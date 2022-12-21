Next year will be “crucial” in Ukraine’s battle against Russia’s invasion, president Volodymyr Zelensky has said.As the war fast approaches its second year, Mr Zelensky said that his troops are already planning for the months ahead.“We continue to prepare the defence and security forces of Ukraine for the next year,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.“It must be a crucial year,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.His comments came as Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, met with his closest ally in the war and Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko twice in just 24 hours.Following the meetings, Mr Lukashenko said “many issues were finalised”.Analysts fear that Belarus could be dragged directly into the war in Ukraine, after Mr Putin used the country as a staging ground for his invasion in February. Read More Russia’s Lavrov issues ultimatum to UkraineRussian tycoon who appeared to criticise Ukraine war dies in fall from hotel windowRussia bans supply of oil to nations participating in Western price cap

