AI pharma startup Quris and Israeli nanotechnology startup Nanosono Make Small Raises

Israel’s engineered quartz surfaces maker Caesarstone, a worldwide company, is now forced to make cutbacks due to the global financial crisis. The company is expected to let go of as many as 200 people or 10% of its total workforce. Meanwhile, Brodmann17, a six-year-old Israeli startup that developed software for computer vision applications for automated vehicles, is almost officially caput as its own employees (the few who are left) went to court to force it to liquidate.

1 DAY AGO