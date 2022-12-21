Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Dolly-Rose Campbell explains Gemma's big protest story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Dolly-Rose Campbell has given fans an insight into her character's big protest storyline. In upcoming scenes, Campbell's Gemma Winter will stage an impromptu sit-in after Joseph gets sent home from school for having used BSL at playtime. "The teacher's reason is that he...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street reveals Daniel and Daisy's future in Christmas Day special
Coronation Street spoilers follow from the Christmas Day special. Coronation Street has confirmed a wedding storyline for Daniel Osbourne and Daisy Midgeley. The couple got engaged in the ITV1 soap's hour-long Christmas special, as some kind help from Ken Barlow and Jenny Connor helped Daniel to salvage his plans for a surprise proposal.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Stephen Reid shares new cover story as his lies are exposed
Coronation Street spoilers follow from the Boxing Day episode. Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid has spun a new web of lies after arousing suspicion from his half-sister Gail Rodwell. As well as covering up the murder of Leo Thompkins, scheming Stephen has spent the past few months concealing the troubled...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street reveals Eileen Grimshaw's temporary exit storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow from the Christmas Day special. Coronation Street has confirmed Eileen Grimshaw's temporary exit storyline. Sue Cleaver, who plays Eileen, took a break from filming to compete in the recent series of ITV1's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. Eileen remained on screen when...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders boss confirms groundbreaking 2023 story for Linda Carter
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has confirmed a groundbreaking new story for Linda Carter in 2023. Linda has been left facing an uncertain future following Mick's tragic exit in tonight's special Christmas Day episode. While fans had been aware that Danny was bowing out after nine years in...
digitalspy.com
Doc Martin Christmas special fixes series finale's biggest problem
Portwenn is a flurry with festive cheer. Naturally the Doc sits in the centre of this merriment as it swirls over and around him but not quite through him. At least not yet, and understandably so. Martin's apathy towards Christmas runs a little deeper than his natural disposition to shun...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Moira Dingle left distraught in new Cain prison twist
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Moira Dingle gets upset next week as she fears that her husband Cain could blow his final chance of freedom. Cain is currently awaiting sentencing in prison after confessing to the murder of Al Chapman – a crime which was actually committed by his young son Kyle Winchester.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Leyla Cavanagh to be caught with drugs again in sad scenes
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Leyla Cavanagh gives into temptation next week as she makes contact with her drug dealer again. Leyla edges dangerously close to a relapse as she struggles with a combination of work commitments and fresh heartbreak over her estranged husband Liam. In upcoming scenes, Leyla deals with...
digitalspy.com
Former Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy involved in Boxing Day car crash
Former Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy has been involved in a car crash that took place on Boxing Day. The actor took to his Instagram Stories to share pictures of his wrecked car, writing: "Someone was watching over me today." He also captioned the photos: "Gary nine lives." In the pictures,...
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise stars call for more Christmas special episodes
Death in Paradise stars Ginny Holder and Tahj Miles have called for more Christmas special episodes. The second festive special for the BBC’s detective show airs tonight (December 26), with the pair, who play Darlene Curtis and Marlon Pryce respectively, hoping for further holiday episodes in the future. “The...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals first look at aftermath of Mick's tragic cliffhanger
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has released the first look at the aftermath of Mick Carter’s tragic cliffhanger. In Sunday’s Christmas Day episode, Mick (Danny Dyer) was last seen diving underwater to rescue Linda (Kellie Bright) after their car had plummeted into the sea following a chase with Janine.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street airs outcome of Tyrone and Fiz's wedding storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow from the Christmas Day special. Coronation Street's Tyrone Dobbs and Fiz Stape have finally tied the knot in a romantic Christmas Day episode. The couple have taken centre stage in the ITV1 soap's main festive storyline this year, which saw Tyrone secretly plan a December 25...
digitalspy.com
Emily In Paris star shares hope for his character in season 4
Emily in Paris season 3 spoilers follow. Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount has shared his hopes for Alfie in the fourth season of the Netflix show. In the season three finale, Camille (Camille Razat) dropped a massive bombshell by backing out of her wedding with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), which confused matters for Emily (Lily Collins) and Alfie.
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife Christmas special sheds new light on fan-favourite family
Call the Midwife's Christmas special is hands-down the perfect time to bring back one of the show's most-loved families, the Mullucks clan. After all, aren't the holidays all about welcoming old and new friends?. However in classic Call the Midwife fashion it is a tear-jerker of an episode. Despite the...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw explains reason behind Mick's tragic exit
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has explained the reason behind Mick Carter's tragic exit. Danny Dyer's final scenes aired in the show's much-anticipated Christmas Day episode, as Mick seemingly drowned while trying to save Linda from the water. Dyer's exit was confirmed earlier this year, but Clenshaw revealed...
digitalspy.com
The Witcher: Blood Origin star confirms major character is queer
The Witcher: Blood Origin star Francesca Mills has explained her character's relationship to Gwen. Mills, recently seen in Harlots and Pistol, plays Meldof, a foul-mouthed dwarf with vengeance on her mind following Gwen's death. In an exclusive chat with Digital Spy, the actress confirmed Meldof and Gwen were more than friends.
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise star explains "deranged" appearance
Death in Paradise star Les Dennis has explained his “deranged” appearance in the BBC detective show. The television icon guest-starred as a medium in last night’s (December 26) Christmas special, sporting a completely different look in the process. “I suppose it was the black hair of Danny...
digitalspy.com
Drag Race star Divina De Campo shares hopes for Strictly Come Dancing 2023 stint
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star The Vivienne will be making Dancing On Ice history in the new year, as she becomes the first drag queen to take to the rink on the ITV show. While admiring her fellow queen, Divina De Campo has suggested she’d be keen to make history in another star-studded competition – Strictly Come Dancing.
digitalspy.com
Arlene Phillips discusses if she'd return as a Dancing On Ice judge
Dancing On Ice's return date is getting closer, with ITV recently announcing the full line-up for the 2023 series. Alongside the permanent judges, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse, the show often has a number of guest judges. Last year saw former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene...
digitalspy.com
I’m A Celebrity winner Matt Willis on why he hasn’t done any more reality TV
Matt Willis entered the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here jungle back in 2006, instantly becoming a fan favourite and winning the crown. But despite the Busted star loving his time in Oz, he didn’t pop up on any more reality TV following his win. Speaking exclusively...
