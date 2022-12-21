ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

whbc.com

High Bond Set for Akron Man Accused of Assaulting Massillon PD

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bond was set at $250,000 Friday for an Akron man, accused of driving into a Massillon police officer and two cruisers as the officers tried to arrest him following a pursuit. 28-year-old Samuel Parr is charged with felonious assault. He was driving...
MASSILLON, OH
barbertonherald.com

Suspect killed in Downtown Barberton

Barberton Police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation are trying to sort out a lethal shooting Downtown. Police say that an officer shot a suspect near the 500 block of West Hopocan Avenue at 9:05 a.m. Dec. 26. Zachary D. Zoran, 34, of Akron was taken to an area hospital, where he later died of his wound.
BARBERTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman murdered after possible hostage situation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in the city’s Cudell neighborhood and police said the suspect remains on the loose. Cleveland police said officers were called to a home in the 8700 block of Willard Ave. around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 after a person called 911 reporting a possible hostage situation with shots fired.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

8 shot, 2 killed during Christmas weekend in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Police confirm two people were killed and six others were injured during a violent holiday weekend in Cleveland. As cold temperatures gripped the city beginning two days before Christmas, authorities found themselves dealing with various emergency calls. The first homicide took place just after 11:30 a.m. Friday, when officers responded to a home on the 8700 block of Willard Avenue for a "possible hostage situation" and found a 33-year-old woman in the kitchen with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, since identified as Brittney R. Snead, later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Family of Six Dead in Monday Newcomerstown Fire

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A terrible fire tragedy in Newcomerstown in southern Tuscarawas County. A family of six is dead there from a house fire early on Monday. A person close to the family identifies them as Leroy Elliot, his wife and four daughters ages 5...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Fire Forces Massillon Family From Home on Christmas Eve

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One firefighter was injured battling a blaze in Massillon on Christmas Eve. The six residents of the house got out OK. The fire on Charles Avenue near 3rd Street SE, just off the downtown area of Massillon. The fire reportedly started in...
MASSILLON, OH
whbc.com

#2 Most Dangerous Intersection: Market N at 12th

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bit of a surprise. The intersection of Market Avenue N and 12th Street makes the Stark County Area Transportation Study’s recently-released list of the Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in the county. “Surprise” because the intersection was redone as part...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old woman was shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Cleveland police. Police reported the shooting happened in the 8700 block of Willard Avenue, and the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to metro in critical condition, according to...
CLEVELAND, OH

