DURHAM – Duke swimming and diving has named Associate Head Coach Doak Finch, as the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Finch joined the Duke swimming and diving staff in 2016, before being promoted to Associate Head Coach in July, 2017. During the 2021-22 season, the Duke women matched its all-time best fifth-place finish at the ACC Championships and finished 24th in the NCAA Championships. He helped mentor the Blue Devils to break 10 program records, including five individual records by Sarah Foley. In addition, Finch saw relay teams record program record times at the ACC Championships.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO