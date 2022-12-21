Read full article on original website
Related
WWMTCw
Drivers to find alternate route due to removal of Kalamazoo County Justice Facility crane
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo drivers will have to find an alternate route. Eleanor Street is scheduled to be closed between North Park Street and North Church Street due to the removal of a crane that has been in use to build the Kalamazoo County Justice Facility, according to city officials.
WWMTCw
Blizzard 2022 causes havoc, heroic actions, car crashes & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. One person died in a house fire Tuesday, and four other occupants were injured and taken to area hospitals. The fire sparked around 8:25 a.m. on 3rd Street, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services,...
WWMTCw
New event center and wedding venue coming to downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new event center is expected to move into a historic Main Street East building in downtown Kalamazoo. The new development is scheduled to open at 251 E. Michigan Ave. in the summer of 2023, according to Rachel Krasinski, director of operations for the Treystar Hospitality Division via LKF Marketing.
WWMTCw
Delays from Southwest Airlines affect others at Gerald R. Ford International Airport
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Folks who flew Southwest for the holidays experienced delayed flights and cancellations. As of Tuesday afternoon, about 63% of Southwest's flights had been canceled, according to Flight Aware. Travel: Department of Transportation to probe Southwest cancellations that stranded flyers. A common complaint among customers who...
WWMTCw
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo teen gives back to homeless during the holiday season
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A West Michigan teenager has been working for months to make sure no person goes hungry this holiday season. Over the past few months, Noah Perkins has gathered plenty of food from Meijer and local gas stations, to pass out to the homeless in Kalamazoo. Holiday...
WWMTCw
Kwanzaa Festival to offer free events in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo is celebrating Kwanzaa with a week long festival that kicked off Monday. The festival was created by Soul Artistry along with other local organizations, according to event organizers. Fun at the library: Take a tour of the Wonka factory at the Otsego District Library. On...
WWMTCw
Pets lost in Christmas Eve house fire
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A homeowner made it out of his burning home safely, but his pet dogs were not able to be saved, according to Battle Creek Fire Department. Crews were called to the two-story farmhouse on Renton Road, about a half mile north of I-94, around 12:36 p.m. Saturday.
WWMTCw
Snow emergencies declared, residents to move vehicles off streets
WEST MICHIGAN — The City of Battle Creek is issuing a snow emergency starting at 10 p.m. Thursday until further notice. During a snow emergency, parking on city streets is prohibited to allow snow plows to clear roads, the city said. Neighbors parked on streets will have until 10...
WWMTCw
Gunshots damage a building, multiple vehicles in Kentwood
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police found multiple vehicles and a building damaged in Kentwood Monday following a shooting, according to police. The shooting happened on Drummond Boulevard, near Breton Road, around 6:45 p.m., police said. Grand Rapids: 'Driving force' behind Whitmer kidnap plot sentenced. No one was hurt, according to...
Blizzard Warning officially issued for 13 Michigan counties, more counties to come
COMPLETE UPDATE AS OF 7:30 A.M. THURSDAY- PLEASE READ THIS LINK FOR LATEST SNOWFALL FORECAST. The forecast information below is still very close, but is getting outdated now. The post link above has the latest update. The blizzard warnings are being hoisted for some Michigan counties. The start time tells...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo non-profit helps kids shop with a college athlete before Christmas
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A handful of children were able to hangout with an athlete, just in time for Christmas. A local non-profit organization called Action Matters, hosted an event on Friday, to pair local college athletes and under priveleged children, to shop for Christmas presents. In case of emergency:...
WWMTCw
Take a tour of the Wonka factory at the Otsego District Library
OTSEGO, Mich. — The Otsego District Public Library is kicking off it's annual early literacy fundraiser Tuesday. This winter, the library is paying tribute to the classic chapter book, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" by Roald Dahl. The library's program room was transformed into some of the Wonka factory...
WWMTCw
Non-profit groups team up to give homeless people shelter and meals
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Together for the Unhoused is an organzition helping those who are cold and hungry this holiday season. It started off with handing out cash and extra baked good, but then it turned into an effort to provide shelter for homeless individuals. Kalamazoo Together for the...
Comments / 0