Lake County News
Larsen appointed dean of Woodland Community College’s Lake County Campus
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Yuba Community College District has selected the next dean of Woodland Community College’s Lake County Campus. The district board unanimously voted to approve the appointment of Ingrid Larsen at its Dec. 15 meeting. Larsen has worked as an academic counselor and instructor for...
Lake County News
Lady of the Lake: Merry Fishmas
I am wondering about the fish health of Clear Lake and what projects are being done to improve conditions for fish, especially the native Clear Lake Hitch?. Merry Fishmas to you too! Great question Frank and I have some fun answers for you. In today's column I will be talking...
Lake County News
Heavy rain falls across Lake County overnight
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — As predicted, heavy rain hit Lake County on Monday night and early Tuesday morning, leading to some reports of downed poles and trees. Overnight, about 2 inches of rain fell along the Northshore and other parts of the county. The rain led to road issues....
Lake County News
Helping Paws: Dogs available to homes at Christmas
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has many dogs that would rather be home for the holidays. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of border collie, border terrier, German shepherd, hound, husky, Labrador retriever, mastiff, pit bull, Schipperke, shepherd and terrier. Dogs that...
Lake County News
Adoptable pets: Cats, ducks and a horse
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — In addition to a lot of dogs in need of homes, Lake County Animal Care and Control has two cats, two ducks and a horse now available for adoption. “Cris” and “Sonny” are two male orange tabby cats needing new homes. “Cris”...
Lake County News
Lower Lake man dies in early Tuesday morning wreck
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle wreck early Tuesday morning that claimed the life of a Lower Lake man. The California Highway Patrol’s Clear Lake Area office did not release the name of the 58-year-old man, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office was in the process on Tuesday afternoon of notifying the man’s family.
Lake County News
Forecast calls for rainy final week for 2022
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The National Weather Service is forecasting that Lake County will have a rainy final week for 2022, thanks to a powerful incoming storm expected to bring not just rain but chances of high winds on Monday. Forecasters have issued a wind advisory that will be...
