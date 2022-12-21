Read full article on original website
via.news
Copper Futures Is 2% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.63% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:03 EST on Monday, 26 December, Copper (HG) is $3.86. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 2411, 99.99% below its average volume of 15950224072.6. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Lumber Futures Up Momentum With A 7% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 7.52% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Tuesday, 27 December, Lumber (LBS) is $398.70. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 389, 99.99% below its average volume of 21497144.62. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
S&P 500 Drops By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 27 December, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,819.58. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 249712273, 89.09% below its average volume of 2289604890.92. Concerning S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news
GBP/EUR Down By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 2.83% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:08 EST on Tuesday, 27 December, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.13. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.476% up from its 52-week low and 7.31% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news
FuelCell Energy Stock Over 23% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) slid by a staggering 23.05% in 10 sessions from $3.47 at 2022-12-12, to $2.67 at 10:28 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.21% to $10,497.86, following the last session’s upward trend. FuelCell Energy’s...
via.news
USD/CHF Falls By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.83% for the last 21 sessions. At 08:11 EST on Tuesday, 27 December, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.93. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.299% up from its 52-week low and 8.337% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
via.news
USD/CHF Down Momentum With A 1% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.69% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:22 EST on Monday, 26 December, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.93. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.442% up from its 52-week low and 8.209% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Is 7% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 7.7% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:16 EST on Tuesday, 27 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,362.26. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 636361728, 89.67% below its average volume of 6162741730.81. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
Groupon Stock Rises By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) rose by a staggering 15.4% in 5 sessions from $6.3 at 15.4, to $7.27 at 10:41 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.21% to $10,497.86, following the last session’s upward trend. Groupon’s last close...
via.news
Nikola Stock Went Down By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) slid 9.92% to $2.36 at 15:42 EST on Tuesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.25% to $10,366.77, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend trading session today.
via.news
Nikkei 225 Went Down By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 6.34% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Monday, 26 December, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $26,490.55. The Nikkei 225 index is an index of the top 225 companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It is considered the most widely quoted Japanese stock market index.
via.news
CrowdStrike Holdings Stock Down Momentum With A 27% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) dropped by a staggering 27.18% in 21 sessions from $140.06 to $101.99 at 10:50 EST on Monday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.21% to $10,497.86, following the last session’s upward trend. CrowdStrike Holdings’s...
via.news
Canopy Growth Stock Down Momentum With A 9% Fall So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) dropped 9.23% to $2.12 at 13:44 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.91% to $10,402.10, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
via.news
VerifyMe Stock Over 11% Down So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ: VRME) fell by a staggering 11.76% to $1.05 at 14:52 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.2% to $10,372.13, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up to now, an all-around down trend exchanging session today.
via.news
DAQO New Energy Already 4% Up, Almost Four Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than four hours and DAQO New Energy‘s pre-market value is already 4.44% up. DAQO New Energy’s last close was $40.51, 47.51% below its 52-week high of $77.18. The last session, NYSE ended with DAQO New Energy (DQ) falling 3.96% to...
via.news
Devon Energy, CHS, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Devon Energy (DVN), CHS (CHSCN), Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Devon Energy (DVN) 63.13 0.99% 8.1% 2022-12-27 15:57:42. 2 CHS (CHSCN) 25.30 0.8% 7.17% 2022-12-13 18:23:14. 3 Citizens...
via.news
Less Than Three Hours Before The Market Open, Nio Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than three hours and Nio‘s pre-market value is already 4.56% down. Nio’s last close was $10.97, 67.54% under its 52-week high of $33.80. The last session, NYSE finished with Nio (NIO) dropping 2.83% to $10.97. NYSE jumped 0.71% to $15,188.45,...
via.news
Less Than Five Hours Before The Market Open, SmileDirectClub Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 4.43% up. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.35, 88.71% under its 52-week high of $3.10. The last session, NASDAQ ended with SmileDirectClub (SDC) sliding 10.26% to $0.35. NASDAQ rose 0.21% to $10,497.86,...
