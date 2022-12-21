Read full article on original website
Texas Plans Charging Stations For EVs Every 50 Miles Starting With Interstates
Texas is going to make it easier for us to purchase electric vehicles by putting charging stations every 50 miles beginning with interstates that are in Texas. According to the Texas Tribune, the state has $408 million in federal funds from the Biden Administration and the state of Texas wants to build enough charging stations to support over a million electric vehicles.
New Top Airbnb Host in Texas for 2022 Has a Fantastic Yurt Rental
Texas is a big, beautiful state, there is so much to do and explore. To help make that easier there are tons of vacation rentals all across Texas offering different amenities and a wide variety of prices. But recently Airbnb released their list of the Top Airbnb Hosts for 2022 and the person who claimed the top spot has an exciting Yurt rental in Dripping Springs, Texas that would make anyone want to sign up to spend a weekend there.
Texans Can Ring In And Celebrate 2023 By Shooting Off Fireworks
And just like that, it's fireworks season in East Texas!. Driving along Hwy. 110 from Tyler to Whitehouse Monday night I noticed a fireworks stand that was all lit up, but the fold-up doors were still closed, however, all of that changed today, December 20th, when it became legal once again for firework stands to open and sell us those small explosives that we love to see light up the East Texas sky.
I’m Not Sure What to Think About This Texas Whataburger ‘Hack’
I love me some Whataburger. East Texans love them some Whataburger. Most of Texas loves Whataburger. With the way Whataburger is expanding throughout the country, soon most of the United States will love Whataburger. Texans are also very inventive. We will find some genius ways to reuse an item around our home. However, I'm not sold on this Whataburger "hack" that's being passed around as we get ready for the artic blast this weekend.
The Largest National Park in Texas is Growing Even Bigger in ’23
Did you know that despite the massive size of Texas, the second largest state in the U.S. by size, there are only two officially designated National Parks? Kinda wild, but yeah, Big Bend National Park and Guadalupe Mountains National Park is the whole list. I know what you're thinking, "there...
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls
Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
Texas Liquor Stores To Close For 61 Consecutive Hours This Weekend
Just like Santa, you've made your list and checked it twice. You bought and wrapped the gifts for the family gift exchange. Now you're getting ready to head to the family gathering for Christmas dinner, where your in-laws didn't forget the cranberry sauce, but they might have forgotten the alcohol.
What’s the Difference Between Hemp and Marijuana According to Texas Laws?
Hemp was legalized in Texas in 2019, but Marijuana was not. So what marijuana products are legal under the Hemp Law in Texas?. According to the Texas Tribune, confusion is rampant in prosecution cases since Texas lawmakers legalized some forms of marijuana but not others. Enforcement varies from city to...
Can You Guess the Most Popular Christmas Recipe in Texas?
It’s common knowledge that everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes how we celebrate the holidays. We like things to be memorable and fun and when it comes to food it has to be delicious. Seeing as how I enjoy cooking; I was curious to find out what is the most popular Christmas recipe in the state of Texas, and I have to admit I was a little shocked when I found it online.
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
