via.news

Platinum Futures Up Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 5.21% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Monday, 26 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,035.60. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 461, 99.99% below its average volume of 12513220328.04. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Palladium Futures Went Down By Over 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.2% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:55 EST on Tuesday, 27 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,775.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 288, 99.99% below its average volume of 5755644519.27. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

EUR/GBP Jumps By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.91% for the last 21 sessions. At 02:14 EST on Tuesday, 27 December, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.88. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.338% up from its 52-week low and 4.656% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
via.news

Groupon Stock Rises By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) rose by a staggering 15.4% in 5 sessions from $6.3 at 15.4, to $7.27 at 10:41 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.21% to $10,497.86, following the last session’s upward trend. Groupon’s last close...
via.news

NASDAQ Composite Is 7% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 7.7% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:16 EST on Tuesday, 27 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,362.26. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 636361728, 89.67% below its average volume of 6162741730.81. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news

EUR/CHF Up Momentum: 0.89% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.89% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:06 EST on Monday, 26 December, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. The EUR/CHF currency pair is one of the most popular cross currency pairs in the forex market. Traders can use this currency pair to hedge other open positions in the forex markets. Unlike other foreign exchange pairs, the price of EUR to CHF is generally less volatile.
via.news

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) jumped by a staggering 15.84% in 5 sessions from $16.41 at 15.84, to $19.01 at 10:42 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.21% to $10,497.86, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news

IBOVESPA Went Up By Over 3% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.69% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Monday, 26 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $108,610.03. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.01% up from its 52-week low and 10.7% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news

J.M. Smucker Company And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Regency Centers Corporation (REG), J.M. Smucker Company (SJM), Dynex Capital (DX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news

Virgin Galactic Stock Drops By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) dropped by a staggering 27.53% in 21 sessions from $4.65 to $3.37 at 14:08 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 0.2% to $15,219.43, following the last session’s upward trend. Virgin Galactic’s...
via.news

Artificial Intelligence Forecasts the Next Session’s Prices Changes For Everbridge Corporation, America Movil Corporation, Sabre Corporation

VIANEWS – The Innrs AI algorithm today suggests a high likelihood of discovering tomorrow’s approximate price of Everbridge EVBG and America Movil AMX. Via News regularly facts-checks this AI algorithm, which aims to predict the session prices and trend for financial assets over time. Innrs offers A.I.-based statistics...
via.news

VerifyMe Stock Over 11% Down So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ: VRME) fell by a staggering 11.76% to $1.05 at 14:52 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.2% to $10,372.13, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up to now, an all-around down trend exchanging session today.

