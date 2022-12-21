Read full article on original website
Gary Numan saved by wife
Gary Numan credits his wife Gemma O'Neil for saving him. The 64-year-old musician claims Gemma – who he married in 1997 – made him a better person and helped him to process his Asperger's dignosis. Gary said: "I don't think I would be here if I hadn't met...
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (December 26-January 1): ‘His Dark Materials,’ ‘White Noise’ & More
Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of December 26-January 1.
Princess Eugenie ‘honoured’ to mark late Queen’s life at Princess of Wales’ carol service
Princess Eugenie says it was an “honour” to mark the late Queen Elizabeth’s life at the Princess of Wales’ carol service. The Duke of York’s daughter, 32, made the declaration about Her Majesty, who died aged 96 on September 8, in an Instagram post after she attended Princess Catherine’s second ‘Together at Christmas’ event at Westminster Abbey, which was shown on ITV on Christmas Eve.
Family of 6 spent Christmas in an unusual place. Hear why
When the blizzard first hit Buffalo, New York, a family of six packed up their bags and headed to a local hotel after they lost power at their home -- but they ended up celebrating Christmas somewhere a little more surprising. They spoke to CNN anchor Poppy Harlow about their experience.
Finneas defends Billie Eilish over 10 year age gap with boyfriend
Finneas has defended Billie Eilish over her 10-year age gap with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford. The 25-year-old musician has defended his younger sister Billie, 21, after someone reposted one of his TikTok videos and criticised her relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman. On Monday (26.12.22), he replied: "I want my sister to...
Five creative ways to bring in the New Year at home
Bringing in the New Year doesn’t have to be chaotic and expensive.
Queen Consort Camilla isn’t ‘stuffy’
Queen Consort Camilla has been branded the “least stuffy queen in history”. The former Duchess of Cornwall, who is married to King Charles, has been praised for her down-to-earth nature by author Gyles Brandreth, who she has known since she was a teenager, and the writer believes she has the right qualities for her position in the royal family.
Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Twin In Black Winter Coats In Aspen For Holiday Getaway: Photos
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 58, and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 53, opted for an Aspen holiday getaway on Dec. 27 to celebrate the end of the year. The adorable couple rocked similar black winter coats and ski gear as they geared up to hit the slopes together on Tuesday. Lauren opted for a sleek figure-hugging black jacket and trousers, while Jeff rocked a looser black coat and pants for the day of adventure. They both matched in their ski gear which included goggles, helmets, and their skis.
20 Practices That People Consider "Womanly" That Men Could Seriously Benefit From Incorporating Into Their Lives
"All the other guys make fun of me for it."
Women Are Sharing Things Men Do That They Think Will Impress Them That Actually Have The Opposite Effect, So Take Notes
"Please drop the 'alpha male' shtick. It’s exhausting."
