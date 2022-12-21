DOT’s RSI and stochastic were oversold, which was bullish. Metrics also supported a price hike while a few of the indicators were against it. Polkadot’s [DOT] recent price action was not up to the mark as it registered negative weekly growth. As per CoinMarketCap, DOT was down by nearly 3% over the last seven days. Furthermore, it was trading at $4.49 with a market capitalization of over $5.1 billion.

