cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Legendary Value Investor Calls Bitcoin ‘Sound Speculation’

In a recent interview with Barron’s, legendary American value investor William H. Miller III shared his thoughts on crypto. Miller is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Investment Officer of investment firm Miller Value Partners, as well as the portfolio manager of firm’s mutual funds “Opportunity Equity” and “Income Strategy”.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money

Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year

Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Details 2023 Price Targets for XRP, Dogecoin, Avalanche and Seven Additional Crypto Assets

A popular crypto strategist believes that a number of altcoins including XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Avalanche (AVAX) will trade significantly higher in the next 12 months. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,700 Twitter followers that he thinks the macro backdrop will likely improve by December 2023, which could set up rallies for many altcoins.
u.today

Ripple CTO Makes Prediction on Bitcoin-like PoW Chains: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com

Leading Cryptocurrency YES WORLD reaches a milestone of 100k token holders

Leading blockchain-based climate tech startup YES WORLD Token, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, reaches a significant milestone of 100k holders. YES WORLD Token is getting a lot of interest from crypto enthusiasts worldwide and the number of holders for the cryptocurrency has doubled within the last two months.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: >500 days from halving, will BTC go back in time?

Analyst opined that Bitcoin’s bottom could be close since halving history showed a similar occurrence. BTC might still be considered overvalued in the current cycle. The desire for a Bitcoin [BTC] significant resurgence might be considered null and void as it’s only a few days before 2022 ends. For long-term hopefuls, this might not be much of a worry.
cryptopotato.com

Another Crypto Company Dismisses 40% of its Employees to Survive the Bear Market

The Octopus Network will trim the size of its team by 40% and reduce the salaries of its remaining employees. Octopus Network – a multichain crypto network supporting Web3 applications – will lay off 40% of its staff members to ensure its survival amidst the ongoing crypto winter.
decrypt.co

Fidelity Wants to Give Investment Advice in the Metaverse Say Trademark Filings

New trademark applications suggest the investment giant is ready to step up its game in crypto, eyeing new opportunities in the metaverse. The $4.5 trillion asset management firm Fidelity Investments has filed three new trademark applications covering a host of Web3 products and services, including an NFT marketplace and a crypto trading platform in the metaverse.
cryptoglobe.com

Crypto Analyst Says ‘BTC Miners Sell Roughly 100% of the Coins They Mine’

On Monday (26 December 2022), Thomas Dunleavy, Senior Research Analyst at Messari, looked at $BTC selling by Bitcoin miners in 2022. Messari Co-Founder Don McArdle offered this reply to Dunleavy’s tweet:. “Iirc, before a big % of mining was done by a bunch of debt-financed public cos, miners tended...
decrypt.co

NEAR Protocol Project Octopus Network Lays Off 40% of Team

Octopus joins firms like Coinbase and OpenSea, who have all made big cuts to staff numbers in 2022 amid the challenging market environment. Octopus Network has announced a set of restructuring measures amid current bleak market conditions, which will see roughly 40% of its members (12 out of 30) leave its core team.

