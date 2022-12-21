ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

Lake County News

Mondfrans appointed interim chief probation officer

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Superior Court reported that an interim chief probation officer has been named to succeed Rob Howe, appointed this week by the Board of Supervisors to be sheriff. Presiding Judge J. David Markham has appointed Wendy Mondfrans as interim chief probation officer, while...
Lake County News

Lady of the Lake: Merry Fishmas

I am wondering about the fish health of Clear Lake and what projects are being done to improve conditions for fish, especially the native Clear Lake Hitch?. Merry Fishmas to you too! Great question Frank and I have some fun answers for you. In today's column I will be talking...
Lake County News

Lower Lake man dies in early Tuesday morning wreck

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle wreck early Tuesday morning that claimed the life of a Lower Lake man. The California Highway Patrol’s Clear Lake Area office did not release the name of the 58-year-old man, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office was in the process on Tuesday afternoon of notifying the man’s family.
CBS San Francisco

Vehicle chased by Sonoma deputies leaves path of destruction; Driver jailed

SONOMA -- A man who led Sonoma County sheriff's deputies on a vehicle chase early Friday morning rammed a patrol vehicle and left a path of destruction before deputies shot at him with a less-than-lethal round and placed him under arrest.The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post the incident began just after 2 a.m. Friday when a Sonoma police deputy spotted a maroon Jeep driven by Luis Zamora-Corona on West Napa Street at 1st Street West in the City of Sonoma. The city contracts with the county sheriff's department to provide law enforcement services.The 32-year-old Zamora-Corona was wanted for...
ksro.com

Deceased Couple in Santa Rosa Identified

The couple found shot to death inside a home in Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning have been identified. Police say 50-year-old Eric Nance and 44-year-old Melany Texeira were boyfriend and girlfriend. Officers found their bodies after a relative requested a welfare check. Both Nance and Texeira were shot once and a gun was found nearby. Investigators have not announced a motive.
kymkemp.com

Traffic Collision Involving a PG&E Utility Vehicle Brought Highway 101 to a Stand Still

A traffic collision has brought Highway 101 to a standstill near Confusion Hill, south of the Humboldt – Mendocino County line around 11:45 a.m. on December 27. The CHP Traffic Incident page states that a PG&E utility vehicle and a silver Honda Accord collided. The Honda Accord is blocking the northbound lane of Highway 101. According to initial reports, both lanes of traffic are halted, however the CHP log indicates one-way controlled traffic is now moving.
Lake County News

Heavy rain falls across Lake County overnight

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — As predicted, heavy rain hit Lake County on Monday night and early Tuesday morning, leading to some reports of downed poles and trees. Overnight, about 2 inches of rain fell along the Northshore and other parts of the county. The rain led to road issues....
lakecounty.com

Where to Wine & Dine in Lake County

No trip to Lake County is complete without visiting the stunning wineries that makes this part of Northern California so popular. With its mineral rich volcanic soil, ideal topography and climate, Lake County is a world class destination for wines. And at only two hours north of San Francisco it makes the perfect getaway location.
CBS San Francisco

Lake County News

Helping Paws: Dogs available to homes at Christmas

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has many dogs that would rather be home for the holidays. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of border collie, border terrier, German shepherd, hound, husky, Labrador retriever, mastiff, pit bull, Schipperke, shepherd and terrier. Dogs that...
Lake County News

Adoptable pets: Cats, ducks and a horse

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — In addition to a lot of dogs in need of homes, Lake County Animal Care and Control has two cats, two ducks and a horse now available for adoption. “Cris” and “Sonny” are two male orange tabby cats needing new homes. “Cris”...
CBS San Francisco

2 dead, 3 injured in horrific Sonoma County jeep crash

SONOMA COUNTY -- Two people were killed and three others injured Monday night when a jeep careened off a rural Sonoma County road and crashed into a ravine.The California Highway Patrol said the crash site northwest of Cazadero was so remote one of its helicopters joined first responders on ATVs to reach the victims.The jeep had crashed 300 feet into a ravine."Access to the area is difficult as firefighters are using ATVs to access the scene," the CHP posted in Facebook. Further complicating the rescue was a rapidly approaching fog bank.Two adults died in the crash. Three others -- including two children -- were airlifted to Bay Area hospitals. Their conditions were unknown.The names of the victims were being withheld pending notification of next of kin.CHP officers from the Santa Rosa office are investigating the crash."More information will be available in the morning as the scene is chaotic and the investigation has just begun," the CHP posted.
