ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kailua house fire that caused $33,000 in damage determined accidental, HFD says

KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators have determined a blaze that cause $33,000 in damage at a Kailua home as accidental. Officials said the damage estimate is $30,000 to the building and $3,000 to the contents. Officials said the blaze was “probably caused” by the failure of equipment. They said it originated...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Crews work to put out brush fire near Waialae Iki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters are battling a brush fire near Waialae Iki in East Honolulu. Officials said the blaze started about 4 p.m. near Kalani High School. Crews are conducting air drops. There was no immediate word on damage. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

West Oahu residents want landfill out of their community

The City recently announced it will need an extension to find a new site for a landfill. The Mayor and the City’s Environmental Services director said land use limitations are adding challenges to the search, but West Oahu residents said it is time the City moved the landfill out of the Leeward side.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu police investigating an assault in the Punchbowl area

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police have opened an assault investigation and have shut down Magellan Avenue between Iolani Avenue and Pele Street in the Punchbowl area. Police were called to 245 Iolani Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and were still at the scene as of 10:15 p.m.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Two men hospitalized after assault with standing fan

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police were called to a residence on Iolani Street Thursday following an altercation between two men. On Thursday, December 22, around 8:15 p.m., a 58-year-old man assaulted a 55-year-old man with a standing fan. The victim suffered injuries to his face. Both men were hospitalized for treatment.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

WATCH: Crews plow Maunakea Access Road

Maunakea Rangers from the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo for Maunakea Stewardship plowed snow on the road to the summit today. The road remains closed as crews work from dawn till dusk to clear the snow ahead of the holiday weekend. UH officials say there are still 10-foot drifts along the half-mile stretch to the summit. Rangers are also working to widen the roadway.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Speed is a factor in crash that killed motorcyclist in Kahaluu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 33-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash in Kahaluu Thursday afternoon, Honolulu police said. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. near Kamehameha Highway and Hunaahi Place. Authorities said the motorcyclist was speeding eastbound on Kamehameha Highway when he lost control and veered off the road, slamming...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy