S&P 500 Drops By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 27 December, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,819.58. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 249712273, 89.09% below its average volume of 2289604890.92. Concerning S&P 500’s yearly highs...
EUR/CHF Up Momentum: 0.89% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.89% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:06 EST on Monday, 26 December, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. The EUR/CHF currency pair is one of the most popular cross currency pairs in the forex market. Traders can use this currency pair to hedge other open positions in the forex markets. Unlike other foreign exchange pairs, the price of EUR to CHF is generally less volatile.
Corn Futures Over 4% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 4.17% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:53 EST on Tuesday, 27 December, Corn (ZC) is $674.50. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 56994, 50.48% below its average volume of 115113.21. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NASDAQ 100 Down Momentum With A 7% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 7.86% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Tuesday, 27 December, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $10,832.32. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 156768682, 95.09% below its average volume of 3198187349.63. Regarding NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
Palladium Futures Is 8% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.28% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:12 EST on Monday, 26 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,772.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 37, 99.99% below its average volume of 5793888003.85. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Groupon Stock Rises By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) rose by a staggering 15.4% in 5 sessions from $6.3 at 15.4, to $7.27 at 10:41 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.21% to $10,497.86, following the last session’s upward trend. Groupon’s last close...
CrowdStrike Holdings Stock Down Momentum With A 27% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) dropped by a staggering 27.18% in 21 sessions from $140.06 to $101.99 at 10:50 EST on Monday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.21% to $10,497.86, following the last session’s upward trend. CrowdStrike Holdings’s...
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) jumped by a staggering 15.84% in 5 sessions from $16.41 at 15.84, to $19.01 at 10:42 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.21% to $10,497.86, following the last session’s upward trend.
VerifyMe Stock Over 11% Down So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ: VRME) fell by a staggering 11.76% to $1.05 at 14:52 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.2% to $10,372.13, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up to now, an all-around down trend exchanging session today.
Virgin Galactic Stock Drops By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) dropped by a staggering 27.53% in 21 sessions from $4.65 to $3.37 at 14:08 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 0.2% to $15,219.43, following the last session’s upward trend. Virgin Galactic’s...
Monolithic Power Systems And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Enbridge (ENB), Rollins (ROL), Valley National Bancorp (VLY) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Canopy Growth Stock Down Momentum With A 9% Fall So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) dropped 9.23% to $2.12 at 13:44 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.91% to $10,402.10, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
GameStop Stock Is 9% Down So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) fell 9.26% to $18.22 at 14:22 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 0.18% to $15,216.36, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat up trend trading session today. GameStop’s...
Coastal Financial Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Coastal Financial Corporation (CCB), MKS Instruments (MKSI), Mitek Systems (MITK) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
DAQO New Energy Already 4% Up, Almost Four Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than four hours and DAQO New Energy‘s pre-market value is already 4.44% up. DAQO New Energy’s last close was $40.51, 47.51% below its 52-week high of $77.18. The last session, NYSE ended with DAQO New Energy (DQ) falling 3.96% to...
Less Than Two Hours Before The Market Open, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Is Up By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals‘s pre-market value is already 5.05% up. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s last close was $19.01, 3.89% under its 52-week high of $19.78. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) falling 1.76% to $19.01. NASDAQ jumped...
Less Than Six Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Canaan Is Up By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and Canaan‘s pre-market value is already 5.77% up. Canaan’s last close was $2.08, 69.86% under its 52-week high of $6.90. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Canaan (CAN) falling 2.8% to $2.08. NASDAQ jumped 0.21% to $10,497.86,...
