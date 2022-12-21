Read full article on original website
How Amanda Abbington met Jonathan Goodwin: ‘I was on him like a rat up a drainpipe’
Actor Amanda Abbington and stunt performer Jonathan Goodwin first connected on Twitter in 2012. “We were both in relationships at the time, but we admired each other’s work and occasionally liked each other’s tweets,” says Amanda. Years later, when they were both single, their messages to each other became gradually more flirty. But it wasn’t until August 2021 that they discovered a deeper bond between them.
Hilary Swank says she is grateful for ‘gifts of a lifetime’ as she celebrates pregnancy with twins
Hilary Swank has candidly shared her happiness and excitement to be pregnant with twins in a sweet Christmas post.Swank, 48, is expecting her first children with husband Philip Schneider, with the Oscar-winner first announcing the pregnancy in October.On Instagram on Monday, Swank shared a photo of herself posing in front of a Christmas tree while wearing holiday-themed pyjamas and cradling her pregnant stomach.“We couldn’t wish for a more incredible miracle. So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!!” the Fatale star wrote. “Merry Christmas Everyone!! Wishing you all miracles in your own lives in whatever forms they take.”The...
