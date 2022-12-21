ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

College Football Bowl Game Best Bets: Air Force competes with Baylor, Wake Forest takes down Missouri

As college football's bowl season starts to ramp up, this weekend provides bettors and fans with an appealing five-game slate, headlined by Baylor-Air Force and Wake Forest-Missouri. Bowl season can be challenging to handicap because of players opting out and entering the transfer portal, but we're here to give our take on each game, hopefully yielding profit at the end of the weekend.
MISSOURI STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

How long is Ryan Tannehill out? Titans quarterback expected to miss rest of season with ankle injury

What's been a rough stretch for the Titans only got rougher Wednesday, with reports indicating that the right ankle injury quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered Sunday against the Chargers is likely to require surgery. That would sideline Tannehill for the remainder of the season, leaving rookie Malik Willis to lead the flailing Titans down the stretch.
NASHVILLE, TN
ng-sportingnews.com

What channel is Jets vs. Jaguars on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 16

The long-awaited rematch of No. 1 vs. No. 2 takes place on Thursday night — but is it really even a battle?. The Jets' Zach Wilson has been the worst of the quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Wilson hasn't done much of anything to solidify his standing as an NFL-level starting quarterback, but the injury to Mike White put the team behind the 8-ball — and Wilson potentially in control of his NFL destiny if he plays well the remainder of the season.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Trevor Lawrence vs. Zach Wilson, by the numbers: How top two picks in 2021 NFL Draft stack up against each other

There was little doubt a year ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft that Trevor Lawrence would be selected first overall. The Jets and Jaguars eventually battled for the No. 1 pick, but after New York won two of its last three games in 2020, it was Jacksonville that had the chance to draft a quarterback many considered to be one of the best prospects in recent memory.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 17: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Russell Wilson, Zack Moss, and Treylon Burks

Merry Christmas, fantasy football friends! If you're reading this, you most likely advanced past the first round of the playoffs. Congrats! But the work you do right now could be the most important of your entire season. More often than not, the ones who take down fantasy titles are the ones who prepare not just for the current matchup but also for the potential matchup the following weekend. Our Week 17 waiver wire watchlist will highlight the top prospective streams for Week 17 — guys like Russell Wilson, Zack Moss, and Treylon Burks -- who could be added as free agents right now ahead of next week's waiver buzz.
TENNESSEE STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Best NFL Bets Week 16: Lions keep roaring, Browns blast Saints, Raiders conquer Steelers

As the world around us frantically surges toward Christmas, we occasionally stop to acknowledge the simple things in life. Our kids decorating the tree; a deer gracefully walking through the backyard; an underdog covering in a prime-time game. These are a few of our favorite things! To afford more of the things we love, we have a fresh batch of NFL best bets lined up for you ahead of the all-important Week 16. Whether you bet on spreads, moneylines, over/unders, or props, we have you covered in our special holiday edition of best bets.
ng-sportingnews.com

Best NFL prop bets for every Week 16 game: Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey run wild, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams go off

Happy holidays, everyone! December pigskin is in full swing, with NFL action jam-packed into four of the next five days. It's the most wonderful time of the year, and a great chance to build our bankroll with some high-quality player and game props. The playoff push is often when the stars shine brightest, so our favorite picks today will be loaded with high-profile names.
MINNESOTA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kenneth Walker III, Rhamondre Stevenson, Khalil Herbert, more RBs affecting Week 16 start 'em, sit 'em calls

As is customary this time of year, the war of attrition is claiming starting running backs every week. First, it was Dameon Pierce (ankle), then it was Jonathan Taylor (ankle). With backfield depth already depleted, fantasy football owners can ill afford to be without any key RBs. Heading into Saturday, Rhamondre Stevenson, Kenneth Walker III, Damien Harris, and Khalil Herbert are the most notable "questionable" backs, and all will affect Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em decisions regardless of whether they're active or inactive.
ng-sportingnews.com

Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks For Wednesday, Dec. 21

There are 11 games on Wednesday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Mavericks-Timberwolves, Bucks-Cavaliers, and Pacers-Celtics games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy