Idaho8.com
Liverpool agrees deal for Dutch star Cody Gakpo, says PSV
Liverpool has agreed to sign forward Cody Gakpo, one of the most coveted young players in Europe, from PSV Eindhoven, the Eredivisie club said on Monday. Gakpo, 23, impressed for the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar, scoring three goals as the Dutch reached the quarterfinals. The clubs did...
Man United beats Forest 3-0, but Ten Hag wants a new striker
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — As Erik ten Hag confirmed Manchester United’s ongoing search for a new striker, his existing ones made up for Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure in a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial struck first-half goals in the game at Old Trafford as United moved to within a point of fourth-place Tottenham. However, if United manager Ten Hag is to guide his team to a top-four finish in his first season at the club, he is likely to need more firepower to cover the departure of Ronaldo, who had his contract terminated last month.
Novak Djokovic back in Australia following high-profile visa ban
Novak Djokovic is back in Australia, according to a spokesperson with Tennis Australia, nearly a year after his high-profile visa ban from the country over his stance on the Covid-19 vaccination. The 21-time grand slam champion is slated to open his 2023 tennis season next week in Adelaide for the...
US to let MLB stars play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic
HAVANA (AP) — The United States will permit Major League Baseball players from Cuba to represent their home country in the World Baseball Classic next year. The decision announced Saturday in a news release by the Baseball Federation of Cuba (FCB) could be a big step in once again turning Cuba’s national team into heavy hitters on an international stage.
Russell Domingo resigns as Bangladesh head coach
He informed the BCB of his decision on Tuesday, just two days after Bangladesh's second Test against India in Dhaka
