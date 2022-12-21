Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Looking Ahead: Redevelopment, roundabouts, municipal elections in store for 2023
The year 2023 is shaping up to be a busy time in Carmel, with redevelopment projects underway throughout the city and all municipal offices on the ballot. The year will see the addition of roundabouts throughout town, trails near the White River and new members on the school board. Municipal...
cbs4indy.com
Morgantown residents without running water
A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Southwest flight cancellations continue this week. Southwest Airlines' major flight...
Current Publishing
Noblesville children’s boutique store to close
A children’s boutique store in downtown Noblesville is closing its doors. Shauna Metzger, who owns Lil Bloomers Children’s Boutique at 876 Logan St., said she is closing her storefront business to focus more on her two children, but plans to maintain an online presence. Metzger originally opened the business eight years ago at 982 Logan St. before moving to its current location.
Current Publishing
Fishers professional eater devours competition
Fishers residents may not realize an accomplished major-league eater calls the city home. With several previous wins to his credit, John Gebhard earned another at the ninth annual St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Contest Dec. 3 on Georgia Street in Indianapolis. A member of Major League Eating, an organization that...
bcdemocrat.com
Hall confirmed as District 62 Rep. after recount
Jackson County resident Dave Hall, R-Norman, has defeated Democratic candidate Penny Githens of Bloomington in the race for representative of Indiana’s 62nd District. That was determined after a ballot recount recently completed by the Indiana Recount Commission confirmed Hall had received the most votes. Hall initially was said to...
Running water restored for Morgantown residents after Christmas Eve shutdown
UPDATE: Morgantown Council member Courtney Allen confirmed that as of late Monday night, running water had been restored to all of Morgantown. The town, however, is still under a water boil order. Town officials were out distributing water bottles to residents on Tuesday afternoon. Original story below. MORGANTOWN, Ind. — A large water main break […]
WISH-TV
Collegiate school for arts in Indianapolis announces closure; 200+ students affected
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HIM by HER Foundation announced Tuesday it will close its charter school by Jan. 20. The foundation says it does not have the enrollment numbers needed to keep its collegiate school for the arts opened. The school has more than 200 students. It’s located in the former Forest Manor Middle School on East 32nd Street just west of Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side. The middle school closed in 2009.
WBUR
In this Indiana suburb school board election, the red wave didn't materialize
In November, anti-critical race theory and pro-parental rights groups made a push to win seats on school boards around the country. But the election results were mixed for these conservative candidates during the midterm elections. Lee Gaines of WFYI takes a look at a school district in suburban Indianapolis where...
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million. The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana...
bsquarebulletin.com
Animal accord for Bloomington, Monroe County, Ellettsville, gets routine OK from city council
Even if Bloomington and Monroe county government officials have recently been fighting like cats and dogs about topics like the convention center expansion, they have for several years settled into a pattern of uncontroversial cooperation for the sheltering of homeless animals. At its last meeting of the year, on Dec....
Current Publishing
City of Noblesville coordinating with Hamilton County EMA on winter storm
City officials in Noblesville are coordinating with the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency as it prepares for the winter storm. The city’s police, fire and street departments are working with Hamilton County EMA and. other local partners to ensure the needs of citizens are met, said Emily Gaylord, spokeswoman...
Fox 59
Viral video: Car drives on canal in downtown Indy
A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday and quarterback Nick Foles talk about the Colts' 20-3 loss to the Chargers on Monday Night Football. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 26,...
WATCH: Car drives on frozen canal in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — In a video that’s now gone viral, you can see a car driving across the frozen, icy water of the canal in downtown Indianapolis. IMPD arrested the woman accused of being behind the wheel, 33-year-old Biankia Gleason. According to a police report, Gleason was arrested for drunk driving. Police responded to the scene […]
Woman drives car on Canal and plunges into freezing water
Indianapolis Fire Department reported that the female driver told firefighters that she her GPS led her down the canal.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Indiana, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Indiana featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
Woman drives on frozen canal, arrested
A woman has been arrested after police said she drove across a frozen canal in Indianapolis. The incident happened on Christmas night. WXIN reported that Biankia Gleason, 33, apparently blamed her GPS for directing her to the location. She told firefighters that she had driven down an embankment, through a park and onto the canal. When she couldn’t go any further, she turned around and went south, until her car broke through the ice.
Current Publishing
Retired nurse helps save patient
A retired nurse, who is being lauded as a “good Samaritan,” helped save the life of a Community Heart and Vascular Hospital patient Dec. 8. Barbara, whose family requested her last name not be published, collapsed because of a cardiac event as she walked through the entrance of the hospital for an appointment. Carmel resident Stephanie Schwebach, 68, a retired nurse, performed CPR on Barbara for about 30 seconds before caregivers got her to the emergency room.
Deadly crash investigation on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a deadly accident on the east side of Indianapolis. Just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday night, IMPD responded to an accident on East Washington Street between Post Road and I-465. Indianapolis police said a driver was going eastbound on East Washington in a Ford, driving without headlights and […]
WISH-TV
Westfield Fire Department asks property owners to check for water damage
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Westfield Fire Department has been busy Sunday answering fire alarms caused by bursted sprinklers. Firefighters are asking businesses and property owners to check for water damage and to contact the department at their non-emergency line at 317-773-1300 for assistance.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 hurt in shooting near 21st St. and Emerson Ave.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating a Monday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting just after 5 a.m. in the 2100 block of Leland Avenue. That’s a residential area near the intersection of 21st Street and Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side.
