes.The party said that if it was in government, it would put 13,000 more police on the streets in a move funded by merging procurement for forces in England and Wales.Theft and burglary are awful crimes...
The Independent

Russia bans supply of oil to nations participating in Western price cap

Russian president Vladimir Putin has signed a decree banning the supply of oil and oil products to nations participating in the Western price cap for five months from the start of February.As part of an international campaign to curb Russia’s ability to wage war, the G7 nations and Australia announced earlier this month that the $60 (€57; £48) per barrel price cap would come into effect on 5 December or “very soon thereafter”. It aims to reduce Moscow’s income from selling oil while tempering the potential for any spike in global prices as the Ukraine war enters its tenth...
The Independent

Generation of children held back as hundreds of thousands wait for key NHS care

Hundreds of thousands of children have been left waiting by the NHS for the developmental therapies they need, with some waiting more than two years, The Independent can reveal.The long waiting lists for services such as speech and language therapy will see a generation of children held back in their development and will “impact Britain for the long haul”, according to the head of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH).More than 1,500 children have been left waiting for two years for NHS therapies, according to internal data obtained by The Independent, while a further 9,000 have...
The Independent

Britain’s ferry link with Brittany is 50 years old

Free trade brings many benefits – including to tourists like you and me. In the early 1970s, Brittany was a distant, neglected corner of France. Alexis Gourvennec was a farmer keen to find new markets. He also had a map, and could see that Plymouth, 100 miles north of the Breton port of Roscoff, was less than half as far as Paris.The UK and Ireland were set to join the common market (as the European project, then the EEC, was commonly known). He talked to several large shipping companies to try to drum up interest in the route, but all...
The Independent

UK braces for heavy rain and icy roads over holiday period

Parts of the UK face ice and heavy rain with the potential for flooding as the holiday period continues.A yellow rain warning is in place in parts of south-west England and South Wales from 2am until 3pm on Wednesday.Meanwhile, a yellow ice warning is in place across northern Scotland from 3pm Monday until 10am Wednesday.Commuters have been warned that spray and flooding on roads may make journey times longer, and bus and train services could be affected.👩‍💻 Heading back to work on Wednesday morning?🌧️ It'll be a wet and windy commute for Wales and southern England before the rain arrives...
The Independent

AP Year in Pictures: A vibrant Latin America and Caribbean

The best images taken in 2022 by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean revealed the reality of migration, poverty and violence, but they also showcased the region's intense, vibrant and colorful daily life.Latin American countries faced growing inequality as a result of the post-pandemic global economic crisis, aggravated by the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Weather took its toll, with heavy rains overflowing rivers and unleashing mudslides that buried lives and homes in Venezuela and Ecuador.There was no respite from violence in Rio de Janeiro’s favelas, where poor residents are often caught in fighting between criminals and...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Jamie Oliver calls for free school meals for all families on universal credit

Jamie Oliver has called on Rishi Sunak’s government to extend free school meals to every child whose parents are on universal credit – insisting the move would be great value for taxpayers. The TV chef said those who argue that the government could not be expected to feed children “come from a lens of someone that’s never been hungry, or struggled”.According to the Food Foundation, around 800,000 children in England are living in poverty but do not currently qualify for free school meals.Households in England receiving universal credit must earn below £7,400 a year before benefits and after tax to...
The Independent

Voices: The strikers are likely to win – but at what cost to the economy?

There is a perfectly respectable case for the nation’s nurses, and others, to be going on strike for higher pay and better conditions, which is that they are likely to be successful and thus it will be in their interests. Whether it will be beneficial to the nation as a whole is more debatable. In the end it is more a matter of politics than economics; it’s about how good we want our public services to be, and how much we are prepared to pay in tax to achieve those ends. In that sense, in forcing the issue, the strikers...
The Independent

Serbia puts forces on combat alert as tensions soar over roadblocks in Kosovo

Serbs have erected more roadblocks in northern Kosovo and defied international demands to remove others, a day after Belgrade placed its troops near the border on a high level of combat readiness.Trucks have been used to block streets in Mitrovica, a town in northern Kosovo divided between Kosovo Serbs and ethnic Albanians, who represent the majority in Kosovo as a whole.Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic said he had ordered the army to adopt its highest state of alert to “protect our people [in Kosovo] and preserve Serbia”.He claimed that Pristina is preparing to “attack” Kosovo Serbs in the north of the...
The Independent

France to provide 2 satellites, receiving station to Poland

France will provide Poland with two observation satellites and a receiving station under a deal sealed Tuesday in Warsaw which Poland says will help its armed forces recognize threats early.Polish Defense Minister Mariusz BÅaszczak, after meeting with his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu, announced that they approved an agreement between Airbus and the Polish Armament Agency on equipping the Polish army with two reconnaissance satellites.BÅaszczak said the agreement represented “a good opportunity to strengthen our capacity for the early detection of threats.”The Polish Armament Agency put the total value of the deal at 575 million euros ($612 million) and said the launch of the satellites into space would be completed by 2027.The Polish Defense Ministry said that thanks to the satellites, its military will be able to obtain reconnaissance data with an accuracy of 30 centimeters (nearly a foot).BÅaszczak called it an early-warning system against both military and civilian threats such as natural disasters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveCharity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aide
The Independent

The Independent

996K+
Followers
319K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy