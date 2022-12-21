The 49ers left their Week 16 showdown against the Commanders with a 37-20 win and their health intact. San Francisco’s only injury issue during the game came in late in the third quarter when cornerback Charvarius Ward exited to the medical tent on the sideline. He was later seen walking to the locker room with trainers. It turned out he was experiencing some nausea that required some examination.

