KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As a snow/wintry mix continues falling on the Kansas City area Thursday morning, the precipitation is causing pretty slick roads and interstates. After holding to a regular traffic flow of 45-50 miles per hour during the early morning, interstate drivers in the metro have since slowed down even further, to around 30 miles per hour. That’s because as snow and mix has continued to fall this morning, road conditions have slowly deteriorated and are now quite slippery, as of 7 a.m.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO