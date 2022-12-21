Hilary Swank has candidly shared her happiness and excitement to be pregnant with twins in a sweet Christmas post.Swank, 48, is expecting her first children with husband Philip Schneider, with the Oscar-winner first announcing the pregnancy in October.On Instagram on Monday, Swank shared a photo of herself posing in front of a Christmas tree while wearing holiday-themed pyjamas and cradling her pregnant stomach.“We couldn’t wish for a more incredible miracle. So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!!” the Fatale star wrote. “Merry Christmas Everyone!! Wishing you all miracles in your own lives in whatever forms they take.”The...

14 HOURS AGO