Mike Pizel
11d ago
There's no way SBF was intelligent enough to establish this many accounts to hide cash. His parents were involved in this mess. A legit company might have up to ten different accounts.
Reply(2)
25
Kevin Collins
11d ago
Democratic Party has some also! They need to do the right thing and give it back!
Reply(5)
27
MJ D We3
11d ago
I say SBF and his feckless parents have tons of money stashed overseas.
Reply
10
