Volkswagen To Unveil A New Electric Model At CES In January
Volkswagen confirmed today that a new member of its all-electric family will be introduced at the upcoming 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in early January. The German manufacturer did not reveal any details, teasers, or even the name of the car yet (it will be announced at the show). The...
Tesla Model Y Topped Italy's EV Sales In November
It was another month of bittersweet feelings for Italy’s car sales in November. With the rest of Europe leading the charge in the switch to electric mobility, the continent’s fourth-largest auto market saw contrasting signs for EV adoption. Tesla's decisive lead in BEV sales helped lift fully electric car market share and limit Year-On-Year losses.
Tesla Model 3 Hearse Revealed By Dutch Limo Maker
Derks, a hearse and limo maker based in the Netherlands, has revealed its latest custom build. Taking a Model 3 Standard Range Plus, the company fully transformed it into a hearse. Despite the added weight and longer wheelbase, Derks insists its Model 3 hearse still has over 200 miles of real-world range.
Bike Maker Sixthreezero Presents The EVRYjourney Three-Passenger E-Trike
California-based bicycle manufacturer Sixthreezero has a fun and practical alternative to taking your car when dropping your kids off to school. It's called the EVRYjourney Tricycle, and it looks like a fun, no-frills way to get around town while enjoying the wind in your hair with your kids—or grown-up friends—in tow.
Tesla Cybertruck Production Line Robots Delivered To Giga Texas
A shipment of 66 production line robots has been delivered to Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, where the upcoming Cybertruck is expected to start production in 2023. The robots, made by the German company Kuka, arrived from Europe on December 18, as shown in a bill of lading obtained by the Twitter user @greggertruck. In it, we can see several packages sent from Germany with the final destination being Tesla’s factory in Texas.
Tesla 4680-Type Battery Cell Production Nears 1 Million/Week
Tesla announced this week that the Kato Road pilot battery facility in Fremont, California achieved a new production milestone. According to the company's tweet, the team managed to produce roughly 868,000 4680-type cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells during the last 7 days. Tesla added also a reference that such a number...
Air One eVTOL Successfully Makes First Full Transition Flight, Gets Ready For Production
Air, an Israeli electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft company, shared a video that showcases its latest development efforts with the One, its flagship flying machine that has been in the making since 2017. In the video embedded at the top of the article, the Air One eVTOL takes...
EV Battery Market: LFP Chemistry Reached 31% Share In September
The Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry nearly doubled its share in the global passenger xEV (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) battery market since January 2021, but it's very China-centric. According to Adamas Intelligence, LFP's share increased from 17% in January 2021 to 26% in January 2022 and most recently accelerated to...
CATL Starts Series Production Of EV Battery Cells In Germany
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), the world's largest electric vehicle battery manufacturer, announced that its new lithium-ion battery cell plant in Germany started series production "as scheduled". The Contemporary Amperex Technology Thuringia GmbH (CATT) in Thuringia is the company's first factory outside of China. It was announced in 2018...
Tesla's Filling Outbound Lots At Fremony Factory On Christmas Eve
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has noted a few times in the past that the automaker aims to get away from the huge end-of-quarter and end-of-year delivery waves. It really shouldn't matter if a car is delivered on December 31, 2022, or in transit to be delivered on January 2, 2023. However, the media and Wall Street put lots of emphasis on companies' guidance and targets.
Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Decreased To Just 163,000 As Of Dec 8
Tesla's estimated global electric car order backlog continued its quick decrease in the early days of December, reaching the lowest level in more than a year. According to Troy Teslike, an invaluable source of Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of December 8, 2022 was roughly 163,000 - down by 27,000 or 14% in just one week from November 30 (190,000).
‘We can’t wait for hydrogen’: Rolls-Royce’s Warren East on the engine maker’s future
Warren East says it has been a “privilege” to lead Rolls-Royce for seven years, as he prepares to retire on New Year’s Eve. But it has also involved considerable pain. East’s battles have ranged from a £671m settlement for a giant bribery and corruption scandal from before his time, to the discovery of costly cracks in its jet engines. Then Covid-19 struck, grounding the aeroplanes whose engines Rolls-Royce builds and services.
Hybrid Or Electric Power: Toyota's Dilemma
Toyota is the world's largest automobile manufacturer by production and sales. Thanks to its commitment to quality and the efficiency of its factories around the world, this Japanese manufacturer is known in every single country. It has a strong presence on five continents through manufacturing factories and design centers. Much...
Top 10 EV Models By Battery Capacity Deployed: October 2022
The global passenger xEV (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) battery market does not cease to amaze. It's expanding very quickly in late 2022. According to Adamas Intelligence, in October some 44.3 GWh of battery capacity was deployed onto roads globally in all newly sold passenger xEVs, which is nearly 70% more than a year ago. September was even better (more than 51 GWh).
Report: Tesla Suspends Production In Shanghai
As rumored earlier this month, the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant in China has suspended production before the end of the year. Reuters reports that the production was paused on Saturday, which is slightly ahead of the previous plan to pause most work at the plant in the last week of December (December 25-January 1). The article is based on Reuters' unofficial sources - "an internal notice and two people with knowledge of the matter."
Tesla China Calls Media Reports Of Shutdown Inaccurate
Not long ago, when media reports claimed that Tesla would be stopping production at its Giga Shanghai factory in China, the automaker said the reports were false. Now, the media has reported that production has, in fact, stopped. Tesla China responded again saying that the media reports are inaccurate. It's...
German E-Bike Specialist Haibike Unveils The Lyke E-MTB
German e-bike specialist Haibike has made quite a name for itself in the electric mountain bike scene. Up until now, its e-bikes have been big, bulky, and burly, and quite a lot of people have come to associate the Haibike brand with this aesthetic. However, with its newest model, the Lyke, Haibike has gone for a sleeker, more streamlined aestheitc, while maintaining a premium e-MTB all around. Let's take a closer look.
Electric Cars: 2022 Year In Review, Plus 2023 Predictions
What is one trend in the automotive space that really took off this year? Why?. Stacy Noblet’s prediction about Fleet EV adoption really hit. Autonomy, Hertz, Spring Free, Inspiration, Enterprise, etc. (Top Electric Car Predictions For 2022) Did the industry anticipate that happening? Why or why not?. Stacy Noblet,...
