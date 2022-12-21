Read full article on original website
Census data shows North Carolina is one of the fastest growing states
(The Center Square) — North Carolina gained nearly 100,000 new residents from domestic migration over the last year, the third highest total nationally, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. North Carolina’s population increased by 133,088 between July 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022, going from 10,565,885 to 10,698,973 in that time. Census data shows that since April 1, 2020, the state has gained at least 259,559 new residents, making it the ninth most populous state in the U.S. ...
foodlogistics.com
How a Virtual Twin Changes the Cold Foods Packaging Game
Packaging design engineers -- especially for food products -- will say that developing an attractive, functional design to promote a brand involves many factors. Whether designing a bottle, carton, box or other form, exact requirements call for applying a combination of creativity and science. Protecting food from elements (light, moisture,...
foodlogistics.com
Risk Management Will Seed 2023 Success for Food Industry
The food industry from farm to plate must deal with risk perhaps more than any other industry, and the pressure will not subside in 2023. Soaring input prices, record drought, staff shortages and increasing cyber risks all threaten to slow success across the supply chain. Managing cost while remaining flexible...
