Kailua house fire that caused $33,000 in damage determined accidental, HFD says
KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators have determined a blaze that cause $33,000 in damage at a Kailua home as accidental. Officials said the damage estimate is $30,000 to the building and $3,000 to the contents. Officials said the blaze was “probably caused” by the failure of equipment. They said it originated...
Crews work to put out brush fire near Waialae Iki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters are battling a brush fire near Waialae Iki in East Honolulu. Officials said the blaze started about 4 p.m. near Kalani High School. Crews are conducting air drops. There was no immediate word on damage. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
With Christmas just hours away, many left on edge amid mountain flight delays, cancellations
‘Not forgotten’: Volunteers deliver hot meals, Christmas cheer to homebound elderly. After a two-year hiatus, Lanakila Meals on Wheels’ annual holiday delivery event returns. ‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM HST. |. The fight for...
Water main break in Kapahulu prompts lane closures
According to BWS, the right, makai-bound lane of Kapahulu Avenue is closed between Leialoha Avenue and Winam Avenue.
West Oahu residents want landfill out of their community
The City recently announced it will need an extension to find a new site for a landfill. The Mayor and the City’s Environmental Services director said land use limitations are adding challenges to the search, but West Oahu residents said it is time the City moved the landfill out of the Leeward side.
Fisherman rescued near Makapuu Lighthouse
It was reported that the man, who is said to be in his 60s was fishing and fell, injuring himself and needing rescue.
HECO restores power to Moiliili, Kaimuki
At 9:50 a.m., power was restored to all customers.
3 taken to hospital, others treated on scene after large wave washes over Shark’s Cove tide pools
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several swimmers were injured Thursday, including one seriously, when a 10-foot wave washed over the tide pools at Shark’s Cove. Victims were thrown into rocks while two were swept out to sea. Honolulu EMS said an 18-year-old woman was in serious condition following the incident, which...
Dozens of people injured from 10 foot wave that hit Sharks Cove
Just before 2 p.m., Ocean Safety was patrolling the area by ski when the wave caught more than a dozen people off guard.
Crash shuts down Punahou on-ramp
HPD is alerting the public to avoid the area and expect delays.
Abandoned building in Kalihi extinguished after morning fire
Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm fire on Pohaku Street Tuesday morning, after it was reported at 9 a.m.
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with guardrail off Kamehameha Highway in Kaneohe
Honolulu Police say the incident happened around 2:45 -- forcing the closure of Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Miomio Loop and Hunalepo Loop. One man dead after crashing into guardrail on Kamehameha Highway | UPDATE. Honolulu Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu...
Hawaiian Airlines requires emergency mass casualty response after 11 passengers seriously injured
Eleven Hawaiian Airlines passengers are severely injured due to their plane hitting extreme turbulence. According to an AP News article, the plane was "...rocked by severe turbulence on Sunday about 30 minutes outside Honolulu " before landing at roughly 10:50 a.m. Emergency medical services awaited the flight on the ground at the Honolulu Airport.
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Kahaluu, road closed in both directions
HPD, Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department are on scene.
Honolulu police investigating an assault in the Punchbowl area
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police have opened an assault investigation and have shut down Magellan Avenue between Iolani Avenue and Pele Street in the Punchbowl area. Police were called to 245 Iolani Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and were still at the scene as of 10:15 p.m.
City to close Oahu park for New Year’s in bid to prevent illegal fireworks displays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is taking the unusual step to close an Ewa Beach park in a bid to prevent illegal fireworks from being set off there. Officials said Puuloa Beach Park will be temporarily closed following a flurry of community complaints. The closure extends from 8 p.m. Friday...
Two men hospitalized after assault with standing fan
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police were called to a residence on Iolani Street Thursday following an altercation between two men. On Thursday, December 22, around 8:15 p.m., a 58-year-old man assaulted a 55-year-old man with a standing fan. The victim suffered injuries to his face. Both men were hospitalized for treatment.
WATCH: Crews plow Maunakea Access Road
Maunakea Rangers from the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo for Maunakea Stewardship plowed snow on the road to the summit today. The road remains closed as crews work from dawn till dusk to clear the snow ahead of the holiday weekend. UH officials say there are still 10-foot drifts along the half-mile stretch to the summit. Rangers are also working to widen the roadway.
Coast Guard, National Guard pitch in to bolster medical airlift capacity for neighbor islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Hawaii Life Flight services remain suspended following last Thursday’s crash off Maui, the Coast Guard and National Guard are stepping up to transport emergency medical patients. Hawaii Life Flight, meanwhile, could start flying again in a day or two. The U.S. Coast Guard’s C-130 Hercules...
HPD: Speed is a factor in crash that killed motorcyclist in Kahaluu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 33-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash in Kahaluu Thursday afternoon, Honolulu police said. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. near Kamehameha Highway and Hunaahi Place. Authorities said the motorcyclist was speeding eastbound on Kamehameha Highway when he lost control and veered off the road, slamming...
