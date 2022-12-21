Read full article on original website
Elon Musk asks Tim Cook ‘What’s going on here’? after Apple pulls its Twitter ads—setting up a clash of tech titans
Not only did he claim Apple has “mostly stopped” its advertising on Twitter, but he reiterated his criticism of Apple's 'internet tax'.
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Elon Musk bans Twitter users whose ‘primary’ purpose is sharing rival social media links
Twitter on Sunday announced it would ban the “free promotion” of other social media services and suspend accounts encouraging users to move to a different platform.“We recognise that many of our users are active on other social media platforms,” Twitter Support said in a now-deleted tweet.“We will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter,” it added, citing a list of other services such as Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post accounts.Accounts that were created for the sole purpose of promoting other social media platforms will be removed, Twitter said.It added that...
Vox
Big Tech’s Big Flops of 2022
Sara Morrison is a senior Vox reporter who covers data privacy, antitrust, and Big Tech’s power over us all. This was not a great year for Big Tech. In 2022, the economy slumped, stocks fell, inflation skyrocketed, and belts tightened. Silicon Valley was one of the hardest-hit places, partly because some of its companies had experienced such explosive and sustained growth for so long that it almost didn’t seem possible for that growth to stop or even slow down. And yet, here we are.
u.today
Edward Snowden Says He'll Take Bitcoin for Becoming Twitter CEO
Kyle Rittenhouse goes viral after asking if Twitter files will reveal 'hidden censoring' against him
Kyle Rittenhouse said he was hopeful that Twitter’s censorship campaign against him would be exposed after owner Elon Musk released the "Twitter Files."
Why Netflix ‘Crackdown’ on Password Sharing Won’t Actually Put an End to Illicit Account Borrowing
Beginning next year, Netflix will start nagging customers to pay extra if it detects that they’re sharing their account with individuals outside their household — in violation of the streamer’s terms of use. But users determined to continue flouting Netflix’s password-sharing rules won’t face any draconian repercussions for now: The company will not terminate someone’s account even if they’re sharing passwords, nor is Netflix likely to impose additional fees without a customer’s consent. In early 2023, Netflix plans to roll out “a thoughtful approach to monetize account sharing,” expanding beyond its initial test markets in Latin America, the company said in October....
T-Mobile Giving Away up to $2,250 on Friday in Select Cities (and Online)
When carried out successfully, promotional campaigns like giveaways and contests can help retailers gain new customers and better engage with existing ones. By doing so, companies build brand...
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
Business Insider
How to cancel your Netflix subscription on any device
You can cancel your Netflix subscription at any time, but the process depends on how you subscribed. If you signed up directly through the Netflix website, you can also cancel using the website. But if you signed up through your Apple ID or Google account, you need to cancel using...
Meta has threatened to pull all news from Facebook in the US if an 'ill-considered' bill that would compel it to pay publishers passes
Facebook said the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would force it to "pay for content other users don't want to see."
Amazon issues vital advice for all Ring owners – check two settings right now
AMAZON is offering some seriously handy tips to Ring doorbell owners. The company is recommending two different privacy features that you should absolutely take a look at. They're aimed at boosting privacy in your neighbourhood. And they could help you avoid falling foul of the law. "Privacy is foundational to...
Revelations about Twitter-intel ties raise questions about Big Tech, other sites
The Twitter Files have provided stunning confirmation of a Deep State-Big Tech conspiracy to censor ideas and individuals deemed harmful to their shared ends — from protecting Joe Biden’s candidacy for president to draconian COVID-19 lockdowns — under the pretext of national security or public health. But Twitter was far from the only platform with the motive and means to purge dissenting voices from establishment orthodoxy. Nor was it the only such platform with a “Trust and Safety” (read: “censorship”) team helmed by former US intelligence officials, which met regularly with their former security-state employers to combat “misinformation” in the run-up...
TechCrunch
Ireland’s privacy watchdog engaging with Twitter over data access to reporters
In recent days, this access granted by Musk to a few external reporters has led to the publication of what he and his cheerleaders are framing as an exposé of the platform’s prior approach to content moderation. So far these “Twitter Files” releases, as he has branded them,...
geekwire.com
Asking Alexa to thank your Amazon delivery driver will trigger a $5 tip — paid for by the company
Update, Dec. 12: Customers looking to thank their Amazon delivery drivers with a $5 tip have run out of time, as a promotion started by the company last week has already reached its limit. Amazon told Tech Radar that the ability to use Alexa to say “thanks” exceeded company expectations. “We’re glad to see customers interested in thanking their drivers and encourage them to continue doing so. Drivers will continue to be notified of the gratitude received,” Amazon confirmed in a statement to GeekWire.
Twitter Spaces Were Taken Offline After Elon Musk Fled One Where He Was Asked About Reporters Being Banned
Musk fled a Space Thursday night after being grilled by reporters. Shortly after that, the Space was cut off, and the entire function was no longer available.
Netflix is gearing up to price tag on password sharing in 2023
Netflix appears to be moving ahead with a new monetization plan for those lending their account to people outside their household.
Android Authority
Google merges its Waze and Maps teams into one in latest cost-cutting measure
The restructuring may lead to Waze losing its independence. Google is still searching for ways to make the company more cost-efficient. The latest cost-cutting measure will see its Waze and Maps teams become a single unit. The restructuring doesn’t bode well for Waze’s independence. Earlier this year, Google...
Amazon Could Spin Off Prime Video
For years there has been speculation that Amazon might be broken into pieces. One reason is that Amazon is worth more than the sum of its pieces to shareholders. The other is that the federal government might force the divestiture of one or more divisions because of antitrust concerns. Recently, the guessing game has been […]
AOL Corp
HBO Max returns to Amazon Prime after year-long dispute
Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) HBO Max — home to popular shows like "The White Lotus" and "Mare of Easttown" — is back on Amazon Prime Video Channels (AMZN). On a Tuesday, the two companies announced Prime customers can once again sign up for HBO Max for $14.99 per month, the same price available through other platforms.
