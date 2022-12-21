ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFC Employee Allegedly Shot Because the Restaurant Ran Out of Corn

A KFC employee is recovering after he was allegedly shot by a frustrated customer who became upset after the restaurant ran out of corn. As reported by NBC affiliate KSDK, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that the shooting occurred after a customer placed an order through the drive-thru and became furious after learning that the fast-food establishment was out of corn.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
