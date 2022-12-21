Read full article on original website
Thailand keeps inflation target of 1-3% for next year
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s cabinet on Tuesday approved the central bank’s headline inflation target of 1% to 3% for 2023, unchanged from this year, government spokesperson Traisuree Traisoranakul told reporters. The inflation target, which guides monetary policy, is reviewed each year. Headline inflation stood at 5.55% in...
China revises 2021 GDP growth up to 8.4% from 8.1%
BEIJING (Reuters) – China has revised its 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 8.4% year on year, up from 8.1% previously, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. China routinely revises its annual GDP data. The size of the GDP was also revised to 114.92 trillion yuan...
Thailand to keep budget deficit not over 3% of GDP for 2023 fiscal yr – Finance Minister
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s government is planning to keep its budget deficit to no more than 3% of gross domestic product in the 2023 fiscal year, the finance minister said on Tuesday, aiming for a deficit of 593 billion baht ($17.13 billion). Arkhom Termpittayapaisith also said the inflation...
Bahrain’s Q3 GDP increases to 4.2% YoY – finance ministry
CAIRO (Reuters) – Bahrain’s Q3 real GDP has increased to 4.2 percent year-on-year, its finance ministry said in a statement on its Twitter account on Monday. The non-oil sector has grown by 4.9 percent, the statement added. (Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Howard Goller)
Oil price cap may widen Russia’s 2023 budget deficit, says Finance Minister
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s budget deficit could be wider than the planned 2% of GDP in 2023 as an oil price cap squeezes Russia’s export income, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, an extra fiscal hurdle for Moscow as it spends heavily on its military campaign in Ukraine.
Japan govt asks insurers to retain marine war insurance for LNG shippers in Russian waters
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government has requested insures to take on additional risks to continue providing marine war insurance for liquefied natural gas (LNG) shippers in Russian waters, a senior official at the industry ministry said. The Financial Services Agency and Agency for Natural Resources and Energy made...
Stocks advance, U.S. dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Stock markets gained while the U.S. dollar softened on Tuesday after China said it would drop its quarantine requirements for inbound visitors, further easing three-year border controls aimed at curbing COVID-19. China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday. It will also downgrade the seriousness of COVID-19 as it has become less virulent and will gradually evolve into a common respiratory infection.
U.S. weighs COVID-prevention measures for travelers from China -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – The United States is considering taking new COVID-19 precautions for people traveling from China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing U.S. officials. The government is concerned about the surge of cases in China and has raised questions about the transparency of data the country is reporting about the spread of the virus, the report said.
Israel regulator awards licence to investors to set up new digital bank
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s banking regulator on Sunday approved a conditional licence and control permit to a group of entrepreneurs to establish a new online bank, the second addition to the highly concentrated banking sector in three years. The Bank of Israel said its banking supervision department had...
German businesses expect only mild recession as disruptions ease
BERLIN (Reuters) – German companies expect only a mild recession next year despite headwinds from the energy crisis, raw material shortages and a tepid global economy, a survey of major associations published by Reuters on Tuesday showed. “The last quarter of 2022 and the start of 2023 are likely...
Chinese make travel plans as COVID rules ease further
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese people, cut off from the rest of the world for three years by COVID-19 curbs, flocked to travel sites on Tuesday ahead of borders reopening, even as rising infections strained the health system and further roiled the economy. Zero-tolerance measures – from shuttered borders to...
Fosun’s app allows users in China to register for BioNTech COVID vaccines In Hong Kong
HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s Fosun Pharmaceutical said users of its health mobile app in China can now register to have COVID-19 vaccinations in Hong Kong using BioNTech’s vaccine. (Reporting by Meg Shen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Italy’s Nexi signs digital payments deal with TIM’s Olivetti
MILAN (Reuters) – Nexi and Telecom Italia’s Olivetti have teamed up to provide advanced electronic payment solutions to businesses, the companies said on Tuesday. Under the accord, Nexi’s payment systems will be built into Olivetti’s cash registers, they said in a joint statement, with the companies also planning to develop and sell integrated tax and payment solutions for retailers.
Exclusive-India plans $2 billion incentive for green hydrogen industry – sources
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India is planning a $2 billion incentive programme for the green hydrogen industry, three sources told Reuters, in a bid to cut emissions and become a major export player in the field. The 180-billion-rupee ($2.2 billion) incentive aims to reduce the production cost of green...
ECB sets capital requirements for Monte dei Paschi for 2023, removes dividend ban
MILAN (Reuters) – The European Central Bank has set the minimum capital requirements for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) for next year and also removed a ban on the distribution of dividends, the lender said in a statement on Tuesday. The ECB told Monte dei Paschi it...
No immediate surge of Chinese tourists expected after re-opening
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s relaxation of COVID-19 rules for international arrivals has raised hopes that its multi-billion dollar travel business will soon flourish again but countries longing for the return of Chinese tourists will likely face more of a wait. China’s National Health Commission announced on Monday that...
Japan PM to reinstate ex-reconstruction minister Watanabe, sack incumbent -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will reinstate former reconstruction minister Hiromichi Watanabe to replace incumbent Kenya Akiba, whom he plans to sack on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported. Opposition parties have accused Akiba for being involved in violating election laws as well as for having ties with...
Analysis-Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale boom is running out of road
ANELO, Argentina (Reuters) – Argentina’s booming shale production in Vaca Muerta, a formation that rivals the United States’ Permian Basin, is at risk of running out of road as infrastructure to handle the oil and gas nears capacity, threatening to put the brakes on rapid growth. The...
Canada’s First Quantum CEO holds talks with Panama minister: source
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -The Chief Executive Officer of Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals met Panama’s commerce and industry minister on Monday to discuss disagreements over the firm’s copper operations in the country, a person familiar with the matter said. First Quantum CEO Tristan Pascall flew to Panama over...
South Korea military apologises for handling of North Korean drones
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s military on Tuesday apologised for its failure to shoot down North Korean drones which crossed into the South’s airspace a day earlier, pledging to secure anti-drone strike capabilities. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
