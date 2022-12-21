Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Early Signing Day winners & losers: Alabama strikes back with No. 1 class, Deion Sanders still ramping up
The early signing period for 2023 opened Wednesday, and the second cycle of college football's NIL era produced some surprises. Not at the top, of course. Alabama and Georgia continued their dominance on the recruiting trail in the College Football Playoff era. The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs made four- and...
ng-sportingnews.com
College Football Bowl Game Best Bets: Air Force competes with Baylor, Wake Forest takes down Missouri
As college football's bowl season starts to ramp up, this weekend provides bettors and fans with an appealing five-game slate, headlined by Baylor-Air Force and Wake Forest-Missouri. Bowl season can be challenging to handicap because of players opting out and entering the transfer portal, but we're here to give our take on each game, hopefully yielding profit at the end of the weekend.
ng-sportingnews.com
Dabo Swinney credits higher power for Clemson's success: 'We built this program in God's Name, Image and Likeness'
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney offered a new interpretation of the name, image and likeness (NIL) rules that have swept across college sports in recent years. Standing on the pulpit during national signing day, Swinney credited his program's recent success with its commitment to NIL. Just not the one you were thinking of.
ng-sportingnews.com
Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher says transfer portal, NIL 'ruining college football' despite recruiting success
Months after Alabama's Nick Saban accused Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher of buying "every player" in his No. 1-ranked recruiting class, Fisher appears to be taking a stand against college football's ever-evolving system of transfers and name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. A day after National Signing Day left Texas A&M...
Nashville Mayor Calls for Delay of Kickoff for Titans vs. Texans on Christmas Eve
The mayor of Nashville has called for a delay of the game in order to accommodate the strain on the local power grid due to frigid temperatures across the area.
ng-sportingnews.com
Trevor Lawrence stats: How Jaguars QB has lived up to No. 1 overall draft pick billing in 2022
The hype around Trevor Lawrence when he entered the league was almost unprecedented. Since high school, he has been billed as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, and was viewed as the no-doubt, slam-dunk first overall pick for the 2021 NFL Draft. His rookie year was a bit of...
ng-sportingnews.com
What if the Jets had drafted Trevor Lawrence? How history would have changed with NY landing No. 1 pick
The NFL is a league of what-ifs. No one knows this better than your friendly neighborhood Jets fan. The organization's history is riddled with them: What if they had drafted Dan Marino instead of Ken O'Brien in 1983? What if they had drafted Warren Sapp instead of Kyle Brady in 1995? What if Vinny Testaverde had never torn his ACL in 1998?
ng-sportingnews.com
Jets playoff chances: How New York can still earn AFC wild card berth after loss to Jaguars
The Jets' playoff hopes took another blow with a 19-3 "Thursday Night Football" loss to the Jaguars. A season that began with real promise for the Jets, who were three games over .500 just one month ago, has reached a critical point after four consecutive losses. The streak began with...
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Ryan Tannehill out? Titans quarterback expected to miss rest of season with ankle injury
What's been a rough stretch for the Titans only got rougher Wednesday, with reports indicating that the right ankle injury quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered Sunday against the Chargers is likely to require surgery. That would sideline Tannehill for the remainder of the season, leaving rookie Malik Willis to lead the flailing Titans down the stretch.
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Jets vs. Jaguars on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 16
The long-awaited rematch of No. 1 vs. No. 2 takes place on Thursday night — but is it really even a battle?. The Jets' Zach Wilson has been the worst of the quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Wilson hasn't done much of anything to solidify his standing as an NFL-level starting quarterback, but the injury to Mike White put the team behind the 8-ball — and Wilson potentially in control of his NFL destiny if he plays well the remainder of the season.
ng-sportingnews.com
Trevor Lawrence vs. Zach Wilson, by the numbers: How top two picks in 2021 NFL Draft stack up against each other
There was little doubt a year ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft that Trevor Lawrence would be selected first overall. The Jets and Jaguars eventually battled for the No. 1 pick, but after New York won two of its last three games in 2020, it was Jacksonville that had the chance to draft a quarterback many considered to be one of the best prospects in recent memory.
