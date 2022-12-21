MANCHESTER, England (AP) — As Erik ten Hag confirmed Manchester United’s ongoing search for a new striker, his existing ones made up for Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure in a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial struck first-half goals in the game at Old Trafford as United moved to within a point of fourth-place Tottenham. However, if United manager Ten Hag is to guide his team to a top-four finish in his first season at the club, he is likely to need more firepower to cover the departure of Ronaldo, who had his contract terminated last month.

