ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Playoff Scenarios provides easiest path to playoffs for Jets

By Billy Riccette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49a6xR_0jpuobYe00

While it may seem all doom and gloom after the Jets lost for the third straight game and fourth time in the last five and the playoff may be out of reach, a quick look shows the path is still very much possible.

The NFL Playoff Scenarios website recently posted every team’s simplest path to the playoffs. Of course, that’s every team that’s still alive, of which the Jets most certainly are.

These paths also certainly aren’t the only way into the playoffs, but they are seen as the easiest.

For the Jets, it’s much simpler than you might imagine. They don’t quite control their own destiny, but all they need besides winning the rest of their games is for New England to lose just once.

NYJ loses the head-to-head to NE, but if NE loses a game, and NYJ wins out, the NYJ win includes a win over MIA. NYJ would have head-to-head over MIA, and record over NE.

This would put the Jets and Dolphins both at 10-7 with the Patriots 9-8 at best. The Jets would then beat out Miami thanks to the season sweep in this scenario which would get them into the playoffs. It’s also not like the Patriots have a cakewalk schedule remaining. They finish with the Bengals, Dolphins and Bills. It’s hard to imagine the Patriots will go 3-0 in that stretch.

That Week 18 game in Miami has been, for a couple weeks now, feeling like a playoff game and potentially for both teams. As long as the Jets can take care of business against the Jaguars and Seahawks, it very well might be.

The Jets also aren’t completely eliminated with a loss Thursday. But their road would nearly come to a dead end if they do. In fact, if they do lose Thursday, they can potentially be eliminated.

A Jets loss coupled with wins by the Chargers, Dolphins and Patriots as well as either a Ravens win or a Browns loss would officially mark the end of the road for the Jets in 2022. So Thursday isn’t 100 percent must-win for the Jets, but it sure is close.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mics picked up Micah Parsons and Jordan Mailata clearing the air about Jalen Hurts after Cowboys' win

It looks like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata have patched things up after Parsons made seemingly critical comments about Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. Earlier this month, Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s Bleacher Report podcast and seemed to insinuate Hurts was more riding the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Oday Aboushi, Randy Gregory trade blows after Rams-Broncos game

The Los Angeles Rams absolutely steamrolled the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and Randy Gregory didn’t seem to take the loss very well. After the game, he and Rams guard Oday Aboushi got into it on the field during postgame handshakes. Gregory was in Aboushi’s ear as the two were walking among the crowd, and after Aboushi shook another Broncos player’s hand, they got in each other’s face.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

See how Kellen Moore stole sneaky run, allows Cowboys to turn tide vs Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys could not run the football against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. Running the rock has rarely been an issue for the club in 2022, but they occasionally have a harder time against teams familiar with their attack. In Week 4 against Washington the backs were limited to 55 yards on 27 carries. In Week 16’s win, the backs were only able to 74 yards on 25 carries. The only player able to produce much of a ground game was quarterback Dak Prescott, who had 41 yards on just six carries.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
248K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy