WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – Senior Irene Primo and junior Kymilondra Lance notched career-highs of 19 and 10 points, respectively, as the Hartford women's basketball team dropped a, 76-52, decision against UMBC on Thursday. The Hawks fall to 0-13 on the season, while the Retrievers improve to 3-8 on the year.

WEST HARTFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO