Soccer-Wolves sign Brazil’s Cunha on loan from Atletico
(Reuters) – Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Brazil forward Matheus Cunha on loan from LaLiga side Atletico Madrid, both clubs said on Sunday. Cunha will join Wolves from Jan. 1 on a deal which could become a permanent move until 2027 if certain clauses are triggered, Wolves said. “We’ve found...
Soccer-Classy Newcastle go second, Lopetegui off to ideal start with Wolves
LONDON (Reuters) – Newcastle United stormed into second in the Premier League by outclassing Leicester City 3-0 away from home on Monday while Harry Kane overcame his World Cup penalty pain by helping Tottenham Hotspur recover to draw 2-2 at Brentford. Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui got off to a...
Soccer-Conte says had no doubts about Kane’s response to World Cup anguish
LONDON (Reuters) – Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said he had no doubts that Harry Kane would rise above the disappointment of his World Cup heartache as the Premier League season resumed on Monday. Kane matched Wayne Rooney’s England goal-scoring by converting a penalty in the World Cup quarter-final...
Cricket-Australia’s Green ruled out of Sydney test with broken finger
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia all-rounder Cameron Green will not bowl for the rest of the second test against South Africa in Melbourne and has been ruled out of the third and final match in Sydney to recover from a broken finger, the team said on Wednesday. Green was struck...
