Ask Mike: More Mizzou Game Fallout, A Liberty Bowl Prediction & Can Matt Landers Return In 2023?
Q. Our first question this week is from Lanny who wants to know: What is up with Missouri? They looked awful against Wake Forest. Their quarterback, who was running all over the place against us, was a no show. Not the same team that played us. Is it really about all this rivalry nonsense?
Five keys for Arkansas to defeat Kansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will face Kansas in Wednesday’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl and hoping to end 2022 on a successful note. Both teams enter the game with 6-6 marks. The Jayhawks jumped out to a 5-0 start to season, but then hit a wall. Arkansas started 3-0, lost to Texas A&M and then had close losses to Liberty, LSU and Missouri. The Hogs lost four games by a combined nine points so it was a very thin line between winning six or eight, nine and possibly even 10.
Hogs hoping to extend bowl winning streak
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has won four of its last five bowl games including a victory over Penn State in the Outback Bowl last year. They will get a chance to win their third-straight Liberty Bowl on Wednesday when they face Kansas. Arkansas will enter the game with just 54 healthy scholarship players remaining. In the COVID season in 2020, teams had to have 53 to be allowed to play. Even among the 54 a couple are battling injuries and questionable for the game.
WATCH: Sam Pittman talks about final bowl game prep and more in Memphis
MEMPHIS, TN. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks will take on Kansas on Wednesday for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. On Tuesday, both head coaches spoke to the media about final preparations for the game and more. The Razorbacks and Jayhawks kick off at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
WATCH: Arkansas and Kansas Monday press conferences ahead of AutoZone Liberty Bowl
MEMPHIS, TN. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks arrived in Memphis on Christmas night and the countdown is on until they take on Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. On Monday, several players sat down with the media to talk about their preparation for the game and more. You can...
