Mondfrans appointed interim chief probation officer
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Superior Court reported that an interim chief probation officer has been named to succeed Rob Howe, appointed this week by the Board of Supervisors to be sheriff. Presiding Judge J. David Markham has appointed Wendy Mondfrans as interim chief probation officer, while...
Larsen appointed dean of Woodland Community College’s Lake County Campus
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Yuba Community College District has selected the next dean of Woodland Community College’s Lake County Campus. The district board unanimously voted to approve the appointment of Ingrid Larsen at its Dec. 15 meeting. Larsen has worked as an academic counselor and instructor for...
Lady of the Lake: Merry Fishmas
I am wondering about the fish health of Clear Lake and what projects are being done to improve conditions for fish, especially the native Clear Lake Hitch?. Merry Fishmas to you too! Great question Frank and I have some fun answers for you. In today's column I will be talking...
Clearlake bids farewell to beloved police chief; White receives key to the city
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — On Monday afternoon, as Clearlake Police Chief Andrew White prepared to leave for the next stop in what already has been an accomplished career, he received praise and shows of affection from officials, colleagues and community members — and a key to the city. White...
Lower Lake man dies in early Tuesday morning wreck
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle wreck early Tuesday morning that claimed the life of a Lower Lake man. The California Highway Patrol’s Clear Lake Area office did not release the name of the 58-year-old man, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office was in the process on Tuesday afternoon of notifying the man’s family.
Vehicle chased by Sonoma deputies leaves path of destruction; Driver jailed
SONOMA -- A man who led Sonoma County sheriff's deputies on a vehicle chase early Friday morning rammed a patrol vehicle and left a path of destruction before deputies shot at him with a less-than-lethal round and placed him under arrest.The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post the incident began just after 2 a.m. Friday when a Sonoma police deputy spotted a maroon Jeep driven by Luis Zamora-Corona on West Napa Street at 1st Street West in the City of Sonoma. The city contracts with the county sheriff's department to provide law enforcement services.The 32-year-old Zamora-Corona was wanted for...
Workshop Used to Assemble Ghost Guns, Silencers, and Glock Switches Located Within Lake County Home
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 21, 2022, Detectives from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, along with agents...
Deceased Couple in Santa Rosa Identified
The couple found shot to death inside a home in Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning have been identified. Police say 50-year-old Eric Nance and 44-year-old Melany Texeira were boyfriend and girlfriend. Officers found their bodies after a relative requested a welfare check. Both Nance and Texeira were shot once and a gun was found nearby. Investigators have not announced a motive.
Traffic Collision Involving a PG&E Utility Vehicle Brought Highway 101 to a Stand Still
A traffic collision has brought Highway 101 to a standstill near Confusion Hill, south of the Humboldt – Mendocino County line around 11:45 a.m. on December 27. The CHP Traffic Incident page states that a PG&E utility vehicle and a silver Honda Accord collided. The Honda Accord is blocking the northbound lane of Highway 101. According to initial reports, both lanes of traffic are halted, however the CHP log indicates one-way controlled traffic is now moving.
Heavy rain falls across Lake County overnight
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — As predicted, heavy rain hit Lake County on Monday night and early Tuesday morning, leading to some reports of downed poles and trees. Overnight, about 2 inches of rain fell along the Northshore and other parts of the county. The rain led to road issues....
58-Year-Old Man Took Off On Foot in the Rugged Hills Above Laytonville and Disappeared—Human Remains Located
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. On 12-11-2022 at approximately 4:09 PM a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to contact an adult female in distress on a piece of property located in the 46000 block of Fox Rock Road in Laytonville, California.
Neighbor Holding Male Down In Driveway, Subjects Kicking Soccer Ball – Ukiah Police Logs 12.21.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Where to Wine & Dine in Lake County
No trip to Lake County is complete without visiting the stunning wineries that makes this part of Northern California so popular. With its mineral rich volcanic soil, ideal topography and climate, Lake County is a world class destination for wines. And at only two hours north of San Francisco it makes the perfect getaway location.
[UPDATE: Tragic End]Bay Area Man Remains Missing—Multiple Unconfirmed Sightings in Mendocino and Lake Counties
Michelle Salgado is worried about her husband, 24-year-old Angel Fulgado. He left their Berkeley home around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022 and never came back. Using a tracking function on his phone, his last reported location was near Ukiah on Sunday afternoon before he apparently turned off his phone.
Subject Laying In Street Screaming, Female Taking Cloths Off – Ukiah Police Logs 12.20.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Santa Rosa father, 7-year-old son identified as victims of fatal rural jeep crash
SANTA ROSA -- Matthew Souza and his 7-year-old son Jason were killed in a jeep crash on a backroad in rural Sonoma County earlier this week, officials confirmed on Thursday.The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said the father and son died in the crash on Monday night that left three others hospitalized with serious injuries.Officers and first responders with the California Highway Patrol's Santa Rosa office and the Monte Rio Fire Protection District responded around 5:45 p.m. to a crash on private property at the Happy Hills Hunting Club in a part of the county northwest of the unincorporated area of...
Helping Paws: Dogs available to homes at Christmas
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has many dogs that would rather be home for the holidays. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of border collie, border terrier, German shepherd, hound, husky, Labrador retriever, mastiff, pit bull, Schipperke, shepherd and terrier. Dogs that...
Adoptable pets: Cats, ducks and a horse
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — In addition to a lot of dogs in need of homes, Lake County Animal Care and Control has two cats, two ducks and a horse now available for adoption. “Cris” and “Sonny” are two male orange tabby cats needing new homes. “Cris”...
Bear Killed on the Willits Grade Calls Attention to Rural California’s High Rates of Wildlife-Animal Collisions
Hopland resident Shawn Joaquin Padi was driving on Highway 101 this morning when he drove upon a dead black bear lying alongside the roadway on the Willits Grade. Last night or early this morning, a driver collided with the animal causing fatal injuries. Padi took a photo, posted it on...
2 dead, 3 injured in horrific Sonoma County jeep crash
SONOMA COUNTY -- Two people were killed and three others injured Monday night when a jeep careened off a rural Sonoma County road and crashed into a ravine.The California Highway Patrol said the crash site northwest of Cazadero was so remote one of its helicopters joined first responders on ATVs to reach the victims.The jeep had crashed 300 feet into a ravine."Access to the area is difficult as firefighters are using ATVs to access the scene," the CHP posted in Facebook. Further complicating the rescue was a rapidly approaching fog bank.Two adults died in the crash. Three others -- including two children -- were airlifted to Bay Area hospitals. Their conditions were unknown.The names of the victims were being withheld pending notification of next of kin.CHP officers from the Santa Rosa office are investigating the crash."More information will be available in the morning as the scene is chaotic and the investigation has just begun," the CHP posted.
