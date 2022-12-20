ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

thedesertreview.com

The Beat: Valley crime scene

CALEXICO — A complaint was reported Saturday, December 9 in regards to an auto theft that occurred in an area in Calexico. The vehicle was described as white 2000 Dodge Bearing. Negative suspect information was logged. Calling all cars. ALL VALLEY — A BOLO 'Be On the Look Out'...
CALEXICO, CA
thedesertreview.com

El Centro police take homicide suspect into custody

EL CENTRO — On Sunday, December 18, at approximately 10:30 p.m., El Centro Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the area of 2000 N. 8th Street. The call for service was about a subject that had been shot, according to a press release. Officers arrived in the area...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Unsolved murder case in Calexico

CALEXICO.Calif.(KECY.KYMA)- On the morning of October 29th, Calexico police found 30-year-old Ian Andrade with multiple head injuries on East fourth street in Calexico. In the police report, it says Andrade was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. “A blood puddle was located...
CALEXICO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Police in Yuma remind the community when & where to use fireworks

YUMA - Police in Yuma have been reminding the community that the law allows for the public to possess or use novelty/minor types fireworks, however many types of fireworks remain illegal in Arizona, specifically those designed to rise into the air and/or explode. Department officials say fireworks can only be...
YUMA, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Yuma Contractor Convicted of Insurance Fraud

On Tuesday, Isrrael Millan, III, 40, of Yuma, Arizona, was found guilty by a federal jury on one count of. Conspiracy to Commit Fraud, eight counts of Wire Fraud, two counts of Mail Fraud, and four counts of Money Laundering. Sentencing is scheduled for February 21, 2023, before Senior United States District Judge Roslyn O. Silver.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

El Centro city council meeting sees multiple retirements

EL CENTRO — Council members recognized two retirees with a combined 60 years of service to the city during its regular meeting Tuesday, December 20 at City Hall. Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh read and presented the plaque to Joe Bustamante: “For 34 years of outstanding and dedicated service to the City of El Centro.” Bustamante served from May 1998 to December 2022.
EL CENTRO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 346

The Yuma Fire Department responded to 346 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a bathroom fan fire, 1 for smoke in a restaurant, 1 for the smell of gas in a home, 1 for a brush fire started by a camp fire, 1 for an oven fire, and various alarms.
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Calexico to Pursue Eminent Domain for Proposed Transit Hub

CALEXICO – For the past 40-plus years, Calexico resident Jose Loo has operated a grocery store in downtown Calexico that has benefited from having a warehouse located conveniently nearby. But Loo is now questioning the future of his business because of the city’s plans to potentially use eminent domain...
CALEXICO, CA
newsnationnow.com

‘Every city in this country should be concerned’: Yuma mayor

YUMA, Ariz. (NewsNation) — Yuma officials say a jump in flu cases, paired with a migrant surge, is straining the county’s health care resources. On Monday, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued an administrative stay, which temporarily pauses the expiration of the controversial Title 42 border restriction policy.
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Multiagency Deal Aims to Address Salton Sea

MECCA — The cavalry is coming, so to speak, in the form of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which entered into a feasibility study agreement with local and state government agencies to find shovel-ready solutions for saving the Salton Sea. The significance of the collaboration was highlighted at...
MECCA, CA

