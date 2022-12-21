Read full article on original website
Sonatafy Technology - Offering Satisfying Working Mediums for Nearshore Employees
Near-sourcing has gained quite a hype with the advent of technology by helping unload pressure on companies. This technique has become the center of attention in various companies due to progressive elevation in their supply chain cost, which could be in any shape, such as technological advancement or fuel cost. A possible reason behind it is the increasing labor costs in developing nations.
