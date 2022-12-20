Read full article on original website
thedesertreview.com
The Beat: Valley crime scene
CALEXICO — A complaint was reported Saturday, December 9 in regards to an auto theft that occurred in an area in Calexico. The vehicle was described as white 2000 Dodge Bearing. Negative suspect information was logged. Calling all cars. ALL VALLEY — A BOLO 'Be On the Look Out'...
thedesertreview.com
El Centro police take homicide suspect into custody
EL CENTRO — On Sunday, December 18, at approximately 10:30 p.m., El Centro Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the area of 2000 N. 8th Street. The call for service was about a subject that had been shot, according to a press release. Officers arrived in the area...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Pinal County authorities look for man, missing boy; find vehicle in Yuma
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 2-year-old boy and the man he is believed to be with. Michael Ruiz allegedly took Benjamin Ruiz in violation of a court order, and deputies are concerned about the boy’s safety.
kyma.com
Unsolved murder case in Calexico
CALEXICO.Calif.(KECY.KYMA)- On the morning of October 29th, Calexico police found 30-year-old Ian Andrade with multiple head injuries on East fourth street in Calexico. In the police report, it says Andrade was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. “A blood puddle was located...
Yuma contractor found guilty of insurance fraud
A federal jury found a Yuma Contractor guilty on 15 counts of fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The post Yuma contractor found guilty of insurance fraud appeared first on KYMA.
Attempted murder suspect on the loose
The Calexico Police Department needs your help finding a man accused of trying to kill his brother-in-law. The post Attempted murder suspect on the loose appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Police in Yuma remind the community when & where to use fireworks
YUMA - Police in Yuma have been reminding the community that the law allows for the public to possess or use novelty/minor types fireworks, however many types of fireworks remain illegal in Arizona, specifically those designed to rise into the air and/or explode. Department officials say fireworks can only be...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Yuma Contractor Convicted of Insurance Fraud
On Tuesday, Isrrael Millan, III, 40, of Yuma, Arizona, was found guilty by a federal jury on one count of. Conspiracy to Commit Fraud, eight counts of Wire Fraud, two counts of Mail Fraud, and four counts of Money Laundering. Sentencing is scheduled for February 21, 2023, before Senior United States District Judge Roslyn O. Silver.
Woman missing since last week under suspicious circumstances
The Yuma Police Department is looking for a woman missing since last week. The post Woman missing since last week under suspicious circumstances appeared first on KYMA.
San Luis Port of Entry temporary closure and delays
The San Luis Police Department says to expect delays at the Port of Entry there as it will be temporarily closing on both sides due to issues with Title 42. The post San Luis Port of Entry temporary closure and delays appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
El Centro city council meeting sees multiple retirements
EL CENTRO — Council members recognized two retirees with a combined 60 years of service to the city during its regular meeting Tuesday, December 20 at City Hall. Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh read and presented the plaque to Joe Bustamante: “For 34 years of outstanding and dedicated service to the City of El Centro.” Bustamante served from May 1998 to December 2022.
kawc.org
San Luis Mayor says undocumented immigrants put strain on local emergency services
The mayor of San Luis says the steady flow of undocumented immigrants is putting a strain on the city’s emergency services. Nieves Riedel tells KAWC it’s forced the city to make some tough choices. Mayor Riedel says resources are already stretched thin in Yuma’s South County. “We...
yumadailynews.com
Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 346
The Yuma Fire Department responded to 346 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a bathroom fan fire, 1 for smoke in a restaurant, 1 for the smell of gas in a home, 1 for a brush fire started by a camp fire, 1 for an oven fire, and various alarms.
Crossroads Missions honors those who lost their lives to homelessness and addiction
For the past 17 years, on December 21st, the first day of winter, Crossroads Mission remembers the lives of those who died homeless or as a result of their addiction. The post Crossroads Missions honors those who lost their lives to homelessness and addiction appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma lawmakers react to container removal plans
Governor Doug Ducey says the controversial containers, placed by the state on federal land, will be removed by January 4th. The post Yuma lawmakers react to container removal plans appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Calexico to Pursue Eminent Domain for Proposed Transit Hub
CALEXICO – For the past 40-plus years, Calexico resident Jose Loo has operated a grocery store in downtown Calexico that has benefited from having a warehouse located conveniently nearby. But Loo is now questioning the future of his business because of the city’s plans to potentially use eminent domain...
newsnationnow.com
‘Every city in this country should be concerned’: Yuma mayor
YUMA, Ariz. (NewsNation) — Yuma officials say a jump in flu cases, paired with a migrant surge, is straining the county’s health care resources. On Monday, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued an administrative stay, which temporarily pauses the expiration of the controversial Title 42 border restriction policy.
holtvilletribune.com
Multiagency Deal Aims to Address Salton Sea
MECCA — The cavalry is coming, so to speak, in the form of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which entered into a feasibility study agreement with local and state government agencies to find shovel-ready solutions for saving the Salton Sea. The significance of the collaboration was highlighted at...
kyma.com
Jon Self closes chapter on coaching career, steps away from Brawley football program
BRAWLEY, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - Maintaining success and carrying a consistent culture in the high school realm is not the easiest task, but for Jon Self, he made it a priority for the Brawley community. It was a unique dedication that Self manifested to his players year-in and year-out, leading...
