ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
KVCR NEWS

A look at the year social media companies had

Over the last year, Facebook burned through billions of dollars trying to make the Metaverse happen. Elon Musk spent $44 billion to take control of Twitter, only to see a number of advertisers and users flee. And across Silicon Valley, tens of thousands of workers have been laid off. NPR's Shannon Bond reports on the rocky year that was for social media companies.
KVCR NEWS

Some GOP leaders say Republican Santos 'lied' about career and Jewish heritage

Congressman-elect George Santos from New York now acknowledges he misled voters about big parts of his life story before winning a seat on Long Island last month. "A lot of people overstate on their resumes or twist a little bit or (sic) engranduate themselves," Santos told WABC radio. "I'm not saying I'm not guilty of that."
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy