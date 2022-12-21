Read full article on original website
Related
whbc.com
High Bond Set for Akron Man Accused of Assaulting Massillon PD
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bond was set at $250,000 Friday for an Akron man, accused of driving into a Massillon police officer and two cruisers as the officers tried to arrest him following a pursuit. 28-year-old Samuel Parr is charged with felonious assault. He was driving...
Akron man with warrant asks police for a ride: Brecksville Police Blotter
Warrant, Brecksville Road: On Nov. 21, police were dispatched to the intersection of Brecksville and Snowville roads regarding a suspicious situation. The officer was told a man seeking directions to the Akron Metro bus stop would flag him down. The officer located the Akron man, who said he needed help finding the bus stop.
Knife-wielding suspect shot, killed by police
It happened just after 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.
barbertonherald.com
Suspect killed in Downtown Barberton
Barberton Police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation are trying to sort out a lethal shooting Downtown. Police say that an officer shot a suspect near the 500 block of West Hopocan Avenue at 9:05 a.m. Dec. 26. Zachary D. Zoran, 34, of Akron was taken to an area hospital, where he later died of his wound.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman murdered after possible hostage situation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in the city’s Cudell neighborhood and police said the suspect remains on the loose. Cleveland police said officers were called to a home in the 8700 block of Willard Ave. around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 after a person called 911 reporting a possible hostage situation with shots fired.
8 shot, 2 killed during Christmas weekend in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Police confirm two people were killed and six others were injured during a violent holiday weekend in Cleveland. As cold temperatures gripped the city beginning two days before Christmas, authorities found themselves dealing with various emergency calls. The first homicide took place just after 11:30 a.m. Friday, when officers responded to a home on the 8700 block of Willard Avenue for a "possible hostage situation" and found a 33-year-old woman in the kitchen with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, since identified as Brittney R. Snead, later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
Teenage girls facing charges for Southern Park Mall fight
Two teenage girls are facing charges after a reported fight led to a police response at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman.
whbc.com
Family of Six Dead in Monday Newcomerstown Fire
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A terrible fire tragedy in Newcomerstown in southern Tuscarawas County. A family of six is dead there from a house fire early on Monday. A person close to the family identifies them as Leroy Elliot, his wife and four daughters ages 5...
Murdered Ohio couple’s family takes next step in seeking justice
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The families of Tom and Angela Strussion will soon release billboards to advertise the reward they’re offering for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the murderer(s). Lisa Balog, Tom Strussion’s sister, says the billboards will be appear January 9 on both sides of the river. One will be posted […]
whbc.com
Fire Forces Massillon Family From Home on Christmas Eve
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One firefighter was injured battling a blaze in Massillon on Christmas Eve. The six residents of the house got out OK. The fire on Charles Avenue near 3rd Street SE, just off the downtown area of Massillon. The fire reportedly started in...
whbc.com
#2 Most Dangerous Intersection: Market N at 12th
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bit of a surprise. The intersection of Market Avenue N and 12th Street makes the Stark County Area Transportation Study’s recently-released list of the Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in the county. “Surprise” because the intersection was redone as part...
cleveland19.com
1 found dead in Lodi house consumed by ‘heavy fire and cluttered rooms’
LODI, Ohio (WOIO) - One victim was found dead inside a Lodi house that was engulfed in flames and took 31 firefighters to help put out on Dec. 25, the Lodi Fire Department confirmed. LFD said it was sent to the home in the 8500 block of Lafayette Road at...
Crash near Columbiana County damages vehicles
A portion of U.S. Route 30, between Minerva and East Canton, was temporarily shut down Tuesday morning due to a crash.
One dead after late night house fire in Columbiana
One man is dead after a late night fire in Columbiana.
Fire destroys former bar in Warren
The former bar was deemed a total loss, according to Warren's assistant fire chief.
Car crashes into pole on Tibbetts Wick Road
Tibbetts Wick Road was closed briefly after after a car crashed into a pole Sunday afternoon.
I-Team: Woman found shot dead in Euclid, man surrenders, said he ‘hurt somebody’
The suspect went to Cleveland police early Friday evening saying he “hurt somebody.”
Cleveland police officer admits role in intentionally damaging two colleagues’ cars, city documents show
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A city police officer conspired to puncture the car tires of two fellow Cleveland officers, earning her a 20-day suspension without pay, recently released city documents show. Patrol Officer Melissa Marquard in January traveled to a fellow officer’s home in Lakewood, where Marquard’s sister used screws...
cleveland19.com
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old woman was shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Cleveland police. Police reported the shooting happened in the 8700 block of Willard Avenue, and the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to metro in critical condition, according to...
Worker arrested after turning violent at office Christmas party in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Olmsted Falls, 37, man was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9 after he fought with coworkers and police during a Christmas party at Western Specialty Contractors, 5160 West 164th Street. The owner of Western Specialty, who was hosting the party for his employees,...
Comments / 0