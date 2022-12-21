ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennebunkport, ME

Comments / 0

Related
YAHOO!

Woman arrested for stabbing another woman in Atlanta, police say

A woman was arrested for stabbing another woman in Atlanta on Tuesday, police said. On Dec. 27, at around 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person stabbed at 1829 Campbellton Road SW. The officers found a woman suffering from a stab wound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
ATLANTA, GA
B98.5

Police Investigating Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, police are investigating the death of a Maine 3 year old. The press release explains that the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department got a call at about 7:37 AM on Christmas. First responders responded to a call for a 3 year old child who was not breathing at a residence on Route 1 in Edgecomb.
EDGECOMB, ME
YAHOO!

Oconee Blotter: Work dispute leads to gunshots in Bogart

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:. SHOPLIFTER LEAVES: On Dec. 11, a man arrived at Home Depot on Epps Bridge Parkway in a white work van. Inside the store, he took a Milwaukee Bluetooth radio, four tubes of calk and a Anvil spray shield, all valued at $173, and proceeded to leave. An employee confronted him, but the man just kept going and left in his van.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police safely locate missing Buxton woman

BUXTON, Maine — A Buxton woman was reportedly found safe by police Tuesday evening after she was last heard from on Monday. The woman was reported missing early Tuesday morning, Interim Chief Kevin Collins of the Buxton Police Department said in a release. She was last seen Sunday night...
BUXTON, ME
WGME

Mainer who lost leg in wood chipper accident sues manufacturer

BRIDGTON (BDN) -- A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton. Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.
BRIDGTON, ME
YAHOO!

3 teens shot outside bakery on Northside Drive

Atlanta police said three people were shot Monday night at 165 Northside Drive SW. Officers arrived at the scene and found two boys suffering from gunshot wounds and a third with what appeared to be a possible graze wound. All victims were taken to local hospitals. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
ATLANTA, GA
WMTW

State police investigating child death in Lincoln County

EDGECOMB, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating the death of a child on Christmas Day in Lincoln County. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home on Route 1 in Edgecomb after a 911 call about a 3-year-old child who wasn’t breathing. The child was...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WMUR.com

Woman accused of giving birth in New Hampshire woods, abandoning newborn pleads not guilty

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman accused of giving birth in the woods and abandoning her newborn on Christmas night entered pleas of not guilty to multiple charges on Tuesday. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, appeared in court by phone from a hospital and pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, falsifying physical evidence and reckless conduct.
CONCORD, NH
YAHOO!

Man leads deputies on 36-mile chase through 2 counties

Dec. 27—An Oakwood man wanted in Hall and Habersham counties led Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office deputies on a chase for 36 miles on Dec. 21, according to authorities. Zachary Tyler Baker, 23, was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and other charges. Lumpkin County...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Duplex in Saco heavily damaged in overnight fire

PORTLAND, Maine — A duplex in Saco was heavily damaged in an overnight fire. Officials were called to the fire around 2 a.m. on Tuesday at 48 Storer St., Saco Deputy Fire Chief Dave Pendleton told NEWS CENTER Maine on Tuesday. The building was uninhabited at the time of...
SACO, ME
YAHOO!

2 sentenced in $12K elder phone scam case in North Hall

Dec. 26—Two New York men accused of trying to defraud an elderly Hall couple of $12,000 were sentenced to time served and probation after pleas this month, according to court documents. Brandon Massey, 24, and Jamal Clifford Davis, 29, were indicted in July of attempted exploitation of an elderly...
HALL COUNTY, GA
97.5 WOKQ

Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20

According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike

The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

"People need to be fired" | Portland passengers react to Southwest flight fiasco

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Four days after a massive winter storm swept across the country, air travel is still being impacted with carries like Southwest canceling thousands of flights. Southwest Airlines canceled all flights in and out of the Portland International Jetport Tuesday, leaving some passengers stranded after the holidays....
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Coming attractions: Portland hotel under construction makes Vogue list

A boutique hotel under construction in Portland's West End neighborhood has made Vogue magazine's list of "The 26 Most-Anticipated New Hotels of 2023." Out of six establishments in North America on the list, the future Longfellow Hotel in Maine's biggest city is the only one from New England. The 48-room...
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy