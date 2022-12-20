Read full article on original website
Northern Minnesota Man Convicted Of Killing Wife Fires Attorney, Delays Sentencing
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Eric Reinbold, who was convicted of killing his wife, has fired his attorney and forced a delay in his sentencing. In September, the Oklee, Minnesota man was found guilty of second-degree murder for the July 2021 stabbing death of Lisette Reinbold. Eric stabbed...
Sheriff: Polk County student arrested after report of "school violence" made on social media
POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a student is in custody after a social media post that involved school violence. According to the sheriff's office, they received a report Tuesday of "school violence made on social media" by a student at Fertile-Beltrami School, located in Fertile, Minnesota. The student, a juvenile, was later arrested. Authorities say there is no immediate threat at this time.The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited.
Lorraine Mathieu, 82
Thief River Falls - Lorraine Mathieu, 82, of Thief River Falls, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at her residence. Lorraine Emily Rux was bo
Weather announcements & closures
…Blizzard Warning in effect until 6:00 p.m. Friday…. Due to the weather and blowing snow, crews have closed 27th Ave. N. from N. 32nd St. to N. 39th St. The closure will be in place until Tuesday, December 27, 2022 weather permitting. EGF:. No travel is advised on 23rd Street...
East Grand Forks restaurant adds free meals to menu
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It’s the holiday season and for many families, stress is high and funds are low. This year, a bit of help has come in an unexpected way-- through an East Grand Forks restaurant. The Spud Jr., located at 302 Demers Ave,...
