Top USC basketball recruits play in ESPNU tournament, show their skills to national TV audience

By Donovan James
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The high school basketball showcase known as the City of Palms Classic was televised on ESPN for first time in 12 years. The GEICO Nationals returned to Fort Myers, Fla., for the third consecutive year.

If you watched USC Trojan commits Isaiah Collier and Arrinten Page in action Wednesday night, you were in for a treat.

Despite the loss, 2023 Five star USC commit Isaiah Collier had a great game for Wheeler High School (GA). He finished with 20 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 6 steals in a 61-52 loss.

Collier is ranked the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, the highest-ranked USC recruit since head coach Andy Enfield took over in 2013.

USC has now secured five commitments from five-star recruits in the 247Sports rankings in Enfield’s tenure, including current Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley.

Arrinten Page is a 6-foot-9 PF/C who doubles as a teammate and best friend of Collier at Wheeler in Marietta, Georgia. Look out for both prospects over the remainder of the season as they try to capture a state and national title.

