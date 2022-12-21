Read full article on original website
Belarus Says Russia-Deployed Iskander Missile Systems Ready for Use
(Reuters) - The Iskander tactical missile systems and the S-400 air defence systems that Russia has deployed to Belarus are fully prepared to perform their intended tasks, a senior Belarusian defence ministry official said on Sunday. "Our servicemen, crews have fully completed their training in the joint combat training centres...
Putin Says Russia Ready to Negotiate Over Ukraine, Kyiv Voices Doubts
MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said Russia was open to negotiations over the war in Ukraine and blamed Kyiv and its Western backers for a lack of talks, a stance Washington has previously dismissed as posturing amid persistent Russian attacks. "We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable...
Russia's FSB Says Ukrainian Saboteurs 'Liquidated' While Trying to Enter Border Region - Agencies
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's FSB security service said on Monday that a four-person Ukrainian "sabotage group" had been "liquidated" while trying to enter Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported. "As a result of a clash on December 25, 2022, four saboteurs who attempted to...
Ukraine Weighs Heavy on Minds in Moscow as New Year Holiday Nears
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Christmas markets are in full swing and gleaming ice sculptures greet visitors to Gorky Park, but some Muscovites admit they are struggling to feel festive ahead of traditional New Year celebrations. In street interviews in the centre of the capital, some also said they were noticing...
Russia Says It Shot Down Ukrainian Drone Near Bomber Air Base, Three Killed
(Reuters) -Russia said on Monday it had shot down a Ukrainian drone close to one of its air bases for long-range bombers deep inside its own territory and that three Russian air force personnel had been killed in the incident. The drone was allegedly flying near Russia's Engels air base...
Russia's Lavrov: Either Ukraine Fulfils Moscow's Proposals or Our Army Will Decide
(Reuters) -Moscow's proposals for settlement in Ukraine are well known to Kyiv and either Ukraine fulfils them for their own good or the Russian army will decide the issue, TASS agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying. "Our proposals for the demilitarization and denazification of the territories controlled...
Three Killed From Falling Drone Wreckage at Russian Military Base in Saratov -Defence Ministry
(Reuters) - Three military personnel were killed as a result of wreckage from a Ukrainian drone falling on a military base in Russia's Saratov region, Russian agencies reported citing the country's defence ministry. "On December 26, at about 01:35 Moscow time, a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down at...
Russia Retaliates on Oil Price Cap as Eastern Ukraine Sees Heavy Fighting
KYIV/BAKHMUT, Ukraine (Reuters) - Russia retaliated on Tuesday against a price cap on its oil imposed by Western countries, while its forces were involved in heavy fighting around the bombed-out ghost town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. Despite an intensification in the fighting the frontline in eastern Ukraine remains little...
Russia's Long-Range Air Force to Get New Hypersonic Missiles - Interfax
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's long-range air forces are to be refitted with new wing-borne hypersonic missiles, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the force's commanding officer. "In the interests of long-range aviation, the development and supply of the entire range of aviation weapons, including new cruise hypersonic missiles,...
Putin Turns on Oligarchs to Shore Up Russian Economic, Battlefield Woes
President Vladimir Putin is poised to begin seizing valuable assets of oligarchs he deems insufficiently loyal at a time that the international isolation from his unprovoked war in Ukraine is causing the Russian economy to reel. [. Read:. Russia Threatens U.S. Against Sending Patriots to Ukraine: ‘An Escalation of the...
Iran’s Guards Arrest UK-Iranian Dual Nationals Over Protests
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran’s Revolutionary Guards arrested seven people with links to Britain on Sunday, including some who held dual nationality, over anti-government protests that have rocked the country, according to a statement published by state media. "Seven main leaders of the recent protests related to the UK were detained...
Fire at Lanaz Refinery in Iraq's Erbil Under Control
ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) -A fire at the Lanaz refinery in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil has been brought under control by civil defence teams, the state news agency INA reported on Tuesday. The director of civil defence teams in Erbil said no casualties were reported. Photos shared earlier by...
Shots Fired Near NATO Patrol in Kosovo's Volatile North, NATO Says
PRISTINA (Reuters) - Shots were fired near a NATO patrol in the northern part of Kosovo where local Serbs have set up roadblocks to bar police from Pristina from patrolling the area marred by ethnic tensions in recent months, NATO said on Sunday. No one was injured and the car...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Situation at the Front Is 'Difficult and Painful'
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that the situation at the front in the Donbas region was "difficult and painful" and required all of the country's "strength and concentration". "First of all, matters at the front. Bakhmut, Kreminna and other areas in Donbas, which require a maximum...
Only Russia's Nuclear Arms Preventing West From Declaring War - Putin Ally
(Reuters) - Russia's nuclear arsenal and the rules Moscow has laid out for its use are the only factors preventing the West from starting a war against Russia, a top ally of President Vladimir Putin said in an article published on Sunday. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of...
Azerbaijan Demands Karabakh Mine Access as Condition to End Protests Blocking Road
BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan said on Tuesday protests which have blocked the supply route to ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh for more than two weeks would be suspended if monitors were given access to what it calls illegal mining sites in the enclave. A crowd of Azerbaijanis has been engaged in...
Sanctions Forcing Russia's Sberbank to Close UAE Office, Company Says
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's dominant lender Sberbank will be forced to close its office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early next year, First Deputy Chairman Alexander Vedyakhin said on Monday, blaming sanctions pressure. Sweeping Western sanctions targeted Russia's financial system after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine...
Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says 2023 will be a ‘crucial year’ in war as battle intensifies in east
Next year will be “crucial” in Ukraine’s battle against Russia’s invasion, president Volodymyr Zelensky has said.As the war fast approaches its second year, Mr Zelensky said that his troops are already planning for the months ahead.“We continue to prepare the defence and security forces of Ukraine for the next year,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.“It must be a crucial year,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.His comments came as Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, met with his closest ally in the war and Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko twice in just 24 hours.Following the meetings, Mr Lukashenko said “many issues were finalised”.Analysts fear that Belarus could be dragged directly into the war in Ukraine, after Mr Putin used the country as a staging ground for his invasion in February. Read More Russia’s Lavrov issues ultimatum to UkraineRussian tycoon who appeared to criticise Ukraine war dies in fall from hotel windowRussia bans supply of oil to nations participating in Western price cap
Japan to Deploy Missile Defence Unit in Yonaguni, Near Taiwan - Jiji
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Defence will deploy a surface-to-air missile defence unit in Yonaguni Island, the country's westernmost island, near Taiwan, Jiji news reported on Tuesday. The instalment of missile troops is part of a plan to expand a Ground Self-Defense Force camp on the island, part of...
Ukrainian Soldier Reunites With Family Over Christmas Call From East
KHARKIV/KOSTIANTYNIVKA, Ukraine (Reuters) - Leonid Onyshchenko, a gruff-voiced 63-year-old Ukrainian soldier with a thick moustache, has spent many a Christmas away from his family, but hearing his little grandson Petro's voice over the phone from far away is as hard as ever. Onyshchchenko joined the territorial defence force after Moscow's...
