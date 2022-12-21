Read full article on original website
Nikola Stock Went Down By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) slid 9.92% to $2.36 at 15:42 EST on Tuesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.25% to $10,366.77, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend trading session today.
DAQO New Energy Already 4% Up, Almost Four Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than four hours and DAQO New Energy‘s pre-market value is already 4.44% up. DAQO New Energy’s last close was $40.51, 47.51% below its 52-week high of $77.18. The last session, NYSE ended with DAQO New Energy (DQ) falling 3.96% to...
QuantumScape Stock Down Momentum With A 27% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) fell by a staggering 27.14% in 21 sessions from $7.11 to $5.18 at 16:23 EST on Tuesday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is rising 0.21% to $15,219.93, following the last session’s upward trend. QuantumScape’s last close...
NASDAQ 100 Down Momentum With A 7% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 7.86% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Tuesday, 27 December, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $10,832.32. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 156768682, 95.09% below its average volume of 3198187349.63. Regarding NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
Southwest Airlines Already 4% Down, Almost Three Hours Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than three hours and Southwest Airlines‘s pre-market value is already 4.27% down. Southwest Airlines’s last close was $36.09, 27.96% under its 52-week high of $50.10. The last session, NYSE finished with Southwest Airlines (LUV) rising 1.78% to $36.09. NYSE rose...
Monolithic Power Systems And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Enbridge (ENB), Rollins (ROL), Valley National Bancorp (VLY) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
VerifyMe Stock Over 11% Down So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ: VRME) fell by a staggering 11.76% to $1.05 at 14:52 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.2% to $10,372.13, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up to now, an all-around down trend exchanging session today.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) jumped by a staggering 15.84% in 5 sessions from $16.41 at 15.84, to $19.01 at 10:42 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.21% to $10,497.86, following the last session’s upward trend.
Comstock Resources And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Comstock Resources (CRK), Progyny (PGNY), Palomar Holdings (PLMR) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
FuelCell Energy Stock Over 23% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) slid by a staggering 23.05% in 10 sessions from $3.47 at 2022-12-12, to $2.67 at 10:28 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.21% to $10,497.86, following the last session’s upward trend. FuelCell Energy’s...
Groupon Stock Rises By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) rose by a staggering 15.4% in 5 sessions from $6.3 at 15.4, to $7.27 at 10:41 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.21% to $10,497.86, following the last session’s upward trend. Groupon’s last close...
Devon Energy, CHS, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Devon Energy (DVN), CHS (CHSCN), Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Devon Energy (DVN) 63.13 0.99% 8.1% 2022-12-27 15:57:42. 2 CHS (CHSCN) 25.30 0.8% 7.17% 2022-12-13 18:23:14. 3 Citizens...
EUR/CHF Up Momentum: 0.89% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.89% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:06 EST on Monday, 26 December, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. The EUR/CHF currency pair is one of the most popular cross currency pairs in the forex market. Traders can use this currency pair to hedge other open positions in the forex markets. Unlike other foreign exchange pairs, the price of EUR to CHF is generally less volatile.
Artificial Intelligence Forecasts the Next Session’s Prices Changes For Everbridge Corporation, America Movil Corporation, Sabre Corporation
VIANEWS – The Innrs AI algorithm today suggests a high likelihood of discovering tomorrow’s approximate price of Everbridge EVBG and America Movil AMX. Via News regularly facts-checks this AI algorithm, which aims to predict the session prices and trend for financial assets over time. Innrs offers A.I.-based statistics...
GameStop Stock Is 9% Down So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) fell 9.26% to $18.22 at 14:22 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 0.18% to $15,216.36, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat up trend trading session today. GameStop’s...
£1.1bn in fees, 3.1m hours, 14 years: the UK cost of winding up Lehman Brothers
Administrators will spend at least three more years winding up the London-based arm of Lehman Brothers, swelling the almost £1.1bn in fees that PwC has already raked in since the bank’s calamitous collapse in 2008. PwC has secured court approval to extend the administration process for the investment...
GBP/EUR Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 2.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:08 EST on Monday, 26 December, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.13. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.892% up from its 52-week low and 6.941% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
