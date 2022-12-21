Read full article on original website
China’s move to open up travel sparks concern over spread of new Covid variants
As China abruptly dropped some of its toughest Covid-19 restrictions – including scrapping quarantine rules for travellers – virologists are watching nervously to see how this may impact Covid-19 variants and their global spread, with some countries already ramping up precautionary measures. The decision on Monday to drop...
Our loved ones are imprisoned abroad. Why won’t the UK government help?
Gurpreet Singh Johal: ‘Five foreign secretaries and four prime ministers have failed to call for my brother’s release’. In March, after six years in captivity in Iran, the British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe flew home to be reunited with her family. The photographs of her hugging her husband, Richard, and their daughter, Gabriella, moved me to tears. I have long shared their anger at the UK government’s failure to protect its citizens imprisoned overseas. But, in that moment, I was able to share their joy, too.
North Korea's Kim lays out key goals to boost military power
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presented unspecified goals to further bolster his military power next year at a meeting of top political officials, state media reported Wednesday, in an indication he’ll continue his provocative run of weapons displays. Kim’s statement came as animosities with rival South Korea rose sharply this week as the South accused the North of flying drones across the rivals’ border for the first time in five years. This year, North Korea already performed a record number of missile tests in what experts call an attempt to modernize its arsenal and increase its leverage in future dealings with the United States. During the Tuesday session at the ongoing plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party, Kim analyzed new security challenges in international politics and on the Korean Peninsula and clarified principles and directions to take in external relations and fights against enemies to protect national interests and sovereignty, according to the official Korean Central News Agency. Kim “set forth new key goals for bolstering up the self-reliant defense capability to be pushed ahead with in 2023 under the multilaterally changing situation,” KCNA said, without elaborating.
