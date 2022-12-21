Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Georgia man arrested for battery against family member, tried to sneak drug into jail, deputies say
A Rome man was arrested on Christmas Eve after deputies said he struck a family member in the presence of children and illegally possessed hydrocodone. According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Caleb Chase Chasteen struck his victim on the side of their head with his hand, in the presence of two children.
YAHOO!
Woman arrested for stabbing another woman in Atlanta, police say
A woman was arrested for stabbing another woman in Atlanta on Tuesday, police said. On Dec. 27, at around 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person stabbed at 1829 Campbellton Road SW. The officers found a woman suffering from a stab wound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Police Investigating Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, police are investigating the death of a Maine 3 year old. The press release explains that the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department got a call at about 7:37 AM on Christmas. First responders responded to a call for a 3 year old child who was not breathing at a residence on Route 1 in Edgecomb.
YAHOO!
Oconee Blotter: Work dispute leads to gunshots in Bogart
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:. SHOPLIFTER LEAVES: On Dec. 11, a man arrived at Home Depot on Epps Bridge Parkway in a white work van. Inside the store, he took a Milwaukee Bluetooth radio, four tubes of calk and a Anvil spray shield, all valued at $173, and proceeded to leave. An employee confronted him, but the man just kept going and left in his van.
Police safely locate missing Buxton woman
BUXTON, Maine — A Buxton woman was reportedly found safe by police Tuesday evening after she was last heard from on Monday. The woman was reported missing early Tuesday morning, Interim Chief Kevin Collins of the Buxton Police Department said in a release. She was last seen Sunday night...
WGME
Mainer who lost leg in wood chipper accident sues manufacturer
BRIDGTON (BDN) -- A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton. Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.
YAHOO!
3 teens shot outside bakery on Northside Drive
Atlanta police said three people were shot Monday night at 165 Northside Drive SW. Officers arrived at the scene and found two boys suffering from gunshot wounds and a third with what appeared to be a possible graze wound. All victims were taken to local hospitals. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
YAHOO!
2 inmates found dead inside DeKalb County Jail in 24 hours, deputies say
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to look into deaths at the DeKalb County Jail after two men were found dead within 24 hours of each other. DeKalb County deputies say Anthony Lamar Walker, 34, from Lithonia, was found unresponsive in his cell on Monday. He was later pronounced dead by paramedics.
WMTW
State police investigating child death in Lincoln County
EDGECOMB, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating the death of a child on Christmas Day in Lincoln County. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home on Route 1 in Edgecomb after a 911 call about a 3-year-old child who wasn’t breathing. The child was...
WMUR.com
Woman accused of giving birth in New Hampshire woods, abandoning newborn pleads not guilty
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman accused of giving birth in the woods and abandoning her newborn on Christmas night entered pleas of not guilty to multiple charges on Tuesday. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, appeared in court by phone from a hospital and pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, falsifying physical evidence and reckless conduct.
YAHOO!
Man leads deputies on 36-mile chase through 2 counties
Dec. 27—An Oakwood man wanted in Hall and Habersham counties led Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office deputies on a chase for 36 miles on Dec. 21, according to authorities. Zachary Tyler Baker, 23, was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and other charges. Lumpkin County...
Duplex in Saco heavily damaged in overnight fire
PORTLAND, Maine — A duplex in Saco was heavily damaged in an overnight fire. Officials were called to the fire around 2 a.m. on Tuesday at 48 Storer St., Saco Deputy Fire Chief Dave Pendleton told NEWS CENTER Maine on Tuesday. The building was uninhabited at the time of...
WMTW
Cumberland deputy provides much needed distraction after tree falls on family home
STANDISH, Maine — A Cumberland County deputy gave two young children a much-needed distraction after a tree fell on their home during Friday’s storm. The two children and their parents were home when a tree fell onto their Standish home late Friday morning. The sheriff’s office noted on...
YAHOO!
2 sentenced in $12K elder phone scam case in North Hall
Dec. 26—Two New York men accused of trying to defraud an elderly Hall couple of $12,000 were sentenced to time served and probation after pleas this month, according to court documents. Brandon Massey, 24, and Jamal Clifford Davis, 29, were indicted in July of attempted exploitation of an elderly...
Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
YAHOO!
Homeless woman who allegedly left newborn misdirected searchers for fear she'd lose her tent
Dec. 27—A homeless woman accused of leaving her hours-old baby alone in her Manchester tent was fearful of losing the tent, so she misdirected a police search away from the site, according a police affidavit filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, daughter of former Red Sox...
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
mainepublic.org
A Down East city wants to get passenger air service to and from Portland
The city of Eastport says it wants to bring in a small airline to the local airport to offer flights to and from Portland. Ron DeFilippo, vice chair of Eastport's Airport Advisory Committee, says the city will apply for federal grant money to help make it happen. "We need to...
WGME
"People need to be fired" | Portland passengers react to Southwest flight fiasco
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Four days after a massive winter storm swept across the country, air travel is still being impacted with carries like Southwest canceling thousands of flights. Southwest Airlines canceled all flights in and out of the Portland International Jetport Tuesday, leaving some passengers stranded after the holidays....
mainebiz.biz
Coming attractions: Portland hotel under construction makes Vogue list
A boutique hotel under construction in Portland's West End neighborhood has made Vogue magazine's list of "The 26 Most-Anticipated New Hotels of 2023." Out of six establishments in North America on the list, the future Longfellow Hotel in Maine's biggest city is the only one from New England. The 48-room...
