Polkadot investors could have a merry start to 2023 if DOT goes with this flow
DOT’s RSI and stochastic were oversold, which was bullish. Metrics also supported a price hike while a few of the indicators were against it. Polkadot’s [DOT] recent price action was not up to the mark as it registered negative weekly growth. As per CoinMarketCap, DOT was down by nearly 3% over the last seven days. Furthermore, it was trading at $4.49 with a market capitalization of over $5.1 billion.
Leading Cryptocurrency YES WORLD reaches a milestone of 100k token holders
Leading blockchain-based climate tech startup YES WORLD Token, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, reaches a significant milestone of 100k holders. YES WORLD Token is getting a lot of interest from crypto enthusiasts worldwide and the number of holders for the cryptocurrency has doubled within the last two months.
LUNC burn surges >24B but the Terra Classic community isn’t elated. Decoding…
The LUNC burn activity hit a stirring point after it began slowly in December. Social metrics proved that the community contribution to the recent price hike was minimal. At the start of December 2022, the total number of Terra Classic [LUNC] burned was relatively minimal, LUNC Burner data revealed. The...
Is the OpenSea-BAYC connect the latest to rock the NFT market? This data suggests…
New data implies a correlation of BAYC floor prices and OpenSea volume. Despite declining from its peak, major crypto collections (BAYC,MAYC,CryptoPunks) performed well. The BAYC NFT collection continued to retain its top spot in the NFT space despite the volatility faced by the crypto market. The impact of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection was indicated by Delphi Digital’s latest tweet. The tweet also suggested a correlation between BAYC and OpenSea.
1INCH swap upgrade could mean delight for traders and DeFi but…
1Inch announced its latest upgrade to swap its engine. However, 1Inch’s TVL has been on a flatline since 2021. Christmas might not have been the best for investors of several projects, but for 1inch Network (1INCH) traders, there was something to cheer about. Amid the worldwide celebration, the DeFi...
Amid vanishing Bitcoin whales, these BTC investors seem ready to hold the fort
Retail investors show interest in Bitcoin, whereas whales seemed disinterested. Activity on Bitcoin declines, however, BTC’s market cap dominance grows. According to data provided by Glassnode, it was observed that the number of addresses holding more than 0.01 Bitcoin [BTC] had reached an all-time high. This was indicative of massive interest in Bitcoin coming from retail investors.
Bitcoin Cash offers short sellers an opportunity but does the risk warrant it
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure was bearish on the 12-hour timeframe. Combined with technical indicators, a rally seemed unlikely. Volatility is an absolute necessity for traders. Investors might dislike or...
LBank CEO Allen Wei takes to Twitter to address Cloud Service Provider FUD
A temporary outage of LBank’s trade platform in December sparked discussion among users about how exchanges should approach cloud hosting. LBank CEO Allen Wei addressed the issue during a Twitter Space AMA on December 26th. Why this matters?. Veteran crypto exchanges like LBank are trying to uphold a long-standing...
Fidelity plans NFT marketplace and financial services in metaverse
Fidelity Investments has filed trademark applications in the U.S. for a variety of Web 3.0 services. Metaverse-based payment services such as electronic bill payments, fund transfers, and credit card account management are also on the cards. Fidelity Investments, an American asset management firm, has filed trademark applications in the United...
Reasons why Polygon [MATIC] investors would be happy in 2023
Polygon’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) was oversold. Besides, most of the metrics were supportive of a price surge. Amid the crypto winter, Polygon [MATIC] has been showing signs of recovery. As per CoinMarketCap, MATIC’s price increased by nearly 2% over the last seven days. At the time of writing, it was valued at $0.8121 with a market capitalization of more than $7 billion.
Why ‘this’ Polkadot king status is no debate; but for DOT…
Polkadot sustained being the leader in terms of the Nakamoto Coefficient. DOT’s volatility remained low as daily fees on the Kusama network hit highs. Polkadot [DOT], like many other cryptocurrencies, had a torrid 2022 in terms of its value and market capitalization. However, there was one aspect where the troubled protocol excelled, and managed to sustain its momentum.
Will Bitcoin’s hashrate follow history to trigger another BTC decrease? Assessing…
Bitcoin’s hashrate hit a one-month low on Christmas day. Exchange reserves continued declining but BTC excelled in neutrality. The Bitcoin [BTC] hashrate went off the radar on 25 December, hitting as low as 170.6 ExaHash per second (EH/s), CoinWarz data revealed. According to SatoshiActFund CEO, Dennis Porter, the incident occurred due to harsh weather conditions in Texas.
Bitget introduces MegaSwap for a re-invented DeFi experience
Merging CeFi security and convenience to DeFi trading environment. Leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget launches “MegaSwap“, a new feature on its platform that enable the platform’s users to trade or swap their digital assets for over 10,000 cryptocurrencies on a DeFi environment. With a MegaSwap account, users can gain access to trade through eight influential chains and 10 important DEXs while staying on Bitget’s platform. The feature bridges the freedom and variety of DeFi with the security and convenience of CeFi, enabling users to enjoy the best of both worlds.
Ethereum [ETH] rises above $1,210 but is a year-end rally on the cards
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The technical indicators shed no light on the way forward for Ethereum. With lower liquidity in the market, quick moves to trigger a mass of stop-loss orders before...
XRP short traders could be on seventh heaven and this is why
The President of Palau confirmed its partnership with Ripple to launch a stablecoin. XRP’s day traders were spotted scrambling to make profit. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, the president of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr, confirmed the country’s plans to collaborate with Ripple toward launching a national stablecoin.
Ukaranian crypto exchange WhiteBIT launches Second Futures Trading Tournament
If you were looking for a sign to start futures trading — this is it. The largest European cryptocurrency exchange WhiteBIT just announced its second futures Trading competition. 20 best traders will share the vast 50 000 USDT prize pool. Participants must gain the most significant trading volume on...
Is crypto non-existent for institutional investors? This JPMorgan exec states that…
Institutional investors fail to put their faith in cryptocurrencies. However, some major financial institutions are accepting and backing various cryptocurrencies. Institutions have stayed away from cryptocurrencies, which has made them feel relieved, despite the significant bull market in 2020 and 2021. This is what a senior investment strategist at JPMorgan...
LTC investors waiting to make a move have reasons to hold their ground because…
Litecoin ranked fourth out of the projects that displayed excellent health in 2022. The LTC momentum was decisive based on technical indicators. Despite the unfavorable market conditions in the whole of 2022, Litecoin [LTC] was able to meet up with the Galaxy Score top rankings, LunarCrush disclosed. The Galaxy score is a ranking made up by the social intelligence platform that assesses a project’s overall health and performance.
Litecoin: Factors that played a crucial role in LTC’s performance last week
Messari ranked LTC as the second most active blockchain. Litecoin also became one of the top Christmas gainers. Litecoin [LTC] recently made it to the news after it was ranked second in terms of the most active chain in the last 24 hours. This was good news as it somewhat reflected LTC’s consistency in overall performance.
Solana stakers could witness some year-end respite thanks to…
Stakers on Solana boast report growth, however number of stakers continues to decline. Overall activity on Solana decreases, but development activity continues to improve. Solana [SOL] validators and stakers reported improvements and growth that occurred over the last few months. Despite the FUD that had surrounded SOL over the past year, Solana stakers witnessed improvements.
