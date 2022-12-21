ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

Related
hogville.net

Five keys for Arkansas to defeat Kansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will face Kansas in Wednesday’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl and hoping to end 2022 on a successful note. Both teams enter the game with 6-6 marks. The Jayhawks jumped out to a 5-0 start to season, but then hit a wall. Arkansas started 3-0, lost to Texas A&M and then had close losses to Liberty, LSU and Missouri. The Hogs lost four games by a combined nine points so it was a very thin line between winning six or eight, nine and possibly even 10.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Hogs hoping to extend bowl winning streak

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has won four of its last five bowl games including a victory over Penn State in the Outback Bowl last year. They will get a chance to win their third-straight Liberty Bowl on Wednesday when they face Kansas. Arkansas will enter the game with just 54 healthy scholarship players remaining. In the COVID season in 2020, teams had to have 53 to be allowed to play. Even among the 54 a couple are battling injuries and questionable for the game.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy