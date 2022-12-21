Read full article on original website
Less Than Two Hours Before The Market Open, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Is Up By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals‘s pre-market value is already 5.05% up. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s last close was $19.01, 3.89% under its 52-week high of $19.78. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) falling 1.76% to $19.01. NASDAQ jumped...
J.M. Smucker Company And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Regency Centers Corporation (REG), J.M. Smucker Company (SJM), Dynex Capital (DX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Nikola Stock Went Down By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) slid 9.92% to $2.36 at 15:42 EST on Tuesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.25% to $10,366.77, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend trading session today.
Comstock Resources And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Comstock Resources (CRK), Progyny (PGNY), Palomar Holdings (PLMR) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Southwest Airlines Already 4% Down, Almost Three Hours Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than three hours and Southwest Airlines‘s pre-market value is already 4.27% down. Southwest Airlines’s last close was $36.09, 27.96% under its 52-week high of $50.10. The last session, NYSE finished with Southwest Airlines (LUV) rising 1.78% to $36.09. NYSE rose...
GameStop Stock Is 9% Down So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) fell 9.26% to $18.22 at 14:22 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 0.18% to $15,216.36, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat up trend trading session today. GameStop’s...
FuelCell Energy Stock Over 23% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) slid by a staggering 23.05% in 10 sessions from $3.47 at 2022-12-12, to $2.67 at 10:28 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.21% to $10,497.86, following the last session’s upward trend. FuelCell Energy’s...
CrowdStrike Holdings Stock Down Momentum With A 27% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) dropped by a staggering 27.18% in 21 sessions from $140.06 to $101.99 at 10:50 EST on Monday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.21% to $10,497.86, following the last session’s upward trend. CrowdStrike Holdings’s...
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Down Momentum With A 27% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) dropped by a staggering 27.71% in 21 sessions from $0.41 at 2022-12-09, to $0.30 at 13:42 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.91% to $10,402.10, following the last session’s upward trend.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) jumped by a staggering 15.84% in 5 sessions from $16.41 at 15.84, to $19.01 at 10:42 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.21% to $10,497.86, following the last session’s upward trend.
Coupons.com Stock Over 27% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Coupons.com (NASDAQ: COUP) rose by a staggering 27.61% in 21 sessions from $61.46 at 2022-11-29, to $78.43 at 11:20 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.21% to $10,497.86, following the last session’s upward trend. Coupons.com’s...
Aspen Group Stock Is 31% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) dropped by a staggering 31.99% in 21 sessions from $0.37 at 2022-11-29, to $0.25 at 11:15 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.21% to $10,497.86, following the last session’s upward trend.
Less Than Three Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Tesla Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and Tesla‘s pre-market value is already 4.69% down. Tesla’s last close was $123.15, 69.42% under its 52-week high of $402.67. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Tesla (TSLA) falling 1.76% to $123.15. NASDAQ rose 0.21% to $10,497.86,...
Devon Energy, CHS, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Devon Energy (DVN), CHS (CHSCN), Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Devon Energy (DVN) 63.13 0.99% 8.1% 2022-12-27 15:57:42. 2 CHS (CHSCN) 25.30 0.8% 7.17% 2022-12-13 18:23:14. 3 Citizens...
HANG SENG INDEX Up Momentum With A 13% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 13.46% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Tuesday, 27 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,938.69. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 36.59% up from its 52-week low and 20.41% down from its 52-week high.