ng-sportingnews.com
Zach Wilson's confidence falters as Jets QB is benched again: 'I've got to look myself in the mirror'
Zach Wilson's struggles reached a new low Thursday night. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was thoroughly outplayed by No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence as the Jaguars breezed past the Jets 19-3. It was a sopping-wet night at MetLife Stadium; steady rain soaked the turf. Lawrence...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 17: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Russell Wilson, Zack Moss, and Treylon Burks
Merry Christmas, fantasy football friends! If you're reading this, you most likely advanced past the first round of the playoffs. Congrats! But the work you do right now could be the most important of your entire season. More often than not, the ones who take down fantasy titles are the ones who prepare not just for the current matchup but also for the potential matchup the following weekend. Our Week 17 waiver wire watchlist will highlight the top prospective streams for Week 17 — guys like Russell Wilson, Zack Moss, and Treylon Burks -- who could be added as free agents right now ahead of next week's waiver buzz.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ryan Tannehill injury update: Titans QB 'very likely' out for the season with right ankle injury
It appears that the Titans will have to battle for the AFC South crown without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. ESPN reports that Tannehill will "very likely" miss the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury in the Titans' 17-14 loss to the Chargers. Tannehill's injury occurred when Khalil...
ng-sportingnews.com
Ronnie Hillman dies at 31: NFL world mourns death of former Broncos RB, Super Bowl champion
Ronnie Hillman, a former NFL running back who was the leading rusher on the Broncos' Super Bowl 50-winning team, has died at 31. Hillman's family announced his death in an Instagram post on Hillman's account Thursday. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why is Nick Foles starting for Colts? Jeff Saturday turns to new QB1 vs. Chargers as latest twist in Indy's bizarre season
Matt Ryan's time as the Colts' starter has come to an end. Again. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced on Wednesday that Ryan would no longer be starting for the Colts after their historic loss to the Vikings in Week 15. Instead, Indianapolis will roll with Nick Foles as its starter.
ng-sportingnews.com
Best NFL Bets Week 16: Lions keep roaring, Browns blast Saints, Raiders conquer Steelers
As the world around us frantically surges toward Christmas, we occasionally stop to acknowledge the simple things in life. Our kids decorating the tree; a deer gracefully walking through the backyard; an underdog covering in a prime-time game. These are a few of our favorite things! To afford more of the things we love, we have a fresh batch of NFL best bets lined up for you ahead of the all-important Week 16. Whether you bet on spreads, moneylines, over/unders, or props, we have you covered in our special holiday edition of best bets.
ng-sportingnews.com
Best NFL prop bets for every Week 16 game: Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey run wild, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams go off
Happy holidays, everyone! December pigskin is in full swing, with NFL action jam-packed into four of the next five days. It's the most wonderful time of the year, and a great chance to build our bankroll with some high-quality player and game props. The playoff push is often when the stars shine brightest, so our favorite picks today will be loaded with high-profile names.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kenneth Walker III, Rhamondre Stevenson, Khalil Herbert, more RBs affecting Week 16 start 'em, sit 'em calls
As is customary this time of year, the war of attrition is claiming starting running backs every week. First, it was Dameon Pierce (ankle), then it was Jonathan Taylor (ankle). With backfield depth already depleted, fantasy football owners can ill afford to be without any key RBs. Heading into Saturday, Rhamondre Stevenson, Kenneth Walker III, Damien Harris, and Khalil Herbert are the most notable "questionable" backs, and all will affect Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em decisions regardless of whether they're active or inactive.
ng-sportingnews.com
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks For Wednesday, Dec. 21
There are 11 games on Wednesday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Mavericks-Timberwolves, Bucks-Cavaliers, and Pacers-Celtics games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
Comments / 0