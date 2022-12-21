ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MI

New event center and wedding venue coming to downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new event center is expected to move into a historic Main Street East building in downtown Kalamazoo. The new development is scheduled to open at 251 E. Michigan Ave. in the summer of 2023, according to Rachel Krasinski, director of operations for the Treystar Hospitality Division via LKF Marketing.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo teen gives back to homeless during the holiday season

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A West Michigan teenager has been working for months to make sure no person goes hungry this holiday season. Over the past few months, Noah Perkins has gathered plenty of food from Meijer and local gas stations, to pass out to the homeless in Kalamazoo. Holiday...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kwanzaa Festival to offer free events in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo is celebrating Kwanzaa with a week long festival that kicked off Monday. The festival was created by Soul Artistry along with other local organizations, according to event organizers. Fun at the library: Take a tour of the Wonka factory at the Otsego District Library. On...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Pets lost in Christmas Eve house fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A homeowner made it out of his burning home safely, but his pet dogs were not able to be saved, according to Battle Creek Fire Department. Crews were called to the two-story farmhouse on Renton Road, about a half mile north of I-94, around 12:36 p.m. Saturday.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Gunshots damage a building, multiple vehicles in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police found multiple vehicles and a building damaged in Kentwood Monday following a shooting, according to police. The shooting happened on Drummond Boulevard, near Breton Road, around 6:45 p.m., police said. Grand Rapids: 'Driving force' behind Whitmer kidnap plot sentenced. No one was hurt, according to...
KENTWOOD, MI
Take a tour of the Wonka factory at the Otsego District Library

OTSEGO, Mich. — The Otsego District Public Library is kicking off it's annual early literacy fundraiser Tuesday. This winter, the library is paying tribute to the classic chapter book, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" by Roald Dahl. The library's program room was transformed into some of the Wonka factory...
OTSEGO, MI
Non-profit groups team up to give homeless people shelter and meals

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Together for the Unhoused is an organzition helping those who are cold and hungry this holiday season. It started off with handing out cash and extra baked good, but then it turned into an effort to provide shelter for homeless individuals. Kalamazoo Together for the...
KALAMAZOO, MI

