High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 20, 2022
High Schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
Blackhawk 52, Central Valley 42
Beaver 83, Hopewell 40
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk 83, Freedom 32
Neshannock 70, Ellwood City 44
New Brighton at Beaver Falls, (n)
Section 2
South Park 55, Seton LaSalle 49
Keystone Oaks 52, Steel Valley 51
Brentwood 67, Sto-Rox 57
Section 3
Deer Lakes 82, Derry 55
Burrell 71, Ligonier Valley 53
Shady Side Academy 75, Apollo-Ridge 30
Section 4
Washington 63, Charleroi 42
Brownsville 75, Waynesburg 30
Class 2A
Section 3
Leechburg 60, Jeannette 56
Clairton 80, Riverview 71
Greensburg Central Catholic 72, Serra Catholic 70
Section 4
Burgettstown 60, Carmichaels 57
Fort Cherry 85, Bentworth 50
KSA Classic (Kissimmee, Fla.)
McGuffey 42, Sunbright (Tenn.) 28
New Castle 60, Tennessee High 42
Uniontown 63, Central Tuscaloosa (Ala.) 41
Seahawk Classic (Hilton Head, S.C.)
Mt. Lebanon 48, Fremont (Neb.) 42
Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)
Loyola Christian (Utah) 78, Upper St. Clair 46
Nonsection
Baldwin 54, Seneca Valley 52
Belle Vernon 98, McKeesport 73
Bethel Park 63, Elizabeth Forward 56
Chartiers Valley 76, Knoch 49
Fox Chapel 56, Moon 53
Greensburg Salem 75, Ringgold 70
Hampton 51, Shaler 27
Highlands 82, Valley 38
Kiski Area 70, Indiana 35
Laurel Highlands 58, Thomas Jefferson 56
North Hills 72, Montour 45
Peters Township 71, South Fayette 70
Propel Braddock Hills 80, West Greene 55
Rochester at Eden Christian, (n)
at East Allegheny, ppd.
Springdale 62, Cornell 48
St. Joseph at Northgate, (n)
Trinity 73, West Allegheny 46
Union 63, Avonworth 54
Western Beaver 60, South Side 57
West Mifflin 74, Connellsville 47
Winchester Thurston at Neighborhood Academy, (n)
Woodland Hills 52, Franklin Regional 49
City League
Allderdice 77, Brashear 56
Obama Academy 57, Carrick 27
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Allderdice at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Aquinas Academy at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Brentwood at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Burrell at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Butler at Slippery Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Farrell, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Summit Academy at Propel Montour, 7 p.m.
Valley at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 5A
Section 1
Indiana 59, Kiski Area 37
Penn Hills 44, Gateway 34
Section 3
McKeesport 53, Latrobe 38
Class 4A
Section 2
Beaver 43, Hopewell 34
KSA Classic (Kissimmee, Fla.)
Lincoln Park 60, Commerce (Okla.) 30
Upper St. Clair 41, Holy Child (Md.) 31
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 61, Waynesburg 27
Avonworth 46, Bishop Canevin 42
California 62, Jefferson-Morgan 16
Frazier 71, Springdale 60
Greensburg Central Catholic 55, Monessen 29
Valley 47, Ligonier Valley 28
South Allegheny 53, Mt. Pleasant 42
Wednesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Armstrong at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Bentworth at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Geibel at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Bridgeport (WV), 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Propel Montour, 5 p.m.
McGuffey at Rochester, 6 p.m.
Mohawk at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Brentwood, 6 p.m.
Union at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Ellis School, 6 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Cathedral Prep 4, Central Catholic 2
Pine-Richland 6, Peters Township 3
Upper St. Clair 5, Canon-McMillan 0
Class 2A
South Fayette 3, Franklin Regional 1
Class A
Kiski 5, Indiana 4
North Catholic 6, Wheeling Park 1
Rifle
Tuesday’s results
Penn-Trafford 797-56x, Waynesburg 794-53x
Trinity 800-68x, Indiana 758-23x
Swimming
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Belle Vernon 86, Greensburg Salem 72
Brentwood 90, Carlynton 65
Girls
Tuesday’s result
Carlynton 124, Brentwood 39
Greensburg Salem 81, Belle Vernon 64
Wrestling
Tuesday’s result
Class 3A
Section 5
South Fayette 38, Chartiers Valley 34
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Kiski Area at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Plum at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Pine-Richland at Mars, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Ringgold at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Norwin, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Hempfield at Gateway, 6 p.m.
McKeesport at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Section 5
Moon at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at West Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.
Section 6
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beth-Center at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Burgettstown at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Washington at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at
, 7 p.m.
Yough at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Carlynton at Montour, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
South Park at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Section 5
Highlands at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Section 6
Derry at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Freedom at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
New Castle at South Side, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
Comments / 0