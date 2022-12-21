Read full article on original website
Fox News' Sean Hannity says he knew all along Trump lost the election
Fox News star Sean Hannity – one of former President Donald Trump's strongest allies on the air and one of his closest advisers off it – admitted under oath that he never believed the lie that Trump was cheated of victory in the 2020 presidential election by a voting tech company.
Sam Bankman-Fried to be released on $250 million bail into parents' custody
Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps the most infamous person in the world of cryptocurrencies, will be released on $250 million bail as he prepares to face criminal charges that he lied to investors and took billions of dollars of his customers' money for his own personal use. The 30-year-old founder of the...
Kari Lake loses her legal challenge to the results of the Arizona governor's race
PHOENIX — A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake's challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor's race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, rejecting her claim that problems with ballot printers at some polling places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct. In a decision Saturday, Maricopa...
As more GOP governors race to ban TikTok on state devices, a federal ban looms
As the U.S. Senate considers banning TikTok on federal devices as a part of its end-of-year spending bill, at least 16 Republican governors have recently taken that step at the state level. They include North Dakota, Idaho, Iowa, Texas, South Dakota, South Carolina, Maryland, Utah, Oklahoma, Alabama, New Hampshire, Georgia,...
A look at the year social media companies had
Over the last year, Facebook burned through billions of dollars trying to make the Metaverse happen. Elon Musk spent $44 billion to take control of Twitter, only to see a number of advertisers and users flee. And across Silicon Valley, tens of thousands of workers have been laid off. NPR's Shannon Bond reports on the rocky year that was for social media companies.
How Hollywood gets wildfires all wrong — much to the frustration of firefighters
The new CBS drama series Fire Country, about a group of prisoners turned volunteer firefighters in Northern California, is aflame with the raging pyrotechnics and human melodrama that audiences have come to expect from pop culture takes on wildfires and the people who bravely tackle them. The show was the...
Some GOP leaders say Republican Santos 'lied' about career and Jewish heritage
Congressman-elect George Santos from New York now acknowledges he misled voters about big parts of his life story before winning a seat on Long Island last month. "A lot of people overstate on their resumes or twist a little bit or (sic) engranduate themselves," Santos told WABC radio. "I'm not saying I'm not guilty of that."
Busloads of migrants dropped off at Kamala Harris's home on Christmas Eve
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off at the Washington, D.C., residence of Vice President Kamala Harris on Christmas Eve — apparently the latest in an escalating battle between state officials and the Biden administration over the country's immigration policy. A total of three busloads of migrants arrived at...
Southwest cancels more than 2,800 flights in a 'full-blown meltdown'
A historic winter storm has tangled holiday travel and brought dangerous conditions to a big chunk of the United States, but no airline has struggled more to navigate the Christmas holiday rush than Southwest Airlines. Southwest canceled more than 2,870 flights by 8:25 p.m. ET Monday — at least 70%...
Best cookbooks of 2022: See if some should be on your shelf
Looking back at our favorite cookbooks of the year, their depth and scope is impressive. Among the authors are chefs, home cooks, photographers, bloggers and other storytellers. They shine a light on the best of what cookbooks can be.
