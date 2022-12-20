ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Devils Power Past Virginia, 70-56, in ACC Opener

DURHAM – Behind four double-figure scorers, the Duke women's basketball team opened ACC play with a 70-56 victory over Virginia Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Junior Vanessa de Jesus led all scorers with 15 points off the bench, including a huge triple from the far right corner in the fourth quarter that halted the UVA rally and seized back momentum for the Blue Devils (11-1, 1-0 ACC).
Giving. Caring. Passionate

This story originally appeared in the 14.5 Issue of GoDuke the Magazine – December 2022. SELFLESS. Be where your feet are. LOYAL. Be the sail, not the anchor. LEADER. Appreciate the moments, not the things. CARING. Be the and, not the but. FRIEND. Finish what you started. HUSBAND. Treat others how you want to be treated. FATHER.
Next Episode of ‘The All 22’ Duke Football Podcast Now Available

DURHAM – 'The All 22' podcast, an Inside Look at Duke Football, is back for a special bowl game episode that is now available via iTunes and Google Play. The podcast, hosted by football radio crew members David Shumate, Dave Harding and John Roth, features guests including current and former players and members of the Blue Devil coaching staff as well as local and national football reporters to discuss all things Duke football.
Church Adds Another Stellar Group in 2023 Signing Class

DURHAM – Duke women's soccer head coach Robbie Church has announced the signing of seven future Blue Devils who will join the program in the fall of 2023. The members of this year's class include Sam Bodensteiner, Kiera Clemens, Madison Foxhoven, Phoebe Goldthwaite, Kaeden Koons-Peredikis, Mia Minestrella and Cameron Roller.
Doak Finch Named Interim Swimming and Diving Head Coach

DURHAM – Duke swimming and diving has named Associate Head Coach Doak Finch, as the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Finch joined the Duke swimming and diving staff in 2016, before being promoted to Associate Head Coach in July, 2017. During the 2021-22 season, the Duke women matched its all-time best fifth-place finish at the ACC Championships and finished 24th in the NCAA Championships. He helped mentor the Blue Devils to break 10 program records, including five individual records by Sarah Foley. In addition, Finch saw relay teams record program record times at the ACC Championships.
Football Welcomes 26-Member Class on Signing Day

DURHAM — Duke head football coach Mike Elko announced Wednesday that 26 student-athletes have signed national letters of intent to join the Blue Devil gridiron program. The class includes four wide receivers, four defensive ends, three cornerbacks, three offensive linemen, three safeties, two defensive tackles, two linebackers, two running backs, two tight ends, and one quarterback.
