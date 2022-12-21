ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

Musk says he will resign as Twitter CEO once he finds replacement

By Julia Mueller, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pW5n9_0jpuu5WD00

( The Hill ) – Elon Musk on Tuesday said he’ll step down from his role as CEO of Twitter once he finds someone to replace him, an announcement that comes after a majority of users said he should resign in a poll held on the social media platform.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

With over 17.5 million total votes cast, 57.5 percent of users responding to Musk’s poll said he should step down as Twitter’s head, just weeks after Musk acquired the company and took on the position.

Most in Twitter poll say Musk should step down as CEO

Musk had vowed in posting the poll that he would abide by the results. Another 42.5 percent of users said Musk should not leave the role.

Musk’s tenure as CEO has so far been fraught with controversy as the billionaire moved to slash Twitter staff, scale back on content moderation and change the platform’s user verification system.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Three women allegedly steal a wallet at Red Lobster

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three women who they say stole a wallet at Red Lobster and spent money throughout Williamsport on victim’s credit cards. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 19 a victim reported that her wallet was stolen out of her purse while she was eating at […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Three men face drug charges after traffic stops on I-81

LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police conducted separate traffic stops on Interstate 81 resulting in the arrest of three men who now face multiple drug charges. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 9 around 3:50 p.m. troopers pulled over a man on I-81 south in Susquehanna County. Police say there were indicators […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Former school employee accused of stealing student’s wallet

POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former school employee is facing multiple charges including theft, after allegedly stealing a junior high school student’s wallet. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department (PMRPD), on October 5, during an after-school activity in the gym, a student at Pocono Mountain West Junior High School reportedly lost […]
WBRE

How to keep your your pipes from freezing in cold weather

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With bitter cold temperatures and high-speed winds in the forecast for the holiday weekend, Pennsylvania American Water (P.A.W), advises customers to take the necessary steps now to prevent frozen or damaged pipes. According to P.A.W. property owners are responsible for maintaining the water service line from the curb to their house, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

One dead after smoking accident with oxygen

SWEET VALLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Sweet Valley man died on Wednesday due to complications from severe facial burns. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio says 58-year-old, Timothy B. Saxe of Sweet Valley, was pronounced dead on Wednesday, December 21, at 5:34 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. According to Buglio, the cause […]
SWEET VALLEY, PA
WBRE

Home destroyed, one displaced after Christmas Eve fire

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire broke out Saturday morning in Luzerne County. Smoke was seen surrounding the neighborhood as firefighters fought the fire and the cold to put it out. A structure fire broke out Saturday morning on the first block of Welsch Street in Jenkins Township. The house was fully involved […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman sentenced for methamphetamine trafficking

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton woman was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day in prison for trafficking methamphetamine. According to The United States Attorney`s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion sentenced Mariluz Arias De Gonzalez (“Arias”), 49, of Hazleton, to one year and one day […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for the $1.7T funding package

Nine House Republicans broke from the GOP to support a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill on Friday, ignoring leadership’s recommendation to vote against the measure. The legislation passed in a 225-201-1 vote and now heads to President Biden’s desk for his final signature. The Senate approved the measure in a bipartisan 68-29 vote on Thursday. […]
WBRE

Child, 9, dies in early morning car accident in Erie

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie family is dealing with a tragedy this holiday season after a 9-year-old was killed in an early morning accident. The two-vehicle accident took place early Thursday morning around 5 a.m. at West 12th and Pittsburgh Ave. in Millcreek Township, Erie County. Two other people were also injured in that crash and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Honesdale woman loses $9K in ‘bail scheme’

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Reading man has been charged after he allegedly schemed $9,000 from a Honesdale woman. Wayne County District Attorney, A.G. Howell said on Wednesday, 20-year-old, Christopher Mauricio III, of Reading, was involved in a scheme to steal money from the victim. According to a...
HONESDALE, PA
WBRE

Columbia County man charged with drug trafficking

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Columbia County man has been charged with drug trafficking. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Thursday, Larry Todd Wilcox, 55, of Berwick, was indicted on December 8, by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges. The case was unsealed following Wilcox’s arrest, officials […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Danville woman scammed out of over $4K

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating after a Danville woman says she was scammed out of several thousand dollars. On November 28, troopers were alerted to a report that a 58-year-old woman was scammed. PSP say the victim contacted what she thought was PayPal customer support, but she later learned was […]
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

Winter weather heads into NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) – Snow is here Thursday morning as the latest storm system develops. Snow has started for many of us, but accumulations shouldn’t be a problem. A winter weather advisory was put into place for a large portion of the viewing area, which should expire around 1:00 p.m. As temperatures warm, a wintry […]
WBRE

Grid operators ask Pennsylvanians to reduce power usage

(WBRE/WYOU) — PJM Interconnection, mid-Atlantic power grid operators, issued a request for energy conservation in Pennsylvania and 12 other states as well as the District of Columbia from Saturday into Sunday. According to PJM, the continued extreme cold weather is expected to increase electricity demand across PA and the rest of the mid-Atlantic region. Between […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Penalties for not keeping your pets warm this winter

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With frigid temperatures in the forecast for northeastern and central Pennsylvania, pet owners need to be aware of potential penalties for leaving your furry little friends out in the cold for too long. PA residents are being reminded of the commonwealth’s laws to bring pets indoors as temperatures start to drop. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Crews respond to fire at shopping plaza near Tunkhannock

EATON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple crews responded to a fire at a business complex near Tunkhannock early Friday morning. The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. at a shopping plaza on the Hunter Highway in Eaton Township. Fire departments from both Wyoming and Luzerne counties were on the scene. The flames appeared […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy