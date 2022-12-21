ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 20, 2022

By HSSN Staff
 6 days ago
High Schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Blackhawk 52, Central Valley 42

Beaver 83, Hopewell 40

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk 83, Freedom 32

Neshannock 70, Ellwood City 44

New Brighton at Beaver Falls, (n)

Section 2

South Park 55, Seton LaSalle 49

Keystone Oaks 52, Steel Valley 51

Brentwood 67, Sto-Rox 57

Section 3

Deer Lakes 82, Derry 55

Burrell 71, Ligonier Valley 53

Shady Side Academy 75, Apollo-Ridge 30

Section 4

Washington 63, Charleroi 42

Brownsville 75, Waynesburg 30

Class 2A

Section 3

Leechburg 60, Jeannette 56

Clairton 80, Riverview 71

Greensburg Central Catholic 72, Serra Catholic 70

Section 4

Burgettstown 60, Carmichaels 57

Fort Cherry 85, Bentworth 50

KSA Classic (Kissimmee, Fla.)

McGuffey 42, Sunbright (Tenn.) 28

New Castle 60, Tennessee High 42

Uniontown 63, Central Tuscaloosa (Ala.) 41

Seahawk Classic (Hilton Head, S.C.)

Mt. Lebanon 48, Fremont (Neb.) 42

Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)

Loyola Christian (Utah) 78, Upper St. Clair 46

Nonsection

Baldwin 54, Seneca Valley 52

Belle Vernon 98, McKeesport 73

Bethel Park 63, Elizabeth Forward 56

Chartiers Valley 76, Knoch 49

Fox Chapel 56, Moon 53

Greensburg Salem 75, Ringgold 70

Hampton 51, Shaler 27

Highlands 82, Valley 38

Kiski Area 70, Indiana 35

Laurel Highlands 58, Thomas Jefferson 56

North Hills 72, Montour 45

Peters Township 71, South Fayette 70

Propel Braddock Hills 80, West Greene 55

Rochester at Eden Christian, (n)

at East Allegheny, ppd.

Springdale 62, Cornell 48

St. Joseph at Northgate, (n)

Trinity 73, West Allegheny 46

Union 63, Avonworth 54

Western Beaver 60, South Side 57

West Mifflin 74, Connellsville 47

Winchester Thurston at Neighborhood Academy, (n)

Woodland Hills 52, Franklin Regional 49

City League

Allderdice 77, Brashear 56

Obama Academy 57, Carrick 27

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Aquinas Academy at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Burrell at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at Slippery Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Farrell, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Summit Academy at Propel Montour, 7 p.m.

Valley at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 1

Indiana 59, Kiski Area 37

Penn Hills 44, Gateway 34

Section 3

McKeesport 53, Latrobe 38

Class 4A

Section 2

Beaver 43, Hopewell 34

KSA Classic (Kissimmee, Fla.)

Lincoln Park 60, Commerce (Okla.) 30

Upper St. Clair 41, Holy Child (Md.) 31

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 61, Waynesburg 27

Avonworth 46, Bishop Canevin 42

California 62, Jefferson-Morgan 16

Frazier 71, Springdale 60

Greensburg Central Catholic 55, Monessen 29

Valley 47, Ligonier Valley 28

South Allegheny 53, Mt. Pleasant 42

Wednesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Armstrong at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Bentworth at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Geibel at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Bridgeport (WV), 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Propel Montour, 5 p.m.

McGuffey at Rochester, 6 p.m.

Mohawk at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Brentwood, 6 p.m.

Union at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Ellis School, 6 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Cathedral Prep 4, Central Catholic 2

Pine-Richland 6, Peters Township 3

Upper St. Clair 5, Canon-McMillan 0

Class 2A

South Fayette 3, Franklin Regional 1

Class A

Kiski 5, Indiana 4

North Catholic 6, Wheeling Park 1

Rifle

Tuesday’s results

Penn-Trafford 797-56x, Waynesburg 794-53x

Trinity 800-68x, Indiana 758-23x

Swimming

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Belle Vernon 86, Greensburg Salem 72

Brentwood 90, Carlynton 65

Girls

Tuesday’s result

Carlynton 124, Brentwood 39

Greensburg Salem 81, Belle Vernon 64

Wrestling

Tuesday’s result

Class 3A

Section 5

South Fayette 38, Chartiers Valley 34

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Kiski Area at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Plum at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Pine-Richland at Mars, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Ringgold at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Norwin, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Hempfield at Gateway, 6 p.m.

McKeesport at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Moon at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at West Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

Section 6

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Burgettstown at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Washington at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at

, 7 p.m.

Yough at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Montour, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

South Park at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Highlands at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Section 6

Derry at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Freedom at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

New Castle at South Side, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

