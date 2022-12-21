Manchester United vs Burnley live stream and how to watch the Carabao Cup in 4K HDR online and on TV, team news

Manchester United vs Burnley live stream: match preview

Fear not, fans of the beautiful game experiencing acute post-World Cup withdrawal symptoms. Top-tier competitive club football is now back again a matter of hours after Qatar 2022 and all that. How about a feisty Lancashire derby between Manchester United and Burnley to get you started in the Carabao Cup round of 16? Just what's needed on a midweek winter's evening. Read on to make sure you know how to watch a Manchester United vs Burnley live stream from anywhere.

US soccer fans can tune in on ESPN Plus to watch a Manchester United vs Burnley live stream for $9.99 per month. Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for ESPN Plus access if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in the UK can enjoy the game in 4K HDR on Sky, and in HD on Now.

The teams are in and Erik ten Hag has picked a strong XI for this one as World Cup stars Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford all start. Aaron Wan-Bissaka also gets a start, plus Alejandro Garnacho and Martin Dubravka as the cup goalkeeper. Burnley also go with a strong side as Manuel Benson, Ashley Barnes, Josh Brownhill, Ian Maatsen and Jack Cork all start. Ex-Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis gets the nod at centre-back and will be fired up against his erstwhile city rivals.

Manchester United vs Burnley live stream

Date: Wednesday, 21st December, 2022

Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

US stream: ESPN Plus

Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free

4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD

AUS stream: beIN Sports (AU$19.99/month)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has emerged from the midseason break with his position significantly strengthened since Cristiano Ronaldo's cloth-eared interview to Piers Morgan sealed his Old Trafford exit. Ten Hag should know have a squad all pulling in the right direction and, with youngster Alejandro Garnacho coming to the fore before the World Cup, the Red Devils will look to add some silverware to show their improvements under the Dutch boss.

A 4-2 friendly defeat to La Liga strugglers Cadiz probably didn't help, but as regulars return to the squad, the Carabao Cup offers a decent shot at a trophy even if Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez will be missing for this one.

Burnley have picked up where they left off since the Championship restarted a fortnight ago following a brief World Cup hiatus. The Clarets beat early pace setters QPR 3-0 and managed an impressive come-from-behind win against Middlesbrough last weekend to maintain their three-point lead at the top of the table. Vincent Kompany has reinvented the Turf Moor club over the summer with a progressive brand of attacking football and the former Manchester City captain would love nothing more than getting one over his erstwhile city rivals again, this time from the opposition dugout.

Manuel Benson's double at the weekend is proof of the Belgian winger's in-form displays, while only Coventry's Viktor Gyokeres has scored more Championship goals than Jay Rodriguez this season. It's a free-ht for the Clarets and a good yardstick of where they're at as they look to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST (3pm ET) on Wednesday evening. Read on to find out on how to watch a Manchester United vs Burnley live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

US: Manchester United vs Burnley live stream

(Image credit: ESPN+)

EFL Cup football fans in the US can watch a Manchester United vs Burnley live stream on ESPN Plus.

The service is home to Carabao Cup football for the 2022/23 season along with FA Cup action, football from around the world and a host of other sports. It costs $9.99 per month and there are no long contracts. You can cancel at any time.

Of course, ESPN Plus is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad . We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Manchester United vs Burnley live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Manchester United vs Burnley live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which we rate as the best VPN and which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Manchester United vs Burnley

Using a VPN is incredibly simple for tuning into ESPN+ while away.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Manchester United vs Burnley, you may wish to choose 'US' for ESPN+.

3. Then head over to ESPN Plus on your browser or device and enjoy the Manchester United vs Burnley live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN , which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Watch Manchester United vs Burnley in 4K HDR

Manchester United vs Burnley will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Manchester United vs Burnley live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month .

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Manchester United vs Burnley with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account .

Australia: Manchester United vs Burnley live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service beIN Sport will provide live coverage of Manchester United vs Burnley – for just AU$19.99 per month or AU$179.99 a year.

You can also watch beIN Sport as one of the channels on sports streaming service Kayo Sports. Kayo comes with a 14-day free trial .

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Manchester United vs Burnley live stream

The Manchester United vs Burnley live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada . You can use DAZN to watch every Carabao Cup game – including Manchester United vs Burnley – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada: Watch Manchester United vs Burnley

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Carabao Cup 2022/23 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's $20 (CAD) a month. Cancel anytime.

Listen to Manchester United vs Burnley on the radio

(Image credit: BBC)

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

Manchester United vs Burnley can be found on BBC Radio Five Live, talkSPORT and BBC Radio Lancashire.