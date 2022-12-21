Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
NBC Miami
Bitcoin Lost Over 60% of Its Value in 2022—Here's How Much 6 Other Popular Cryptocurrencies Lost
It's been a brutal year for the cryptocurrency market. In the latest blow to the crypto space, Core Scientific, one of the largest publicly traded crypto mining companies in the U.S, which primarily mints bitcoin, filed for bankruptcy on Dec. 21, citing falling crypto prices and rising energy costs. And...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Legendary Value Investor Calls Bitcoin ‘Sound Speculation’
In a recent interview with Barron’s, legendary American value investor William H. Miller III shared his thoughts on crypto. Miller is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Investment Officer of investment firm Miller Value Partners, as well as the portfolio manager of firm’s mutual funds “Opportunity Equity” and “Income Strategy”.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money
Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
NBC San Diego
Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood Stake Is Tied Up in FTX Bankruptcy Proceedings, CEO Tenev Says
Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday he's unclear what Sam Bankman-Fried is going to do with his stake in his trading app. "We're just watching this unfold and ... it's going to be locked up in bankruptcy proceedings, most likely for some time," Tenev said. In May, Bankman-Fried took...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Details 2023 Price Targets for XRP, Dogecoin, Avalanche and Seven Additional Crypto Assets
A popular crypto strategist believes that a number of altcoins including XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Avalanche (AVAX) will trade significantly higher in the next 12 months. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,700 Twitter followers that he thinks the macro backdrop will likely improve by December 2023, which could set up rallies for many altcoins.
u.today
Ripple CTO Makes Prediction on Bitcoin-like PoW Chains: Details
ambcrypto.com
Leading Cryptocurrency YES WORLD reaches a milestone of 100k token holders
Leading blockchain-based climate tech startup YES WORLD Token, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, reaches a significant milestone of 100k holders. YES WORLD Token is getting a lot of interest from crypto enthusiasts worldwide and the number of holders for the cryptocurrency has doubled within the last two months.
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: >500 days from halving, will BTC go back in time?
Analyst opined that Bitcoin’s bottom could be close since halving history showed a similar occurrence. BTC might still be considered overvalued in the current cycle. The desire for a Bitcoin [BTC] significant resurgence might be considered null and void as it’s only a few days before 2022 ends. For long-term hopefuls, this might not be much of a worry.
cryptopotato.com
Another Crypto Company Dismisses 40% of its Employees to Survive the Bear Market
The Octopus Network will trim the size of its team by 40% and reduce the salaries of its remaining employees. Octopus Network – a multichain crypto network supporting Web3 applications – will lay off 40% of its staff members to ensure its survival amidst the ongoing crypto winter.
decrypt.co
Fidelity Wants to Give Investment Advice in the Metaverse Say Trademark Filings
New trademark applications suggest the investment giant is ready to step up its game in crypto, eyeing new opportunities in the metaverse. The $4.5 trillion asset management firm Fidelity Investments has filed three new trademark applications covering a host of Web3 products and services, including an NFT marketplace and a crypto trading platform in the metaverse.
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst Says ‘BTC Miners Sell Roughly 100% of the Coins They Mine’
On Monday (26 December 2022), Thomas Dunleavy, Senior Research Analyst at Messari, looked at $BTC selling by Bitcoin miners in 2022. Messari Co-Founder Don McArdle offered this reply to Dunleavy’s tweet:. “Iirc, before a big % of mining was done by a bunch of debt-financed public cos, miners tended...
decrypt.co
NEAR Protocol Project Octopus Network Lays Off 40% of Team
Octopus joins firms like Coinbase and OpenSea, who have all made big cuts to staff numbers in 2022 amid the challenging market environment. Octopus Network has announced a set of restructuring measures amid current bleak market conditions, which will see roughly 40% of its members (12 out of 30) leave its core team.
techaiapp.com
SEC Charges Gig Economy Platform for $2.6 Million Unregistered Coin Offering – Bitcoin News
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged Thor Technologies and its co-founders with conducting an unregistered securities offering. In 2018, the company minted and sold tokens to raise funds for its ‘gig economy platform,’ the development of which had not even started at the time. U.S....
