The Unknowing of Danielle Houchins' Homicide
BELGRADE, Mont. - Danielle Houchins, better known as Danni. Her's is a name that moves from the mouths of people, who live in the rural Montana town of Belgrade. Yet, not as much today as it did two and a half decades ago. On the night of September 21, 1996,...
Bozeman Fire on scene of rollover crash on I-90
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Fire crews are on the scene of a crash on I-90, west of 19th Ave. According to Bozeman Fire, the vehicle involved has rolled over and that the incident involves an entrapment. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting scattered snow and ice on roads in...
Bozeman memorial vigil addresses homelessness amid cold conditions
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The extreme cold is only fitting for Dec. 21 as it’s the longest night of the year. It's also the date for the annual homeless persons' memorial vigil at the Bozeman Public Library. The event, which honors those in the community who have died in the...
Sweet Grass County Coroner's Office investigating three deaths that happened Friday
The Sweet Grass County Coroner's Office is investigating three deaths that occurred earlier today. The Sweetgrass County Dispatch Center received a call this morning reporting that an individual was in medical distress. The Sweet Grass County ambulance was dispatched to that residence located northwest of Reed Point Montana. When responders arrived, they found all three individuals at the scene unresponsive. The names and particulars of the case are not being released at this time pending notification of family members. The ambulance was hindered by cold temperatures and snow drifts in that area. The road department responded to the area to assist with plows. The Big Timber Fire Department, Search and Rescue and Sweetgrass County deputies also responded to that area. Stillwater County dispatched fire and EMS as mutual aid. Sheriff Alan Ronneberg wishes to thank all those that were involved in this tragic case. The investigation is ongoing.
