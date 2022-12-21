ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AI pharma startup Quris and Israeli nanotechnology startup Nanosono Make Small Raises

By Jewish Business News Correspondent
jewishbusinessnews.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
jewishbusinessnews.com

Top 5 Startup Nation Business Busts for 2022

The year 2022 was not a very good one for Israel Startup Nation. In addition to numerous firms laying off many employees a number of Israeli companies – from new ones to well established firms – shutdown entirely. Here is the Jewish Business News list of the 5 biggest Israel business busts of 2022.
jewishbusinessnews.com

IceCure Raises $14.5 Million for Cancer Treatments

Israeli medtech company IceCure Ltd. Closed a new public offering of 8,787,880 shares of the Company’s ordinary shares priced at-the-market under NASDAQ rules at a price to the public of $1.65 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company were approximately $14.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees, commissions, and other estimated offering expenses.
jewishbusinessnews.com

Caesarstone Crashing and Brodmann17 Closing

Israel’s engineered quartz surfaces maker Caesarstone, a worldwide company, is now forced to make cutbacks due to the global financial crisis. The company is expected to let go of as many as 200 people or 10% of its total workforce. Meanwhile, Brodmann17, a six-year-old Israeli startup that developed software for computer vision applications for automated vehicles, is almost officially caput as its own employees (the few who are left) went to court to force it to liquidate.
jewishbusinessnews.com

A global first: Israeli Researchers identify approximately 100,000 new viruses

Researchers from Tel Aviv University discovered about 100,000 new types of previously unknown viruses – a ninefold increase in the amount of RNA viruses known to science until now. The researchers were even able to specify which organisms they are likely to attack. Their discovery is expected to help advance the development of repellents for bacteria, fungi, and agricultural pests.

Comments / 0

Community Policy